Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
No. 2 Michigan begins title quest against Boilermakers
INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan needed a decade to reach its first Big Ten championship game. On Saturday, the Wolverines return to Indianapolis with even bigger aspirations. They can win back-to-back conference titles for the first time since 2003-04, break the single-season school record with win No. 13 and clinch a second straight playoff bid. But for No. 2 Michigan, the motivation comes from another place.
Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith facing felony weapons charge
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — East Kentwood grad and Michigan football defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge in Ann Arbor, according to court documents filed Wednesday. The 21-year-old is accused of carrying a concealed weapon. Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said despite the charge against him,...
Possible threat found in bathroom graffiti at East Kentwood High School
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A possible threat written in graffiti was found in an East Kentwood High School bathroom during the school day Tuesday, district officials announced. School staff called the Kent County Sheriff's Office and outside security to investigate. The message was discovered by a student. “We are thankful...
Police find missing 4-year-old girl in Texas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office have located the 4-year-old girl after they say that her non-custodial mother kidnapped her from a supervised visit on Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin was staying at a motel in San Antonio, Texas,...
Proposal 2 passed in Michigan, now what? Clerk raises concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's been nearly nearly a month since the November election where Michigan voters said yes to proposal two which would expanding voting rights and add nine days of early in-person voting. The Kent County Clerk, Lisa Posthumus Lyons, says this means there is a wholesale...
'I just want to be there': West MI vet's family needs help with funeral expenses
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan Army Veteran Leroy Berry passed away at his home in Kentwood several days after Thanksgiving. He served his country in and out of uniform as a life-long advocate, yet his family is struggling to find the money to pay for his burial. They...
West Michigan Amazon delivery and fulfillment centers busy this holiday season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cyber Monday is upon us and millions are expected to shop online, even with inflation at a record high. Amazon is expecting Cyber Monday to see similar success as Black Friday which had record breaking sales. People are gearing up for the holiday season, so...
Driver in deadly Make-A-Wish bicycle crash arraigned in court
IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia County driver accused of hitting a pack of bicyclists was arraigned Tuesday. Mandy Benn, 42, appeared virtually from the Ionia County Jail in the 8th Circuit Court in Ionia County in front of Judge Schafer. She is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in...
Police investigating homicide at apartment building in Kentwood
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 30-year-old man has died after a shooting that took place at an apartment building Friday Evening, says the Kentwood Police Department. The incident happened shortly after 8: 30 p.m. on Nov. 25 inside City Line apartments. It is unknown what led to the shooting. The...
BODY CAM: Space heater believed to have caused Kentwood fire that killed 2
KENTWOOD, Mich. — New details are emerging about deadly fire in Kentwood that killed a 12-year-old and a 19-year-old early Monday morning. Investigators now say they don't believe foul play was involved. 13 On Your Side has also obtained body cam video of first responders that helped on the...
2 dead after fire breaks out at Kentwood home Monday morning
KENTWOOD, Mich — A 12-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman died at the scene of a Kentwood home that caught fire early Monday morning, according to the Kentwood Police. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of 48th Street in Kentwood. Police say...
Lowell police investigating counterfeit bill cases
LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell Police Department is investigating a series of incidents involving counterfeit bills. Officers are also asking for the public's help in identifying suspects. Over the past week, multiple Lowell stores have reported counterfeit bills being used. Police say at least eight fake bills have been...
'It tore me apart'; Work tools stolen from Kent County woman's truck
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County woman says thieves took the tools she needs for work, and the sheriff's office is now investigating. It happened when Rebecca Perez's truck was broken into overnight off of 60th Street Southeast and Division Street. "It tore me apart," she says. She...
Kent Co. police investigating 2 robberies
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County police are investigating two separate robberies that took place Monday. The first robbery happened at a Meijer in Cascade. Two suspects had parked next to a woman who was walking to her car and stole her purse, according to police. The suspects fled the scene.
Here's how you can help the Kentwood family that lost two loves ones & their home in house fire
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The community is stepping up to help provide for a Kentwood family who lost two loved ones and their home in a fire earlier this week. The fire happened just before 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of 48th Street SE. Authorities say...
