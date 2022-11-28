ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beltrami County, MN

Comments / 1

Related
KARE 11

Sheriff: 200 people rescued from ice on Upper Red Lake

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said an estimated 200 people were rescued after being stranded on a piece of ice that broke free on Upper Red Lake Monday. A statement from the sheriff's office said authorities were first made aware of the stranded anglers around...
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy