Megan Thee Stallion Slams ‘Y’all Hoe Ass Favorite Rappers’ After Drake Appears to Question Shooting Incident
Megan Thee Stallion appears to have addressed Drake over lyrics on the Daft Punk-sampling Her Loss track “Circo Loco.”. In case you missed it, here’s the main Drake moment in question, which occurs in the song’s first verse:. “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots but she still...
thebrag.com
Megan Thee Stallion granted restraining order against own label
Megan Thee Stallion sounds like she’s really taking the American Music Awards seriously.According to TMZ, the rapper has obtained a restraining order against her own label. As per documents obtained by the publication, Megan claims 1501 Certified Entertainment, her label, made “threatening and retaliatory” moves to block her from using her own music in connection with the AMAs.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug & Gunna Look Positive In New Photos
The case against the two rappers is set to begin in less than two months. It’s reported that 300 witnesses will be called by the prosecution. The impending trial involving Young Thug and Gunna has received an update. The two rappers have remained incarcerated for much of the year as they await their fates. Thugger and Gunna have been named in a comprehensive RICO case that alleges YSL is a gang, not a record label. Legal teams for both rappers refuted these claims, and next year, they are set to go to trial.
AOL Corp
Upset by lyrics, Megan Thee Stallion tells Drake, 'Stop using my shooting for clout'
Megan Thee Stallion is not OK with Drake making music that references her trauma. She's taking issue with a lyric that appears on Drake's "Circo Loco," a track off "Her Loss," his new collaborative album with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The album, which dropped overnight, includes the following "Circo Loco" lines: "This b— lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling."
Ja Rule Gives History Lesson On Snitching In Light Of Takeoff’s Death
Ja Rule has given his own breakdown behind the history of snitching in light of the lack of a detained suspect in the murder of late rap star Takeoff. The Queens native recently appeared on an episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens and provided insight on the subject of informing police with incriminating information in an investigation.More from VIBE.com21 Savage Reveals Why 'Her Loss' Was Not Delayed After Takeoff's DeathJustin Bieber Rumored To Perform At Takeoff's Celebration Of LifeDrake Pushes Back Apollo Show, Adds Second Date “Let me break down what snitchin’ really is and how that works,” said the...
HipHopDX.com
Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce
Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
Woman Who Witnessed Pop Smoke's Murder Recalls The Rapper's Last Words
It's been nearly three years since he passed away.
Kandi Burruss Responds To LaTocha Scott ‘Not Getting The Memo’ About Soul Train Awards Outfits
When Xscape arrived at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, it didn't look like the ladies were on the same page. Kandi Burruss explained why.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money
Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo spotted in public for first time since Takeoff shooting
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo have been spotted in public for the first time since Migos rapper Takeoff was killed.Takeoff – real name Kirsnick Khari Ball – was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on 1 November at the age of 28.Police officers were called to a private party after a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling in downtown Houston at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT).On Thursday (10 November), husband and wife Offset and Cardi, were seen wearing black alongside Quavo who was present at the time Takeoff was shot.The group were seen while...
BET
Distinctive-Looking Viral Star Charles “Wide Neck” McDowell is In Jail Again
The “Neckst Big Thing” is back... behind bars. Charles Dion McDowell climbed to internet fame back in 2018 when his mugshot showing off his incredibly thick physical attribute- his rap name is “Wide Neck-” was distributed widely. That arrest included a number of charges including fleeing/eluding...
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Admits She's Struggling To Make Offset 'Happy' Following Takeoff's Death
Cardi B has admitted she’s been struggling to lift her husband Offset’s spirits since Takeoff’s untimely passing earlier this month. In a Twitter voice note to her 26.3 million followers over the weekend, the Bronx superstar detailed the issues she’s been having in working with her husband’s grief. According to Cardi, it’s tough seeing Offset go through the motions, and she warned critics not to play around with her family.
JT Says She Was Heartbroken When Nicki Minaj Shifted To Pop: ‘Damn Nicki, You Left Us!’
Nicki Minaj also teased that a new album may be on the way soon.
HipHopDX.com
Flavor Flav Filmed Calling His Baby Mother A ‘Gold-Digging Bitch’
Flavor Flav apparently isn’t on the best terms with his former manager, who also happens to be the mother of his youngest son. In a video obtained by AllHipHop on Friday (November 25), the Public Enemy rapper can be heard calling Kate Gammell a “gold-digging bitch” while he laments over the fact that she wanted to accompany him and their son on a shopping trip against his wishes.
thesource.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs & King Combs Make History as First Father-Son Duo to Reach No.1 on US Airplay Charts
Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian “King” Combs, each soared to the top of the charts with their new hit songs “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller and “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black, respectively. Diddy topped both...
NME
Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”
Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
HipHopDX.com
Juice WRLD's Cousin Accuses Rapper's Girlfriend & Label Of 'Manipulating' Him Prior To Death
Juice WRLD’s cousin has called out the late rapper’s ex-girlfriend and record label for allegedly “controlling” and “manipulating” him prior to his death. Millz, who runs the Instagram account The Abyss Brand, posted a series of messages on Tuesday (November 30) accusing Juice’s partner, Ally Lotti, and label of driving a wedge between the Chicago rapper and his close friends while exploiting him for his musical success with little concern for his wellbeing.
The Truth Will Be Told: Shanquella Robinson’s Unnamed Alleged Killer Sought By Mexican Gov’t For Extradition, Father Speaks Out
Shanquella Robinson's alleged killer is being sought by prosecutors in Mexico for extradition to answer charges for her murder.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy’s Sister Warns Stalker After She Shows Up To His House Bearing Gifts
NBA YoungBoy has been on the receiving end of some unwanted attention from a woman who stopped by his house unannounced — and his sister is not pleased. The rapper’s younger sister, singer Teelee, recently shared a photo of what appeared to be a screenshot from a surveillance camera. The image showed a woman standing in front of a building, presumably at the entrance, holding a bouquet of flowers and a plastic shopping bag.
hypebeast.com
Megan Thee Stallion Is the First Black Woman on Cover of 'Forbes' 30 Under 30'
Megan Thee Stallion has made history as the first Black woman to ever grace the cover of Forbes‘ annual 30 Under 30 list. The Houston Hottie earned an estimated $13 million USD in 2022 from royalties, ticket sales, endorsements and merchandise, with Forbes citing billion-dollar brands such as Nike, Revlon, Cash App, Popeyes and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos as major players in her earnings. That $13 million USD number is comprised of around $2 million USD for her Cheetos Super Bowl ad (in which only her and Charlie Puth’s voice were present; they never appeared in the ad itself), around $1 million USD for her Popeyes “Hottie Sauce,” $250,000 USD for her own Popeyes restaurant and $3 million USD from Time Inc. for the upcoming documentary about her life. “I cannot fake it,” Megan said of her endorsement deals. “If I’m not naturally into it, I don’t want to sell it.”
