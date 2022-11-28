ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thebrag.com

Megan Thee Stallion granted restraining order against own label

Megan Thee Stallion sounds like she’s really taking the American Music Awards seriously.According to TMZ, the rapper has obtained a restraining order against her own label. As per documents obtained by the publication, Megan claims 1501 Certified Entertainment, her label, made “threatening and retaliatory” moves to block her from using her own music in connection with the AMAs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug & Gunna Look Positive In New Photos

The case against the two rappers is set to begin in less than two months. It’s reported that 300 witnesses will be called by the prosecution. The impending trial involving Young Thug and Gunna has received an update. The two rappers have remained incarcerated for much of the year as they await their fates. Thugger and Gunna have been named in a comprehensive RICO case that alleges YSL is a gang, not a record label. Legal teams for both rappers refuted these claims, and next year, they are set to go to trial.
AOL Corp

Upset by lyrics, Megan Thee Stallion tells Drake, 'Stop using my shooting for clout'

Megan Thee Stallion is not OK with Drake making music that references her trauma. She's taking issue with a lyric that appears on Drake's "Circo Loco," a track off "Her Loss," his new collaborative album with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The album, which dropped overnight, includes the following "Circo Loco" lines: "This b— lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling."
Vibe

Ja Rule Gives History Lesson On Snitching In Light Of Takeoff’s Death

Ja Rule has given his own breakdown behind the history of snitching in light of the lack of a detained suspect in the murder of late rap star Takeoff. The Queens native recently appeared on an episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens and provided insight on the subject of informing police with incriminating information in an investigation.More from VIBE.com21 Savage Reveals Why 'Her Loss' Was Not Delayed After Takeoff's DeathJustin Bieber Rumored To Perform At Takeoff's Celebration Of LifeDrake Pushes Back Apollo Show, Adds Second Date “Let me break down what snitchin’ really is and how that works,” said the...
HipHopDX.com

Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce

Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money

Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
The Independent

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo spotted in public for first time since Takeoff shooting

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo have been spotted in public for the first time since Migos rapper Takeoff was killed.Takeoff – real name Kirsnick Khari Ball – was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on 1 November at the age of 28.Police officers were called to a private party after a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling in downtown Houston at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT).On Thursday (10 November), husband and wife Offset and Cardi, were seen wearing black alongside Quavo who was present at the time Takeoff was shot.The group were seen while...
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Admits She's Struggling To Make Offset 'Happy' Following Takeoff's Death

Cardi B has admitted she’s been struggling to lift her husband Offset’s spirits since Takeoff’s untimely passing earlier this month. In a Twitter voice note to her 26.3 million followers over the weekend, the Bronx superstar detailed the issues she’s been having in working with her husband’s grief. According to Cardi, it’s tough seeing Offset go through the motions, and she warned critics not to play around with her family.
HipHopDX.com

Flavor Flav Filmed Calling His Baby Mother A ‘Gold-Digging Bitch’

Flavor Flav apparently isn’t on the best terms with his former manager, who also happens to be the mother of his youngest son. In a video obtained by AllHipHop on Friday (November 25), the Public Enemy rapper can be heard calling Kate Gammell a “gold-digging bitch” while he laments over the fact that she wanted to accompany him and their son on a shopping trip against his wishes.
NME

Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
HipHopDX.com

Juice WRLD's Cousin Accuses Rapper's Girlfriend & Label Of 'Manipulating' Him Prior To Death

Juice WRLD’s cousin has called out the late rapper’s ex-girlfriend and record label for allegedly “controlling” and “manipulating” him prior to his death. Millz, who runs the Instagram account The Abyss Brand, posted a series of messages on Tuesday (November 30) accusing Juice’s partner, Ally Lotti, and label of driving a wedge between the Chicago rapper and his close friends while exploiting him for his musical success with little concern for his wellbeing.
ILLINOIS STATE
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy’s Sister Warns Stalker After She Shows Up To His House Bearing Gifts

NBA YoungBoy has been on the receiving end of some unwanted attention from a woman who stopped by his house unannounced — and his sister is not pleased. The rapper’s younger sister, singer Teelee, recently shared a photo of what appeared to be a screenshot from a surveillance camera. The image showed a woman standing in front of a building, presumably at the entrance, holding a bouquet of flowers and a plastic shopping bag.
UTAH STATE
hypebeast.com

Megan Thee Stallion Is the First Black Woman on Cover of 'Forbes' 30 Under 30'

Megan Thee Stallion has made history as the first Black woman to ever grace the cover of Forbes‘ annual 30 Under 30 list. The Houston Hottie earned an estimated $13 million USD in 2022 from royalties, ticket sales, endorsements and merchandise, with Forbes citing billion-dollar brands such as Nike, Revlon, Cash App, Popeyes and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos as major players in her earnings. That $13 million USD number is comprised of around $2 million USD for her Cheetos Super Bowl ad (in which only her and Charlie Puth’s voice were present; they never appeared in the ad itself), around $1 million USD for her Popeyes “Hottie Sauce,” $250,000 USD for her own Popeyes restaurant and $3 million USD from Time Inc. for the upcoming documentary about her life. “I cannot fake it,” Megan said of her endorsement deals. “If I’m not naturally into it, I don’t want to sell it.”

