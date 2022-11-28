Read full article on original website
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M QB Haynes King, CB Denver Harris to transfer
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King has entered the transfer portal, according to King’s father, John King. “He’s grateful for his time in Aggieland,” John King, head coach at Longview, told The Eagle. A&M cornerback Denver Harris and offensive lineman PJ Williams also announced on social media that...
Texas A&M point guard Wade Taylor IV becoming more efficient with high-energy style
There’s a catchphrase often muttered around the Texas A&M men’s basketball program. “Well, that’s Wade,” coaches and teammates say with a smile and head shake. Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV began eliciting that response with his high-energy approach to the game last season as he produced out-of-nowhere steals that led to points and out-of-control drives that ended in turnovers. A year later, Taylor has learned how to hone his energy and be more efficient with his frenetic play.
A&M women play Morgan State today
Small ball is a strength of the Texas A&M women’s basketball team, which is a good thing because the Aggies are limited in the paint right now. Senior center Sydnee Roby suffered a lateral meniscus tear in Wednesday’s loss at Kansas. She’ll have surgery and be out 2-6 weeks, head coach Joni Taylor said.
A&M women's swimming team ends fall season impressively:
The 16th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving defeated Rice 156-101 on Saturday afternoon at the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies dominated their last meet of the fall by winning 11 of 14 events. Chloe Stepanek won the 50- and 200-meter freestyles in 23.14 seconds and 1:47.95, respectively. She...
WATCH NOW: The Eagle sports team grades Texas A&M's football season
Watch now as The Eagle sports team grades Texas A&M's 2022 football season.
