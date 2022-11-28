ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

West Knoxville building destroyed following fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire crews put out a fire early Friday Morning. It happened at the abandoned Bugman Business building at 2601 Sterchi St. near East Third Creek. A 911 call went out around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning. Crews were able to put the fire out around 4:00...
WATE

Investigation finds 'issues' with Newport Utilities

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several issues including wasteful spending and poor oversight over a five-year period. Investigation finds ‘issues’ with Newport Utilities. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several...
wvlt.tv

Two found dead in truck after crash

Luke Jackson promised he would get the tattoo if the Vols beat Alabama, and he is a man of his word. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County. ‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind. Updated: 7 hours ago. As Christmas...
wvlt.tv

Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money

The two were found the morning after the crash, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County. ‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind. Updated: 8 hours ago. As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army in...
wvlt.tv

Man at center of Silver Alert found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert early Wednesday morning for a missing man out of Knox county. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was last seen on Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. at the Flying J Truck Stop on Watt Road in Knoxville.
WATE

TDOT could create 'Choice Lanes' in Tennessee

From east to west, congestion continues to be a problem in Tennessee. But soon, that could change. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien looks into a new proposal from state leaders that are getting mixed reviews. TDOT could create ‘Choice Lanes’ in Tennessee. From east to west, congestion continues...
