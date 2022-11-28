ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Canelo Álvarez Apologizes to Lionel Messi for ‘Out of Place' Comments

Canelo Álvarez has apologized to Lionel Messi following a situation that went viral in Argentina’s locker room after its win against Mexico on Saturday. After Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in a pivotal Group C matchup, Messi was seen in the Argentine locker room taking off his cleats that simultaneously moved a Mexican national team jersey on the floor with his foot.
NBC San Diego

Serbia Matches Switzerland Early Goal in First Half

Switzerland wasted no time in Friday’s Group G finale against Serbia. In the 19th minute, Xherdan Shaqiri put La Nati on the board with the first goal of the game. In a great effort down the field and impressive passing within the box, Switzerland’s Ricardo Rodriguez flicked it over to Djibril Sow, who took his time and passed to Shaqiri for a dart straight into the goal past Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
960 The Ref

Brazil wins group despite 1-0 loss to Cameroon at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Vincent Aboubakar scored two minutes into stoppage time as Cameroon handed Brazil its first group-stage loss at the World Cup in 24 years Friday — a result that still allowed the five-time champions to win the group and eliminated the Africans. Aboubakar...
NBC San Diego

Germany's Kai Havertz Didn't Look Thrilled After Winning Player of the Match Award

It wasn’t a fun day for Kai Havertz – just look at his face. You’d think he would be elated to hold up Budweiser’s Player of the Match Award, and normally he would, but today he had other things on his mind – like the fact that his team just got eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite winning today’s match.
NBC San Diego

Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup

All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field. It's a painful yet fair truth. Two teams from each of the eight groups must go home and the bracket whittled down before the tournament can go on.
NBC San Diego

Brazil Fans at World Cup Send Well Wishes to Hospitalized Soccer Great Pelé

Brazil fans at the World Cup sent a get-well-soon message to Pelé. Ahead of a matchup against Cameroon, Brazilian fans in the stands behind the goal at Lusail Stadium held up a large banner that displayed an image of Pelé with the message "Get Well Soon." The 82-year-old...
NBC San Diego

Andrés Cantor's Long ‘Goal' Call Tracker During 2022 World Cup

World famous soccer broadcaster Andrés Cantor is scheduled to call 24 of the 64 FIFA World Cup matches live from Qatar for Telemundo this year. Cantor hasn’t been shy about using his beloved “Goool!” call, which has been heard in American soccer since the 1990s, during the Group stage of the 2022 tournament.
NBC San Diego

Portugal Strikes Early in Group H Finale Vs. South Korea

Portugal is ready to move on. Despite already clinching a spot in the knockout round, Cristiano Ronaldo's squad isn't taking it easy in their final game of group play against South Korea. Portugal scored in the fifth minute of its last Group H match to take an early 1-0. The...
NBC San Diego

Christian Pulisic Chances ‘Pretty Good' for World Cup Return Vs. Netherlands

The chances of USMNT's star midfielder Christian Pulisic partaking in the round of 16 vs. the Netherlands are looking positive, according to U.S. men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter. "We're gonna see him on the training field today," Berhalter said at Friday's news conference. "What I think is, it looks...
NBC San Diego

How to Watch Argentina Vs. Australia in FIFA World Cup Round of 16

One of the first games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 will feature a true David vs. Goliath showdown. On one side is Argentina, the 2021 Copa American champions ranked as the third-best team in the world by FIFA and led by soccer legend Lionel Messi. And...

