‘Mafia Mamma’ Red Band Teaser: Toni Collette Inherits A Mafia Empire In Upcoming Action Comedy
Toni Collette has had quite a busy 2022, starring in two limited series, Netflix‘s “Pieces Of Her” and HBO Max‘s “The Staircase.” Filmwise, she also stars in “The Estate,” which hit limited theaters last month. Now, Collette kicks off 2023 with “Mafia Mamma,” an action comedy from “Miss Bala” director Catherine Hardwicke.
New ‘A Man Called Otto’ Trailer: Marc Forster’s Latest With Tom Hanks Hits Theaters On January 13
What happens when Tom Hanks joins forces with director Marc Forster for the first time? Enter “A Man Called Otto,” a movie that blends Hank’s usual on-screen persona with the lighter fare in Forster’s filmography. Based on Fredrik Backman‘s 2012 novel “A Man Called Ove” and...
‘TAR’ Wins New York Film Critics Circle Best Picture
It’s that time of year when critics revisit the films they have watched over the past 11 months and determine what is worthy and what isn’t. Of the prominent critics’ groups, the New York Film Critics Circle is up first this time around and they have anointed Todd Field’s “TAR” as the Best Film of 2022. They also selected its star, Cate Blanchett, as Best Actress. She previously won in 2013 for “Blue Jasmine.”
Margot Robbie’s Female-Led ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Spinoff May Not Be Dead After All
Last month, Margot Robbie let it slip that her planned female-led “Pirates Of The Caribbean” movie is dead in the water. But according to Jerry Bruckheimer, the man behind the profitable Disney franchise, that may not be the case. Collider reports that in a new interview about the “National Treasure” Disney+ series, Bruckheimer said Robbie’s “Pirates” film is still a go, it’s just that the sixth film of the franchise comes first.
Rosie Perez embraces aging amid a career renaissance: 'Don’t count me down-and-out, honey'
Rosie Perez, now appearing in Showtime's 'Your Honor,' talks about the power of aging, loving Botox and her piping hot baking skills.
‘Aladdin 2’: Guy Ritchie “Wouldn’t Have Any Issue” Bringing Will Smith Back For Upcoming Sequel
Has there ever been a more anomalous pairing than Guy Ritchie of all directors doing Disney‘s live-action “Aladdin” film? The 2019 movie is an outlier in Ritchie’s filmography, but yes, he indeed directed it. And Ritchie also directs the upcoming sequel, and what’s more, he wants disgraced actor Will Smith back as his Genie.
Guillermo del Toro Says He’s Writing/Designing An Untitled “Monster Movie” That Could Be Next
It’s hard to think of modern horror without getting a mental picture of filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, given that he’s become the face of the genre thanks to a career dedicated to all the creepy and scary things that cinema can offer. Well, despite dipping his toes into the world of period noir with “Nightmare Alley” and fairytales with his stop-motion animation version of “Pinocchio,” his next film might be grounded a little more deeply within the confines of another creature feature.
‘Glass Onion’: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Says The Company Left “Lots” Of Money On The Table With The Movie’s Limited Theatrical Release
Audiences expected Rian Johnson to deliver in 2019 with his sleuth comedy “Knives Out.” But nobody expected the film to become a runaway hit. In short, the film raked at the box office, making $311 million on a $40 million budget. And, of course, those numbers got people’s attention, namely those over at Netflix. In March 2021, the streamer reached a $469 million deal with Johnson to produce two sequels to “Knives Out,” with Daniel Craig returning as detective Benoit Blanc.
Guillermo del Toro Has Spoken With VFX Legend Phil Tippett About Turning ‘At The Mountains Of Madness’ Into A Stop-Motion Project
It’s hard to imagine that people say no to a filmmaker like Guillermo del Toro, but before landing his Best Director Oscar for “The Shape of Water” there had been a handful of projects that slipped through his fingers. The most notable failed attempt was a live-action adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft‘s “At The Mountains of Madness.” Lovecraft’s tale mixes the science fiction and horror genres which would later have a direct influence on films like “Alien,” John Carpenter‘s “The Thing,” and more recently “Prometheus.”
‘One Fine Morning’ Trailer: Mia Hansen-Love’s Latest Drama Starring Léa Seydoux Arrives In January
2021 was a big year for Léa Seydoux. Having appeared in one of the year’s most anticipated films in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” Seydoux also reprised her role as Madeleine Swann in the latest addition to the Bond franchise, “No Time To Die,” helping the film become the fourth highest-grossing film of 2021 with a worldwide box office total of $774.2 million. This year’s Cannes Film Festival also maintained Seydoux’s ascendency, seeing her star in David Cronenberg’s first feature in eight years, “Crimes Of The Future,” as well as French director Mia Hansen-Løve’s “One Fine Morning,” both debuting at this festival last May (read our review).
‘Solo’ Co-Writer Wants To Revisit Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra & Would Like Lucasfilm To Embrace ‘Star Wars’ Specials Ala ‘Werewolf By Night’
We’re still buzzing after the season one finale of Tony Gilroy’s fantastic “Star Wars” series “Andor,” a prequel taking place before the events of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” One of the more well-written and executed modern “Star Wars” projects that showed that there were still some untapped places that creatives could explore within the universe that feel fresh and exciting. One has to wonder, given its potential, whether Lucasfilm circles back to “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in a similar way. More ‘Solo’ remains to be seen, but the film’s co-writer, Jonathan Kasdan, is still hopeful that he might be able to play with these characters again one day.
Amanda Seyfried Doesn’t Have High Hopes For ‘Mean Girls 2’: “It’s Never Going To Happen, Is It?”
Eighteen years on, “Mean Girls” remains one of the seminal teen comedies of the 2000s. And over the years, it’s developed a cult following, with fans holding out hope for a sequel. Well, leave it to “Mean Girls” star Amanda Seyfried to be the bearer of bad news. She doesn’t think it will happen, and neither do her co-stars Lindsay Lohan and Lizzy Caplan.
‘Empire Of Light’ Clip: Olivia Colman Shines In Sam Mendes’ Oscar Contender [Exclusive]
During my time working in a cinema, we used to joke that we needed our reality show. From making popcorn, shifting candy, getting stocklists, making sure the projectors are set, climbing up on a marquee to make sure it is up to date, joking about the things that you find while ushing, and the pure rush of adrenaline when you’re selling out showtimes left and right, a unique bond is formed behind the concession stand at a movie theater. That bond is at the forefront of Sam Mendes’ newest film, “Empire of Light.”
‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Teaser Trailer: Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock Brings Space Magic To The Cosmos
It’s been a busy couple of years for writer-director James Gunn. After turning the crew of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies into bonafide stars of the Marvel universe, Gunn was fired from the series, only to bring his superhero know-how to Warner Bros for “The Suicide Squad” and its popular HBO Max spinoff series, “Peacemaker.” But after a reconciliation with Marvel, Gunn is finally bringing his space trilogy to a close with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” And yes, Gunn has now moved over to DC Studios officially, the head of it, along with producer Peter Safran. Still, he’s really taken his time saying goodbye to the Guardians.
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: Mark Strong, Jade Anouka & Chris Mason The Latest To Join The Cast Of Upcoming HBO Max Series
While fans await Denis Villeneuve‘s “Dune: Part Two,” in theaters (tentatively) next November, another “Dune” project looms on the horizon: HBO Max‘s “Dune: The Sisterhood.” And anticipation is already high for the upcoming series, with Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson, and Indira Varma leading the show’s cast. Now Deadline reports three more joining the ensemble: Mark Strong, Jade Anouka, and Chris Mason.
John Waters’ Top 10 Films Of 2022 List Includes Two François Ozon Films, ‘Bones And All,’ ‘EO,’ & Quentin Dupieux’s Latest
As 2022 draws to a close, critics and publications round up their favorite films from the year to rank for their annual top 10 lists. But does anybody do it better than John Waters. Sure, the subversive filmmaker isn’t one to choose the usual run-of-the-mill, awards-season contenders like some others. But that’s why we love him! Water has always been unapologetic about being himself and totally unafraid to boast his opinions, no matter how unpopular or eccentric they may be.
Ben Affleck Says His New Studio With Matt Damon Will Do Both “Quality” & “Commercial” Fare, Calls Netflix An “Assembly Line”
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have a new studio named Artists Equity, and Affleck has high aspirations for it. How high? Deadline reports that at the New York Times‘ DeadlBook Summit in NYC yesterday, Affleck says he and Damon aim to produce commercial but quality films for streaming that “people remember 20 years later.” So, basically, not the “assembly line process” of Netflix and other streamers.
14 Movies To Watch In December: ‘Babylon,’ ‘The Whale,’ ‘Glass Onion’ & More
We’ve already gotten the Gotham Awards and have seen the New York Critics Circle announce their winners. As we start the final countdown of 2022, many of us continue to play desperate catch-up of the year’s best, making the prospect of an entire month worth of new releases daunting. November was overloaded with quality releases week-to-week, and December is set for some of the biggest releases of the year. From kicking the month off with the violent twist on Santa Claus to the celebrated return of Brendan Fraser in a leading role, the latest feature from indie darling Joanna Hogg, to the much anticipated “Avatar: The Way of Water,” December sees 2022 ending on a big note.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Trailer: Worlds Collide In The Fantasy Prequel Series That Debuts December 25
There was a recent shakeup in the world of “The Witcher” as Liam Hemsworth is now set to play Geralt of Rivia after Henry Cavill vacated the fantasy role that has been explored in multiple novels and popular video games. Netflix is also about to drop a four-part series with the prequel “The Witcher: Blood Origin” that stars Michelle Yeoh, who is coming off a strong year on the big screen with The Daniels’ “Everything Everywhere All At Once” becoming a massive hit for A24 Films and may end up getting some award nominations at the next Oscars ceremony. The recasting and prequel are good signs that Netflix is very much invested in continuing and expanding “The Witcher” universe for years to come.
‘Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania’ New Look Teaser: Kang The Conqueror Changes The MCU Forever
There are three things you need to know about the upcoming Marvel film, “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania.” For one, after fighting many low-level criminals in the franchise thus far, ‘Quantumania’ is set mainly in the Quantum Realm and is easily the biggest of all the ‘Ant-Man’ films by some measure. That’s because it features Jonathan Majors as the time-traveling supervillain Kang The Conqueror. But the second thing you need to know. If you’re expecting the same version of Kang featured in “Loki,” known then as He Who Remains, guess again, this character is totally different.
