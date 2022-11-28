Read full article on original website
Splunk (SPLK) Q3 Earnings Beat on Solid Revenues, Shares Up
SPLK - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2023 results (ended Oct 31, 2022), beating both the bottom-line and top-line estimates driven by healthy demand trends. The company is improving the resilience and security of its critical system and driving efficiencies within its own internal operation. The strong quarterly performance buoyed investor sentiments as share prices soared 17.8% post earnings release to close at $91.49 on Dec 1, 2022.
Asana (ASAN) Incurs Loss in Q3, Beats Revenue Estimates
ASAN - Free Report) reported a loss of 26 cents in third-quarter fiscal 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.75% but wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 23 cents per share. Total revenues jumped 41% year over year to $141.4 million and surpassed the consensus mark by...
Marvell (MRVL) Falls 7% as Q3 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates
MRVL - Free Report) stock lost 7.3% during Thursday’s extended trading session in response to the lower-than-expected top and bottom-line results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. However, the company’s quarterly revenues and earnings marked significant year-over-year improvement. California-based Marvell reported non-GAAP earnings of 57 cents per...
Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
KRO - Free Report) . Shares have added about 3.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Kronos Worldwide due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Bull of the Day: CONSOL Energy, Inc. (CEIX)
The Zacks Coal Industry has been scorching hot in 2022, up more than a triple-digit 110% and crushing the S&P 500’s performance. Further, the Industry is currently ranked in the top 14% of all Zacks Industries (36 out of 250). Studies have shown that 50% of a stock's price...
MAXIMUS (MMS) Stock Up 20% Since Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat
MAXIMUS, Inc. (. reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The stock has surged 20.1% since the earnings released on Nov 21 in response to strong revenue guidance for fiscal 2023. MAXIMUS expects fiscal 2023 revenues to be in the range of $4.75-$4.90 billion. The midpoint of the guided range ($4.825 billion) is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.79 billion.
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 30th
WTKWY - Free Report) : This professional information, software solutions and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days. Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus. Wolters Kluwer NV price-consensus-chart | Wolters Kluwer...
Why Is Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Down 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
CEQP - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 3.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Crestwood Equity Partners LP due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Vipshop (VIPS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
VIPS - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 22. VIPS expects third-quarter total net revenues between RMB 21.2 billion and RMB 22.4 billion, indicating a fall of 15-10% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.25...
Splunk Earnings Spark Software
KO - Free Report) is merely off its all-time high by 5%. Meanwhile,like most high-valuation industry groups in 2022, the Internet – Software Group has been punished over the past year. Year-to-date, the Internet Software Industry Group is lower by nearly 60% - racking up losses equating to more than four times that of the S&P 500 Index. As investors look ahead to 2023, they should ask themselves: “Is the Internet – Software Group a victim to general market circumstances, or is the poor price action representative of group-specific problems?”
Wall Street Analysts Believe Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS) Could Rally 96%: Here's is How to Trade
KROS - Free Report) have gained 9.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $46.35, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $91 indicates a potential upside of 96.3%.
IPG (IPGP) Up 3.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
IPGP - Free Report) . Shares have added about 3.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is IPG due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 2nd
HTZ - Free Report) is a vehicle rental company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days. MCO - Free Report) is an integrated risk assessment firm. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 6th
BP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the energy business worldwide has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days. BP p.l.c. Price and Consensus. BP p.l.c. price-consensus-chart | BP p.l.c. Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)...
Big Lots (BIG) Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Miss
BIG - Free Report) fell nearly 9% at the close of the trading session on Dec 1, following the weak third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Results were affected by the challenging macroeconomic environment. However, the company made efforts to stay afloat during the quarter via cost-management actions and strengthening the balance...
Investors Heavily Search NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Here is What You Need to Know
NVDA - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this maker of graphics chips for gaming and...
G-III Apparel (GIII) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect
GIII - Free Report) is likely to report top-line growth from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure in its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 1, before market open. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,072 million, indicating a 5.6% increase from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally.
nVent Electric PLC (NVT) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
NVT - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 10.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $40.52 in the previous session. nVent Electric has gained 5.8% since the start of the year compared to the -29.4% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the -24.2% return for the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry.
Titan Machinery (TITN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, FY23 View Raised
TITN - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 in third-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 31, 2022), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15. The bottom line increased 91% from the EPS of 96 cents reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter. The upside can be attributed to...
Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
CMC - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 11.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $49.69 in the previous session. Commercial Metals has gained 35.2% since the start of the year compared to the 0.6% move for the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the 6% return for the Zacks Steel - Producers industry.
