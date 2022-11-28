ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

No. 2 Michigan begins title quest against Boilermakers

INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan needed a decade to reach its first Big Ten championship game. On Saturday, the Wolverines return to Indianapolis with even bigger aspirations. They can win back-to-back conference titles for the first time since 2003-04, break the single-season school record with win No. 13 and clinch a second straight playoff bid. But for No. 2 Michigan, the motivation comes from another place.
EAST LANSING, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Police find missing 4-year-old girl in Texas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office have located the 4-year-old girl after they say that her non-custodial mother kidnapped her from a supervised visit on Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin was staying at a motel in San Antonio, Texas,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Lowell police investigating counterfeit bill cases

LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell Police Department is investigating a series of incidents involving counterfeit bills. Officers are also asking for the public's help in identifying suspects. Over the past week, multiple Lowell stores have reported counterfeit bills being used. Police say at least eight fake bills have been...
LOWELL, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Kent Co. police investigating 2 robberies

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County police are investigating two separate robberies that took place Monday. The first robbery happened at a Meijer in Cascade. Two suspects had parked next to a woman who was walking to her car and stole her purse, according to police. The suspects fled the scene.
KENT COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy