Related
Vince McMahon Allowed AEW Star to Use His WWE Name
While All Elite Wrestling has a number of homegrown stars at the forefront of the company in 2022, the roster remains populated by talent who made their names in World Wrestling Entertainment. Locker room leaders like Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley spent decades in WWE as Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose, respectively, before leaping to Tony Khan's promotion. Being under a new roof usually means the talent need new names, but in Danielson and Moxley's case, it simply meant reverting back to the monickers they used during their independent days. Others opted to keep a version of their WWE ring names with slight alterations, like Malakai Black changing just his first name or Andrade El Idolo adding a last name.
Original Members of WWE's Damage CTRL Revealed
Since making their debut at WWE SummerSlam, Damage CTRL has been a staple of Monday Night Raw. The collection of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY have run roughshod on the women's division, claiming the WWE Women's Tag Titles on two occasions. This trio was the brainchild of Bayley herself, as she has said on past interviews that she has wanted a faction for a number of years now. That being said, Bayley's original idea for Damage CTRL had a very different roster.
WWE Confirms Interest in Buying Other Wrestling Promotions
While the professional wrestling scene has evolved significantly since the beginning of the 21st century, WWE remains on top of the mountain. The juggernaut promotion purchased its only real remaining competition, World Championship Wrestling, in 2001, leaving the landscape fairly desolate. Young companies like TNA and Ring of Honor rose to prominence as the years went on, with the former even attempting to start another ratings war with WWE, but were demolished so bad that they fled from Monday nights altogether just a little over a month after challenging Vince McMahon.
WWE Raw Star Believes His Recent Booking is Setting Him Up to Challenge Roman Reigns
WWE's booking of Austin Theory for a good chunk of 2022 has mostly left fans scratching their heads. After Vince McMahon's departure from the company and a promo where he was emasculated by Roman Reigns, Theory started consistently losing on TV despite still holding the Money in the Bank contract. He eventually cashed it in, but instead of using it on a world title like every other former briefcase holder, he tried going after Seth Rollins' United States Championship and lost in about five minutes. But just a few weeks later he lucked his way into winning the title at Survivor Series during a triple threat with Rollins and Bobby Lashley.
Trish Stratus Roasts Seth Rollins for His Latest WWE Raw Outfit
Seth Rollins' fashion sense has become a staple of his presentation on WWE TV over the past couple of years. He popped up on this week's Monday Night Raw to confront Austin Theory in a rather lacy outfit, prompting quite a few responses on social media. The common comparison fans made for Rollins' look was to the Bella Twins, but WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus upped the ante by directly comparing it to one of her outfits from the Attitude Era. She even posed the question to her fans of who pulled off the look better.
WWE Tribute To The Troops Date And Time Revealed
Tribute To The Troops has been a staple of the WWE for nearly two decades. Beginning in 2003, Tribute To The Troops has served as a televised special for WWE, regularly operating outside of storylines. Conceptualized by WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield, WWE first held the event in December 2003 from Camp Victory in Iraq. That first show was headlined by John Cena defeating Big Show, and featured an appearance by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. In subsequent years, WWE has held the show in Afghanistan and the United States, with this year's event going down at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
