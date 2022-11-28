INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan needed a decade to reach its first Big Ten championship game. On Saturday, the Wolverines return to Indianapolis with even bigger aspirations. They can win back-to-back conference titles for the first time since 2003-04, break the single-season school record with win No. 13 and clinch a second straight playoff bid. But for No. 2 Michigan, the motivation comes from another place.

