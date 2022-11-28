Illinois Public Media News is monitoring winds and storms on Tuesday. We will update this post with the latest forecast information. Updated Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. From meteorologist Andrew Pritchard: A Wind Advisory is in effect into the overnight in Champaign County and surrounding portions of central Illinois. Winds are gusting out of the south up to 45 miles per hour, shifting out of the west late tonight. A ‘marginal risk’ (level 1 of 5) for severe storms is in place across portions of Illinois & Indiana on today’s outlook from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. Pritchard says the greater severe risk exists to the south, but a few intense storms may develop ahead of the cold front and produce strong winds late this evening.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO