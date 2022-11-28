Read full article on original website
Missing Tri-Cities man identified, remains found in vacant school in Knoxville
Human remains were found in a vacant property on Fifth Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
KPD confirms human remains found to be man reported missing in May
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police confirmed that human remains found on Monday belonged to Jeremy Stout, a 37-year-old man who went missing on May 7. KPD said human remains were found on November 28 inside of the vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School property. The remains were sent to the...
Former Knox Co. Sheriff recalls ‘Cocaine Bear’ case
The story of a black bear finding cocaine said to have been dropped from the sky by a smuggler has Knoxville ties dating back to 1985, and is now being adapted into a movie called "Cocaine Bear."
West Knoxville building destroyed following fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire crews put out a fire early Friday Morning. It happened at the abandoned Bugman Business building at 2601 Sterchi St. near East Third Creek. A 911 call went out around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning. Crews were able to put the fire out around 4:00...
Investigation finds 'issues' with Newport Utilities
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several issues including wasteful spending and poor oversight over a five-year period. Investigation finds ‘issues’ with Newport Utilities. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several...
Two found dead in truck after crash
Two found dead in truck after crash
One dead after camper fire in Knoxville
A camper caught fire in Knoxville early Thursday morning, leading to the death of one person and causing damage to a nearby house.
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Knoxville on Wednesday morning. Officials responded to the crash close to Greystone Summit Boulevard and Solway Road intersection at around 10 a.m.
Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money
Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money
Man indicted for pointing gun at minor after 'ding-dong-ditching' incident at his home in 2021
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said Jeffrey Cheek, 41, has been charged with aggravated assault after he approached a minor with a gun after the minor rang his doorbell and ran away after an incident back in June 2021. They said the minor admitted to...
Two East TN counties report higher number of drug arrests so far this year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said so far this year, they have arrested around 15% more people for drug crimes. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they have seen a similar trend. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said they expanded their narcotics task force in July,...
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Knox County (Knox County, TN)
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Knox County. Officials confirmed that 2 people died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Solway Road at Greystone Summit Boulevard.
Man at center of Silver Alert found safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert early Wednesday morning for a missing man out of Knox county. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was last seen on Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. at the Flying J Truck Stop on Watt Road in Knoxville.
Knox County man found in Virginia after being missing from truck stop
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 73-year-old man last seen in Knox County.
Knox Co. Commissioner calls for community to weigh in on McAlister's controversy involving KCSO at next meeting
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knox County Commissioner is calling on the community to have their voices heard after a 15-year-old girl was fired from an independently owned McAlister's Deli in November when the Knox County Sheriff's Office publicly claimed the girl refused a deputy service. On November 22,...
KPD searching for man charged with attempted murder
The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a Knoxville man who is charged with attempted first degree murder.
TDOT could create 'Choice Lanes' in Tennessee
From east to west, congestion continues to be a problem in Tennessee. But soon, that could change. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien looks into a new proposal from state leaders that are getting mixed reviews. TDOT could create ‘Choice Lanes’ in Tennessee. From east to west, congestion continues...
Knoxville needs younger people to move to East Tenn., chamber leaders say
Knoxville needs younger people to move to East Tenn., chamber leaders say
2 found dead after vehicle overturns into creek near Hardin Valley
Two people were found dead after a pickup truck overturned into a creek near Hardin Valley Wednesday morning.
Knox County, former employee exchange allegations, insults following misconduct scandal, firing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs sent employees to work at his home on company time and pressured another employee to lie about an ethics investigation, according to court documents filed by former Parks and Recreation Director Paul White. County officials responded to the allegations, calling White...
