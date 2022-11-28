ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMPD: Arrests made, guns and drugs seized amid street takeovers in Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has announced several arrests have been made in connection with “Operation Street Takeover.”

Police said the operation targets groups of individuals who take part in street racing and other reckless driving acts.

On Nov. 18 and Nov. 19, police with the transportation division conducted 27 stops at numerous locations in the Charlotte area.

The stops resulted in three arrests, 32 citations, eight criminal charges, three firearm seizures, two vehicle seizures, the seizure of $579 and the seizure of 517.5 grams of marijuana.

Police said two suspects were charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to distribute and felony fleeing to elude.

One suspect was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and felony fleeing to elude, according to police.

Channel 9 first reported on these street stunts on Nov. 2 after a viewer shared video of drivers street racing and doing stunts in Steele Creek.

One witness said there were about 100 people blocking roads, racing and burning out when he tried to drive through. He told Channel 9 that his car was later attacked and his back window was busted out.

PAST COVERAGE:

Police said they do not take this issue lightly and discourage any kind of aggressive or reckless driving. Police are also encouraging the public to report safety issues. If you see groups driving recklessly and behaving erratically, you are asked not to engage but call 911. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD officers responded quickly to street takeovers, reports say)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmHNx_0jQEFwF500

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Michelle Parker
3d ago

This has been going on for months since the summer. I posted on CMPD that they took over Costco parking lot on a Saturday night, it was doughnuts, peeling out, reckless driving, speeding....running over speed bumps and getting stuck, since then they have put up private property signs for Costco, trespass signs, but have shaved down the speed bumps....which to me just let's people speed even more day and night. Sad that the police was right across the street at Circle K. It was fireworks going off, open drinking alcohol, people relieving themselves in the open & the smell of marijuana & guns being shot in the air.

Reply
8
WAKE UP America!
3d ago

Decriminalization, restorative justice, inept DAs, liberal parole boards, defund the police, demonize the justice system…. The Democrats created this society that is soft on crime — and perpetuates repeat offenses. Inept, ignorant, and incompetent leadership! Vote out every Democrat and RINO every election cycle as their terms expire. VOTE RED to restore our nation to “one nation, under God, with liberty and just for all”!!!!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Records: Woman tied to chase through Charlotte involved in another stolen car case

CHARLOTTE — The woman involved in a high-speed car chase over the summer is now being connected to another stolen car case. The hourslong chase through Charlotte, which happened on July 6, resulted in the arrest of Tyler Christopher Harding, who was charged with multiple felonies in connection with the chase. His sister, Christa Harding, was also charged in connection to the incident.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rowan Co. man faces charges of kidnapping and ax assault on teen

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man is in jail under a bond of more than $1.5 million on charges of assault on a teen, kidnapping, and others. Deputies say the investigation began in August and that it involved Thomas Dax Llewellyn, 36, and a 19-year-old victim. They say Llewellyn had hired the victim to work at his business, Starship Enterprises on Highway 601 in Salisbury.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

CMS student shot after getting off school bus, suspect arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A juvenile is in custody after a 17-year-old Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools student was hospitalized after being shot on Wednesday. According to CMS, a high school student, identified by family as Rocky River senior Nahzir Taylor, was shot shortly after getting off of a school bus on Wednesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: Speed, impairment suspected in crash that left 2 dead in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Speed and impairment are suspected in a crash that left two people dead and another hurt in east Charlotte Thursday, investigators confirmed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the crash happened on East Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers found two cars with heavy damage: A 2018 Lexus IS-300 and a 2019 Honda HR-V Sport.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD report: Employee assaulted by person accused of stealing from hardware store

CHARLOTTE — A stranger beat up an employee at a Blackhawk Hardware and Garden Center in a popular south Charlotte shopping center, according to a police report. The report said it all happened Tuesday night while the suspect was trying to steal from the store, which is located in the Park Road Shopping Center. It said around 8 p.m., last someone assaulted an employee while stealing merchandise.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Suspicious package under investigation at Salisbury Walmart, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) -- Authorities are investigating a suspicious package found at a Walmart in Salisbury Wednesday morning, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Suspicious package under investigation at Salisbury …. SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) -- Authorities are investigating a suspicious package found at a Walmart in...
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
119K+
Followers
138K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy