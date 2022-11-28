Read full article on original website
Jenna Ortega Stuns In Gothic Bridal Gown With Thigh-High Slit
Jenna Ortega has been causing a stir in her profession by assuming more scream parts, particularly in the recent Netflix film Wednesday, for which she attended the premiere in a gothic-themed costume and completely captured everyone's attention. She was able to refine her skills and get her big break as a young actress when she played the young Jane in Jane the Virgin. After that, she advanced into more challenging roles, generating notice with a notable appearance on the stalker-core favorite show You.
TODAY.com
‘Wednesday’ fans shocked to learn ‘90s Wednesday Addams is new character in Netflix series
Some fans of Netflix's spooky new "Wednesday" series are just now figuring out that one of the show's stars, Christina Ricci, played Wednesday Addams herself as a child star in the 1990s. Ricci famously donned side braids and a frown to play the only daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams...
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum fall in love in new ‘Magic Mike 3’ trailer
Magic Mike is back, with some new faces and storylines thrown in the mix. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”, which is billed as the last part of the succesful trilogy, brings back Channing Tatum in one of the most pivotal roles of his career, adding in a new love...
Wednesday Bosses on Landing Christina Ricci for Netflix Series: 'We Weren't Sure We Could Make It Happen'
With Wednesday, which debuts this Wednesday on Netflix, creators Al Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville) bring their unique take on the beloved Gothic character. The story follows the homicidal teen while enrolled at the peculiar Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to solve a supernatural mystery involving her parents and stop a monstrous killing spree wreaking havoc on the nearby town. Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin, Scream) leads the eight-episode freshman season as Wednesday, serving up morbid one-liners with a perfectly deadpan delivery. “She had an intensity, and she had an intelligence,” Gough tells TVLine of Ortega’s casting. “She felt like an old soul,...
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
Prince Harry Drops Tearful Netflix Trailer as Prince William Tour Suffers
Prince William and Kate Middleton's U.S. tour was reeling from a race storm when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hinted at fresh Kate Middleton bombshells.
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Ben Platt Announces Engagement To Noah Galvin: 'He Agreed To Hang Out Forever'
Galvin, who succeeded Platt in the title role of Broadway's "Dear Evan Hansen," said he "cried for like 7 hours" after his longtime boyfriend popped the question.
Elle
'Blonde' Star Ana De Armas To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves In 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina'
Get ready for a new powerful duo to take over our screens: Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves. The 34-year-old Blonde star and The Matrix actor are teaming up for a new film titled Ballerina - a spin-off to the latter's hit action franchise John Wick, with de Armas in a leading role.
Jenna Ortega Reveals She Choreographed Netflix's Viral 'Wednesday' Dance Scene
The actor admitted that she was “really insecure” about filming the scene that gained millions of views in mere days.
Jennifer Grey Shares New Details About Dirty Dancing Sequel And 'Original' Characters Like Baby Returning
Jennifer Grey talks about the latest updates of the Dirty Dancing sequel that involve the original characters returning.
Ed Helms Joins Jennifer Garner In ‘Family Leave’; McG To Direct & Produce Netflix Body-Swap Comedy
Ed Helms (Together Together) and McG (The Babysitter) have boarded the Netflix body swap comedy Family Leave, inspired by New York Times bestselling author Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s book, Bedtime for Mommy. Helms will star alongside the previously announced Jennifer Garner, with McG serving as the project’s director and producer. The film first announced back in February of 2021 follows Jess and Bill Walker, who are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch,...
Who Is Christina Ricci Playing in ‘Wednesday’? A Breakdown of How the ‘Addams Family’ Star Fits Into the Netflix Series
Warning: This story contains spoilers from season 1 of Wednesday. It's always the ones you least suspect? After bringing Wednesday Addams to life as a child, Christina Ricci turned it up a notch with her shocking performance in Netflix's Wednesday. The actress previously got her breakout role playing the moody child in 1991’s The Addams […]
‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega Never Had a Hot Shower in 8 Months of Filming
Making 'Wednesday' was no walk in the park. In fact, Jenna Ortega and the cast never had hot water while filming.
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
'Dear Evan Hansen' Stars Ben Platt & Noah Galvin Just Got Engaged & There Were Many Tears
American actor Ben Platt shared some exciting news with his fans: he's engaged!. The Tony-winning actor announced he will be tying the knot with Noah Galvin in an Instagram post on Friday with a series of photos showing the romantic proposal. Platt is known for playing the title role in...
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
PopSugar
Will The Watcher Ever Be Revealed? Everything We Know About Season 2
Keep those eyes open, thriller fans: a second season of Netflix's popular true-crime, horror-mystery series "The Watcher" is coming, according to Variety. Based on a true story, the first season of "The Watcher" follows the Brannock family, who move into their dream home in the New Jersey suburbs. Almost immediately, they start receiving anonymous threatening letters from someone obsessed with the house who identifies themselves only as The Watcher. As the Brannocks have startling encounters in their home and with their new neighbors (who also keep a disturbingly close eye on the house), Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora (Naomi Watts) Brannock's unease turns to terror. When everyone is a suspect, how can the Brannocks not be suspicious everyone they meet?
Ben Affleck slams Netflix ‘assembly line,’ vows quality films from his studio
It’s Batman v. Netflix. Ben Affleck blasted the streaming powerhouse Wednesday, comparing Netflix to an “assembly line” churning out content. “If you ask [Netflix co-CEO and chairman] Reed Hastings…he’d say, ‘Hey, we went for quantity to establish a footprint,’” Affleck said at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit, per Variety. “I’m sure there’s wisdom in that, and I’m sure they had a great strategy, but I would have said, ‘How are we going to make 50 great movies? How is that possible?’ There’s no committee big enough. There aren’t enough — you just can’t do it.” Affleck — who starred in Netflix’s 2019 dud...
