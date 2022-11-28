Amid World Cup craze, reports mention Messi and Miami. What does the internet think?

For years, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi hasn’t been a stranger to rumors linking him to Miami. And after recent reports during the Qatar World Cup, those rumors may become a reality.

A Sunday report from the Times of London reignited speculation while all eyes are on Messi as he vies for a chance to win Argentina the World Cup.

Inter Miami officials told the Miami Herald that conversations with Messi are ongoing and have reached an advanced stage. But sources say it would be “premature” to report that a deal is imminent.

The news shifted soccer fans’ attention from the World Cup, even if just for a bit. Here’s what the internet has been saying about Messi’s potential move.

And one user welcomed Messi to South Florida, even sharing advice on where to live.