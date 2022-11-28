Read full article on original website
Related
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Sporting News
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match as Messi and Lewandowski both start
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
Is South Korea vs Portugal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture
South Korea are aiming to defeat Portugal and secure a spot in the last 16 at the Qatar World Cup, though they’ll need a hand along the way.Portugal’s narrow victory over Ghana and following win against Uruguay has guaranteed them a place in the knockout phases of the world championship, but another place in Group H is still up for grabs.South Korea, having drawn 0-0 with Uruguay and come up agonisingly short in a 3-2 loss to Ghana, can still progress here, but it won’t be straightforward.To advance, Son Heung-min and his teammates must beat Portugal by a two-goal...
NBC San Diego
Canelo Álvarez Apologizes to Lionel Messi for ‘Out of Place' Comments
Canelo Álvarez has apologized to Lionel Messi following a situation that went viral in Argentina’s locker room after its win against Mexico on Saturday. After Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in a pivotal Group C matchup, Messi was seen in the Argentine locker room taking off his cleats that simultaneously moved a Mexican national team jersey on the floor with his foot.
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022: South Korea avoid elimination, stun Portugal with Hwang Hee Chan goal to reach knockouts
There were dramatic scenes in Group H where a late goal from substitute Hwang Hee Chan secured a 2-1 win for South Korea in Al Rayyan to send Paulo Bento's men through ahead of Uruguay. La Celeste beat Ghana 2-0 at Al Janoub Stadium, but it was not enough by a solitary goal.
NBC San Diego
Serbia Matches Switzerland Early Goal in First Half
Switzerland wasted no time in Friday’s Group G finale against Serbia. In the 19th minute, Xherdan Shaqiri put La Nati on the board with the first goal of the game. In a great effort down the field and impressive passing within the box, Switzerland’s Ricardo Rodriguez flicked it over to Djibril Sow, who took his time and passed to Shaqiri for a dart straight into the goal past Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
NBC San Diego
Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup
All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field. It's a painful yet fair truth. Two teams from each of the eight groups must go home and the bracket whittled down before the tournament can go on.
NBC San Diego
Germany's Kai Havertz Didn't Look Thrilled After Winning Player of the Match Award
It wasn’t a fun day for Kai Havertz – just look at his face. You’d think he would be elated to hold up Budweiser’s Player of the Match Award, and normally he would, but today he had other things on his mind – like the fact that his team just got eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite winning today’s match.
NBC San Diego
Andrés Cantor's Long ‘Goal' Call Tracker During 2022 World Cup
World famous soccer broadcaster Andrés Cantor is scheduled to call 24 of the 64 FIFA World Cup matches live from Qatar for Telemundo this year. Cantor hasn’t been shy about using his beloved “Goool!” call, which has been heard in American soccer since the 1990s, during the Group stage of the 2022 tournament.
NBC San Diego
Christian Pulisic Chances ‘Pretty Good' for World Cup Return Vs. Netherlands
The chances of USMNT's star midfielder Christian Pulisic partaking in the round of 16 vs. the Netherlands are looking positive, according to U.S. men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter. "We're gonna see him on the training field today," Berhalter said at Friday's news conference. "What I think is, it looks...
NBC San Diego
Portugal Strikes Early in Group H Finale Vs. South Korea
Portugal is ready to move on. Despite already clinching a spot in the knockout round, Cristiano Ronaldo's squad isn't taking it easy in their final game of group play against South Korea. Portugal scored in the fifth minute of its last Group H match to take an early 1-0. The...
NBC San Diego
Japan Beats Spain to Win Group For First Time, Both Teams Advance
Another comeback victory led to history for the Samurai Blue. Japan rallied for two goals in a three-minute span against Spain in a 2-1 victory as the nation won its group for the first time in World Cup history. Japan, which also erased a one-goal deficit in a 2-1 win over Germany, topped Group E with six points.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Uruguay eliminated despite 2-0 win over Ghana
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes to a close Friday after a week and a half of incredible action. Kicking things off in Group H, Uruguay (1-1-1) defeated Ghana (1-0-2) 2-0 at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar but failed to advance to the Knockout Round.
Argentina beats Poland, advances to Round of 16 at FIFA World Cup
Argentina scored twice in the second half to shutout Poland by a score of 2-0 in Group C play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday, qualifying for the Round of 16 at the tournament.
NBC San Diego
How to Watch Argentina Vs. Australia in FIFA World Cup Round of 16
One of the first games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 will feature a true David vs. Goliath showdown. On one side is Argentina, the 2021 Copa American champions ranked as the third-best team in the world by FIFA and led by soccer legend Lionel Messi. And...
Uruguay beat Ghana but miss out on last-16 spot to South Korea on goals scored
Giorgian de Arrascaeta’s quickfire double to secure a 2-0 win over Ghana failed to stop Uruguay crashing out of the World Cup on goals scored.La Celeste’s victory had them in pole position to reach the last 16 until Hwang Hee-chan’s late winner sent South Korea, who beat Portugal 2-1, through instead.Defeat at the Al Janoub Stadium also saw Ghana knocked out in Group H.It had looked like Diego Alonso’s side would progress, with Sergio Rochet’s penalty save from Andre Ayew sparking Uruguay but they suffered agony in Qatar.It was also more pain for the Black Stars having been knocked out...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Switzerland tops Serbia, 3-2, to advance
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday with Switzerland (2-0-1) outlasting Serbia (0-1-2) at Qatar's Stadium 974— and there was no shortage of action in the Group G tilt. Elsewhere, Cameroon (1-1-1) handed Brazil (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament in...
BBC
World Cup: Uruguay score quick-fire double against Ghana
Imagine playing in a World Cup with your brother, then you both get subbed off at half-time. Ghana have returned for the second half with lots of energy and intent. One goal could change everything for them, but you sense they need that encouragement sooner rather than later if they are to rescue themselves.
Yardbarker
Italian Media Criticize Inter Striker Lautaro Martinez For Another “Invisible” Display For Argentina At World Cup Against Poland
Inter striker Lautaro Martinez has come in for some criticism in Italian media for his misfiring performance in Argentina’s World Cup group stage win over Poland yesterday. Today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, described the 25-year-old’s display as “invisible” to complete what has been a very underwhelming group stage campaign in Qatar for the Inter striker.
World Cup roundup: South Korea advances; Portugal wins group
In a thrilling finish to Group H play on Friday, South Korea stunned Portugal 2-1 on Hee-Chan Hwang’s goal in
Comments / 0