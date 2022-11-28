There’s a catchphrase often muttered around the Texas A&M men’s basketball program. “Well, that’s Wade,” coaches and teammates say with a smile and head shake. Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV began eliciting that response with his high-energy approach to the game last season as he produced out-of-nowhere steals that led to points and out-of-control drives that ended in turnovers. A year later, Taylor has learned how to hone his energy and be more efficient with his frenetic play.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO