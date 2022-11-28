We’re still buzzing after the season one finale of Tony Gilroy’s fantastic “Star Wars” series “Andor,” a prequel taking place before the events of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” One of the more well-written and executed modern “Star Wars” projects that showed that there were still some untapped places that creatives could explore within the universe that feel fresh and exciting. One has to wonder, given its potential, whether Lucasfilm circles back to “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in a similar way. More ‘Solo’ remains to be seen, but the film’s co-writer, Jonathan Kasdan, is still hopeful that he might be able to play with these characters again one day.

17 HOURS AGO