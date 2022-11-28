ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Amid World Cup craze, reports mention Messi and Miami. What does the internet think?

By Grethel Aguila
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H7EjM_0jQEGOhw00

For years, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi hasn’t been a stranger to rumors linking him to Miami. And after recent reports during the Qatar World Cup, those rumors may become a reality.

A Sunday report from the Times of London reignited speculation while all eyes are on Messi as he vies for a chance to win Argentina the World Cup.

Inter Miami officials told the Miami Herald that conversations with Messi are ongoing and have reached an advanced stage. But sources say it would be “premature” to report that a deal is imminent.

READ MORE: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami rumors heat up, team sources confirm talks have advanced

The news shifted soccer fans’ attention from the World Cup, even if just for a bit. Here’s what the internet has been saying about Messi’s potential move.

And one user welcomed Messi to South Florida, even sharing advice on where to live.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Brazil wins group despite 1-0 loss to Cameroon at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Vincent Aboubakar scored two minutes into stoppage time as Cameroon handed Brazil its first group-stage loss at the World Cup in 24 years Friday — a result that still allowed the five-time champions to win the group and eliminated the Africans. Aboubakar...
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
43K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy