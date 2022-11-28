Read full article on original website
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
Naugatuck murder suspect apprehended: Police
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Christopher Francisquini, the Naugatuck man wanted for the death of his 11-month-old daughter, has been apprehended, according to police. Francisquini, 31, is accused of killing his daughter Camilla on Nov. 18. He had not been seen since the night of Camilla's murder after his car was...
17-year-old shot in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A teenager is expected to survive after being shot Thursday evening in Waterbury, according to police. The teen was found at about 5:10 p.m. in the 500 block of Scott Road, according to authorities. He was taken to a hospital to be treated. About 20 minutes later, officers responded to a […]
Hartford police investigate shooting on Main Street
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police responded to a shooting incident on Main Street early on Friday morning. Officers responded to the area of 3821 Main St. around 12:42 a.m. due to a ShotSpotter notification. Once at the scene, police said they found evidence of gunfire in the area. While officers were investigating the scene, […]
Suspect in 2021 New Haven murder pleads guilty
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The suspect involved in the 2021 murder of Alessia Mesquita in New Haven has plead guilty on Thursday. Rashod Newton, 29, of New Haven, pleaded guilty today in New Haven Superior Court to charges of Murder and Assault in the First Degree. Under the terms...
NBC Connecticut
Boyfriend of New Haven Mother Pleads Guilty to Her 2021 Murder
The boyfriend of a mother that was killed last year in New Haven has pleaded guilty to her murder. The Office of the State's Attorney said Alessia Mesquita, who would have been 30, was shot and killed outside of a parked car. Their 1-year-old child saw the murder happen, police said.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: No arrests yet in Waterbury triple shooting
Over 10,000 outages reported across the state as heavy rain, wind gusts hit CT. Thousands of power outages are reported across the state Wednesday evening as heavy rain and wind gusts pass through Connecticut. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A winter chill tomorrow... then, after some drier weather, another storm system...
FBI: Naugatuck murder suspect may be "erratic and unpredictable"
Saying that Christopher Francisquini may exhibit “increasingly erratic and unpredictable” behavior, the FBI and Naugatuck police have widened their call for tips as they search for the local man accused of killing his 11 month old daughter Nov. 18.
Chicopee man arrested in connection to multiple New England robberies
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Chicopee, Mass. man has been arrested for multiple robberies throughout New England from 2021 to 2022, including seven in Connecticut. Taylor Dziczek, 30, was taken into custody on Thursday on a federal criminal complaint charging him with robbing a Connecticut bank. He also is alleged in bank robberies in Massachusets, Vermont and New Hampshire.
mycitizensnews.com
Man charged with murder: Suspect was out on special parole
NAUGATUCK — The local man who is the subject of a massive manhunt for the brutal murder of his 11-month-old daughter was on special parole after having been released from state Department of Correction custody just five months ago. It wasn’t Christopher Francisquini’s first time out of prison....
New Haven man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in front of baby
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old New Haven man faces up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend in front of their baby. Rashod Newton was accused of shooting and killing Alessia Mesquita in March 2021. He was also connected to a January 2020 shooting in West Haven. […]
milfordmirror.com
CT man charged with raping girl, 14, he met on Snapchat
BRIDGEPORT — Accused of repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl he met on the Internet, police said they asked 21-year-old Kristoff McCalla if he considered himself a rapist. “I guess so,” police said McCalla answered. McCalla, of Whitney Avenue, was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree sexual assault,...
NBC Connecticut
Teen Hospitalized After Being Shot in Waterbury
A 17-year-old has been taken to the hospital after he was shot in Waterbury Thursday night. Police said the shooting happened on Scott Road at about 5 p.m. Responding officers found the teen and he was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers are looking for the...
Suspect found on roof during narcotics investigation in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested on Wednesday during an illegal firearms and narcotics investigation.
Man in prison for 3 decades gets new trial in baby's killing
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut man imprisoned for the past 28 years for a New Haven shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been granted a new trial by a judge, who said prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense and city police failed to pursue other suspects — including one who recanted a confession.
Woman arrested in connection to targeted armed robbery in Farmington
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested in connection to a targeted armed robbery in Farmington in September, police said. The woman, 25-year-old Maryelizabeth Bradford, was held on a $750,000 court-set bond and is due in Hartford court on Wednesday. She was charged with the following: home invasion, robbery in the first degree, conspiracy […]
Eyewitness News
NY, MA focal points in search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New York and Massachusetts have become focal points in the search for a man accused of murdering his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck two weeks ago. The search for Christopher Francisquini now involves multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI. Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI more...
Arrest made in Hartford shooting
Hartford police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting from September. Forty-five-year-old Donald Parker is charged.
Eyewitness News
New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago. The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020. The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry. Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from...
PHOTOS: New Haven police seek help identifying bank robber
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. According to police, an armed robbery occurred at the TD Bank at 466 Foxon Blvd. on October 29 just after 9 a.m. See photos of the suspect: This is an active investigation. Police urge […]
3 charged in aftermath of Springfield drug raid; operation praised by officials
Derek Arie, Anibal Castro Sr., and Jonathan Castro face federal charges in an alleged ring to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 charged in aftermath of Springfield drug raid; operation praised by officials.
