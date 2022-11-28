Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Pawnbroker: New bill could put pawnshops out of business
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Decatur Jewelry & Pawn owner Perry Lewin says a move in the Illinois legislature to possibly cap interest rates on pawnshop loans at 36% could force him to close his doors. “It would virtually put me out of business almost immediately and every other pawnshop...
No, Today's Deadline Wasn't for the Real ID, But That Date is Coming Up. What to Know
Thursday marked a critical deadline for Illinois drivers, but it might not be the deadline they thought it would be. Dec. 1 marked the date drivers who postponed renewing their licenses or state IDs during the pandemic, would need to finally renew them. Another deadline, the one for the REAL ID, is coming up, however.
nprillinois.org
Pipeline project raises concerns
A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
After Thanksgiving, Illinois Sees Highest Single-Day COVID Case Total Since Summer
Amid concerns that a spike in COVID cases could occur after the Thanksgiving holiday, Illinois officials reported their highest single-day total since the summer. According to metrics from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state reported 5,724 cases of the virus on Wednesday, the highest number of cases reported in a single day since Aug. 11.
How could a rail strike affect Illinois farms?
(WTVO) — Farmers and manufacturers rely on freight trains to move items around, but a potential rail strike could soon bring that to a crashing halt. Freight rail unions and train companies are involved in a labor dispute. The Biden administration helped broker an agreement between the two back in September to prevent a strike, […]
newschannel20.com
Start gift shopping at the Illinois Products Holiday Market
Springfield, IL — Illinois Products Market shifts into the Holiday Season. The Holiday Market kicks off December 2nd, 2022 and ends December 4th, 2022. For more information, click here.
13 Things You Should NEVER Do When it is Below Zero in Minnesota, IL, and IA
13 Things You Should NEVER Do When it is Below Zero in Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin. If you've ever had your nose hairs freeze while you are walking to your car, you understand Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin right now. Mother Nature has released her wrath and is throwing winter weather our way, which includes freezing temperatures. When temps reach this level, not only is it dangerous but there are 13 things that you should NEVER do.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Colder air rushing into Central Illinois
Illinois Public Media News is monitoring winds and storms on Tuesday. We will update this post with the latest forecast information. Updated Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. From meteorologist Andrew Pritchard: A Wind Advisory is in effect into the overnight in Champaign County and surrounding portions of central Illinois. Winds are gusting out of the south up to 45 miles per hour, shifting out of the west late tonight. A ‘marginal risk’ (level 1 of 5) for severe storms is in place across portions of Illinois & Indiana on today’s outlook from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. Pritchard says the greater severe risk exists to the south, but a few intense storms may develop ahead of the cold front and produce strong winds late this evening.
Illinois Democrats working to outlaw sale of assault-style weapons next year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Democrats in Springfield hope to pass a major Illinois gun control bill early next year which would outlaw the sale of assault-style weapons immediately. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the bill would raise the age at which a resident can purchase a gun to 21. The proposal has been in the […]
newschannel20.com
ISP issued citations for 3 move-over crashes in single day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) issued citations in three separate traffic crashes involving move-over law violations on Tuesday. The first crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound near milepost 64, near Vandalia in District 12. The second crash happened on Interstate 94 northbound near 142nd Street...
Here Are Northern Illinois’ Chances Of Having A White Christmas
There are generally 3 different takes about having a white Christmas; there's the hope and pray that we do have blanket of snow at Christmas time, there's the hope and pray that we don't, and then there's the "whatever, doesn't really matter to me" angle on things. Around our house,...
Governor JB Pritzker announces agreement to eliminate pandemic unemployment debt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker announced an agreement to pay off the state of Illinois’ remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance Tuesday. The bipartisan agreement will save taxpayers an estimated $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September. Representatives from business, labor, bipartisan members of the general assembly and the […]
WIFR
Illinois driver’s license, state ID extensions to expire in December
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Time is almost up for you to get your driver’s license or state ID’s renewed as the final extension from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office expires in about 30 hours. I visited numerous Department of Motor Vehicles offices in the area today,...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Cases Start to Rise, Best Time to Test
Illinois' COVID metrics are on the rise following the Thanksgiving holiday, along with spikes in several other viruses, so what can you do if you're feeling ill?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. What is COVID's Incubation Period and When is the Best...
newschannel20.com
Illinois holding online unclaimed property auction
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Jewelry, collectible coins, sports memorabilia and historic souvenirs are among the more than 450 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online for one week during December. Illinois State Treasurer Office will be holding the virtual auction from Monday, December 5 through Friday, December 9. Our...
4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI
Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
newschannel20.com
New HIV treatment available in Illinois 2023
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Thursday, that a new, long-acting HIV treatment will become available to people in Illinois starting in January 2023. The HIV treatment is called Cabenuva. The injectable medication, which is being added to the...
newschannel20.com
Illinois officials propose bill to close loophole pawnbrokers exploit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Mayor Jim Langfelder spoke at a press conference on Wednesday to bring attention to adding an amendment to the Pawnbroker Regulation Act. Mayor Langfelder and other state lawmakers proposed a bill that would close a loophole that pawnbrokers exploit. The loophole allows pawnbrokers to charge...
Two Illinois cities among 2022’s Best for Singles
CHICAGO — If you’re looking for someone special to kiss under the mistletoe this holiday season, your success may depend on where you live, according to WalletHub’s new report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles released on Monday. Researchers with the personal finance website...
newschannel20.com
New Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer in Illinois
CHICAGO (WICS) — There is a new Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer in Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker announced on Monday that Erin A. Johnson will serve as the state’s Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer (CROO). She replaces Danielle Perry, who previously served as the CROO. The state’s Cannabis Regulation Oversight...
