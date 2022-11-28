ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

UPMATTERS

Ten UP schools awarded Building Healthy Communities program

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – 210 Michigan schools have been awarded the Building Healthy Communities program to promote the health of their student body, according to an announcement from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) on Thursday. The program has worked with schools in Michigan since 2009 to...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals

Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3

Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Farm Bill top of mind at Michigan Farm Bureau meeting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Farm Bureau is holding its annual meeting in Grand Rapids this week to discuss the most important issues facing the agriculture industry. “Michigan agriculture is actually also the second leading economy in the state. That’s both direct and indirect, so all the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan

The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

EITC increase must happen now to help Michiganders in 2023, coalition says

An expansion of Michigan’s Earned Income Tax Credit must be passed during the remaining few days of legislative session should it be a boon for taxpayers in 2023. That’s according to Michigan Futures, Inc., a nonprofit coalition of individuals associated with business groups and local governments, which on Wednesday, Nov. 30, made a plea to lawmakers: Stop being selfish and increase the EITC.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
DEWITT, MI
Detroit News

State Senate votes to hold Michigan's 2024 presidential primary earlier

Lansing — The Republican-controlled Michigan Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to move the 2024 presidential primary a month earlier, a development that could bolster Democrats' bid to shift the state toward the front of the national schedule. The Senate vote was 34-1 on the proposal, which would change Michigan's...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Escanaba Moving Forward With Former Jail Site Redevelopment

Escanaba Mayor Mark Ammel signs a purchase agreement with Terrace Bay for property next to the former Delta County jail site for development of a hotel. Interim City Manager Jim McNeil looks on. The council previously approved a purchase agreement with North Shore Marine for property that with be split with Terrace Bay.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

New piers open at Founders Landing

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette has two new piers for residents and visitors to enjoy. The Founders Landing Pier Project utilized funds from the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority to erect the piers. The piers opened just after Thanksgiving, but there are a few small items left to be completed in the spring. Construction on the project started last summer and cost $5.7 million to complete.
MARQUETTE, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan surpasses 40K COVID deaths

Michigan reached another coronavirus milestone recently, surpassing 40,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19. As of Tuesday, Nov. 29, the state health department had identified 40,085 individuals whose deaths have been linked to coronavirus infection. That total dates back to March 2020 when the first cases of COVID were identified within state lines.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

DNR: Invasive pest, hemlock woolly adelgid, confirmed in 5 Michigan counties

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a growing threat to hemlock trees in Michigan, but there is a way to protect them.  The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDARD) is encouraging residents who have eastern hemlock trees on their property to take time this winter to inspect the tree for signs of hemlock woolly adelgid.  Infestations of hemlock woolly adelgid have been confirmed in Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties, all bordering Lake Michigan. Officials say infested trees can die within four to 10 years without treatment.Robert Miller, MDARD invasive species prevention and response specialist, says the winter season...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

Homelessness in the 906 and how to help those in need

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)-November was Homelessness Awareness Month, and the agencies that work to end homelessness gathered Wednesday night to present a unified voice outlining the resources available to those in need. The program, ‘Homelessness in the 906’ is working to raise awareness of homelessness, and the resources available.
MARQUETTE, MI

