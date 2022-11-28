Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Walsh: Bold Prediction Puts Cowboys In Arizona Bowl
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One of the biggest weekends in College Football is here!. There will be a number of conference championship games to be played, and those are huge. These are very important games with big rewards going to the winners. Those rewards are...
Deion Sanders has good answer to sneaky Colorado question
“Why would you assume I’m going to Colorado?” The post Deion Sanders has good answer to sneaky Colorado question appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DROP EVERYTHING! Chic Fil A is Coming to the Univ. of Wyoming!
After years of asking for it, they finally heard us. At least this one time. According to a release by the University of Wyoming, aiming to meet consumer demand and increase traffic in the Wyoming Union, the University of Wyoming will open a Chick-fil-A dining option in the 2023-24 academic year.
cowboystatedaily.com
Tainted Soup Likely Led To Wyoming Man’s Paralysis From Botulism
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. During her long career in food service, Becce Ford is thankful that she never saw a single case of botulism. But given its horrific effects, she was always mindful of the foodborne neuro toxin that can shut down the entire body.
Here’s Why Laramie is a “Best College Town” of 2023
So, apparently, the U.S. is catching on to something Wyoming already knows... Laramie is one of the "best college towns" in the country for 2023. That's according to a new survey by Wallethub, which dives into the best college towns for 2023 prospective students and why they're so great for students.
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Simpson: What’s The Name Of That Paper Again?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The world is full of Tribunes, Posts and Gazettes. Even a Plain Dealer, and some Heralds. But, there’s only one Boomerang. Forty nine years ago this week I started my newspaper career in Laramie. And I’m proud of my Boomerang...
Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
Three Impaired Drivers Arrested During Border War Operation In Wyoming
Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, November 12, according to a release by the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming...
UPDATE: No Unnecessary Travel Restriction Cheyenne South Lifted
UPDATE 8:30 a.m.--The restriction on unnecessary travel between Cheyenne and the Colorado line has been lifted. ORGINAL POST: As of 6 a.m., Interstates 80 and 25 were open in southeast Wyoming despite a storm that dumped several inches of snow on the region. But WYDOT was urging people to avoid...
capcity.news
2022 Border War operation nets 3 arrests for Wyoming law enforcement
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany Counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, Nov. 12. Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado have teamed up...
cowboystatedaily.com
Autistic Wyoming Man’s Creative Business Opens Doors To A World That Doesn’t Understand Him
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Kurmudgeon Kups were a big hit at the Frontier Mall in Cheyenne on Small Business Saturday, and so was their creator, Jonathon DeVries. The mugs featured grumpy frowns and funny things DeVries has said to friends and family members, like, “Being...
capcity.news
Wind closures on I-80, various Wyoming highways; South Pass area recording 79 mph gusts
CASPER, Wyo. — Strong winds are occurring across areas of Wyoming on Thursday morning, with wind closures in effect on stretches of Interstate 80 and various highways in the state, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Laramie to Exit 235...
cowboystatedaily.com
As City Faces Housing Crisis, Future In Limbo For Row Of Empty Historic Cheyenne Homes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A row of gorgeous homes in a picturesque Wyoming landscape sit perpetually empty in Cheyenne even as the city is feeling the pinch of a severe housing crisis. The puzzlingly vacant properties lie on land shared by the High Plains Arboretum...
cowboystatedaily.com
No “Smash And Grabs” But Shoplifting In Wyoming Is Increasing And Driving Prices Up
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A shoplifter took $500 in merchandise from the Lander Safeway store at 5 p.m. Nov. 5, getting away in a Jeep Cherokee. A vehicle matching that description turned up later in Riverton, where hundreds of dollars worth of meat were reported...
Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts
The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today
While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
Douglas Budget
Highest-paying business jobs in Cheyenne
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Cheyenne, WY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
oilcity.news
Ground blizzard warning along I-80 in Wyoming with gusts up to 60 mph possible until Wednesday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Ground blizzard warnings are in effect on Tuesday afternoon in areas of southeast Wyoming, including along the Interstate 80 corridor from Laramie to Rawlins, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. With wind gusts of up to 60 mph possible until 2 p.m. Wednesday, blowing...
Cheyenne Under Winter Storm Warning, Blizzard Warning For Summit
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Tuesday had Cheyenne listed under a Winter Storm Warning. The agency said that while snow should taper off today, Cheyenne could see wind chills of -15 on Wednesday. The agency had the Buford and Vedauwoo as well as...
capcity.news
Cheyenne hires Summit Engineering to design, bid for construction Highway 30 Greenway underpass
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Summit Engineering will be providing the design and bidding services for the construction of a relocated U.S. Highway 30 Greenway underpass following a Cheyenne City Council action Monday. The council, as part of its consent agenda, awarded Summit Engineering $84,300 for the work that must be...
Comments / 3