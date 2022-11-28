Read full article on original website
Working Through Grief During the Holidays
Grieving a loved one during the holidays can be especially challenging, partly because the person's absence forever changes longstanding rituals. Not everyone experiences grief in the same way, so it is important to be patient with others who grieve differently. People may need time to move back and forth between...
Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect
Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
Find Ways to Reduce Stress Daily
Note: This post is adapted from my book Mother Nurture, a book written for mothers — focusing on typical parenting situations and gender differences that are experienced by many, though not all, mothers and fathers and by parents in same-sex relationships. Parenting is a complex subject, plus it intertwines with larger issues of gender roles and the long history of mistreatment of women; obviously, society should do a better job of supporting families in general and mothers and fathers in particular, but meanwhile, there are things they can do for themselves.
Forget Niceness—Just Be Kind
Kindness isn't synonymous with niceness. You never have to be cruel to be kind. Kindness means recognizing the full humanity of another person. What will you do on February 17th’s annual Random Acts of Kindness Day, a time “to celebrate and encourage spontaneous acts of kindness in order to make ‘kindness’ the norm.”?
How to Build Boundaries With Emotionally Neglectful Parents
If parents don't see or respond enough to their child's emotions, it can cause complex feelings of disappointment and confusion for the child. A child may frequently feel let down when their parents under-react, under-respond, or fail to remember what's important to them. Adult children of emotionally neglectful parents need...
The Tragedy Paradox: Why We Like Sad Music
Despite avoiding negative emotions in everyday life, we are often drawn to them in art. Research supports that sad songs can make people feel happy. Empathy, or the ability to get lost in the art, predicts who will feel happy listening to sad music. Emotion, in particular sadness, has played...
The Psychological Benefits of Finding Your Cosmic Purpose
Teleology (pronounced tee-lee-ology or teh-lee-ology) is a philosophical term that refers to purpose in the natural world. The teleological stance asks you to look at the big picture and to think deeply about how you fit into that picture. Taking the teleological stance means adopting the perspective that nature has an inherent purpose, and by understanding that purpose, we can derive our own sense of purpose and find meaning in our existence.
Gaslighting: What Makes a Person Vulnerable?
All forms of verbal abuse, including gaslighting, depend on one person having more power than the other. It is easy for an adult to gaslight a child because children believe that adults have superior knowledge and perception. Like all verbal abusers, the gaslighter hones in on the target's insecurities, vulnerabilities,...
How to Have a Self-Aware Holiday
Being mindful of one's own needs is crucial during the holidays; otherwise, outside pressure can spoil the season. Action steps such as practicing self-care can enable one to deal with difficult people during the holiday. Identifying potential holiday stressors ahead of time can help one create a strategy to face...
Giving Up the Hope of Future Reward Can Be Presently Rewarding
Letting go of hope, life's secret spoiler. Hope seems like a good thing, but it plants seeds of discontent. Hope has a dark side we often ignore. Hope, it seems, is generally regarded as salutary, as a boon, a blessing. I, however, am not such a fan. I won’t be waving any pom-pons or shouting any cheers on the sidelines for this sunny trickster. I am, in fact, trying to rid myself of hope.
Fostering Altruism in Children
A fundamental motivating force of altruism is empathy for the suffering of another. Children as young as 12 months show empathy and altruism. Children learn from the specific types of behaviors that are encouraged or discouraged, rewarded or punished. The word altruism is rooted in the Latin alter, which simply...
The So-Called Fear of Rejection
We’ve probably all heard or said this phrase countless times. However, despite the “fear of rejection” appearing so frequently, this phrase rarely seems questioned. One reason is that it’s a truism. Who can argue that humans suffer emotionally when being rejected or excluded? But is it only the fear of rejection impacting our decisions? Could there be other, deeper reasons for avoiding chances and opportunities? Many of us are risk-averse or set low levels of aspiration to try and keep things safe and predictable, we avoid possibility and sticking out. In taking a risk, whether it be applying to school, asking a person for a date, going for the promotion, speaking up to assert oneself, or even learning something new; all of these behaviors can lead to feelings of exposure and vulnerability and hence may be avoided.
Words Matter: Addiction and Stigmatizing Language
Stigmatizing words like "addict," "abuser," and "alcoholic" lump together incredibly diverse groups as if they were all the same. Research shows that helping professionals are at risk of having their work affected by stigmatizing language and its negative connotations. Self-identifying as an addict or alcoholic for community reasons is very...
Why Do We Dream?
Many theorists from Freud to current neuroscientists have tried to explain the function of dreams. Increased understanding of the brain suggests that dreams are byproducts of neural processes with no special function. These neural theories of dreams are incomplete without a complementary theory of consciousness. Dreams are conscious experiences that...
Your Child’s Happiness: Whose Job Is It?
When parents take responsibility for their child's happiness, the child does not learn that their happiness is ultimately up to them. Temperament influences happiness. For some, it is vibrant, full of laughter and joy. For others, it is quiet fulfillment in creative tasks. Gratitude is the best antidote to the...
How to Tell if Your Date Will Be a Toxic Mate
You can recognize toxic people by how frequently they complain, devalue, express dislike, and engage in negative gossip. If you consciously tune into positive vs. negative comments and attitudes, you can discover whether someone is emotionally safe. If this person regularly makes four or more negative comments in an hour,...
Replace Bullying with Empathic Listening
Many of us have heard bullying language silence a victim. The opposite of bullying, empathic listening is a skill that can be learned. Empathy activates brain regions engaged in affective and cognitive processes. Empathic listening is a way to enact mirror transference to hear and support another individual. Psychologist Dr....
The Invalidating Parent and the Risk of Borderline Personality Disorder
The instability of sense of self and dysregulation of emotions in borderline personality disorder have been linked to early parenting. New research using a biosocial model looks specifically at invalidation by parents as contributing to BPD's key symptoms. Although the study's findings are based on self-report, they suggest the importance...
Three Life Lessons from a Great Sage of Psychology
David Myers is one of the great sages of the field of psychology. In his new book, he shares his wisdom in 40 tasting menu-sized chapters. Here are insights on habit formation, self-serving biases, and the prevalence of failure. David Myers is perhaps the wisest living psychologist. In his new...
The Emotional Life of Jesus
Great religious leaders—such as Jesus—often are not understood in the context of their emotional lives. An emotional analysis of Jesus suggests he likely felt great irritation, sadness, and compassion during his lifetime. Understanding the emotional life of Jesus may give some direction for what the Christian church is...
