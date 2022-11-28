Read full article on original website
Uruguay Looks to Upset Ghana in Group H Finale: Here's How to Watch, Stream
The group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup are coming to a close. There is a lot riding on the line for Group H’s Uruguay-Ghana showdown with each team looking for a win to have any hope of qualifying for the knockout stage. Uruguay enters the matchup with...
Brazil Attempts to Keep Top Spot in Group G: Here's How to Watch Brazil Vs. Cameroon
We are wrapping things up for Group G in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and right now, Brazil is first on the leaderboard. After winning both of their World Cup matches so far – 2-0 against Serbia and 1-0 against Switzerland – it’s safe to say it has a pretty good chance.
Henry Martín, Luis Chávez End Mexico's Goal Drought Vs. Saudi Arabia
Mexico is finally on the board. Henry Martín's 47th-minute goal gave Mexico a pivotal 1-0 lead over Saudi Arabia in its Group C finale of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. Cesar Montes got the heel flick that Martín got to first and put into the net to...
Uruguay Players Angrily Follow Refs Into Tunnel After World Cup Elimination
To say the least, Uruguay players were heartbroken after their 2-0 win vs. Ghana which did not convert into advancement into the 2022 World Cup round of 16. So much so that the Sky Blue players followed game officials into the tunnel after the game's final whistle. Players were seen...
Canelo Álvarez Apologizes to Lionel Messi for ‘Out of Place' Comments
Canelo Álvarez has apologized to Lionel Messi following a situation that went viral in Argentina’s locker room after its win against Mexico on Saturday. After Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in a pivotal Group C matchup, Messi was seen in the Argentine locker room taking off his cleats that simultaneously moved a Mexican national team jersey on the floor with his foot.
Argentina Soars Back to Round of 16, Poland Claim Second Despite 2-0 Loss
As the final whistle blew in a 2-0 domination, the Argentinians went wild knowing they would be advancing to the round of 16. But on the other side of the field, Poland stood idly by awaiting their fate as the Mexico-Saudi Arabia fixture finished. Thanks to Saudi Arabia’s goal in...
Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr Linked Together in High Profile Soccer Rumor
In an attempt to bring the World Cup back to the Middle East in 2030, Saudi Arabian-based Al-Nassr has reportedly submitted a lucrative bid to sign free agent soccer phenom Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo, 37, recently agreed to a mutual departure from Manchester United and is expected to wait until after...
History Being Made During Germany-Costa Rica Group E Finale
History is being made in Qatar on Thursday, Dec. 1 during Germany and Costa Rica’s Group E finale at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This fixture will not only be a determinant of who will advance to the round of 16, but it will also be run entirely by female referees – which is something we have never seen before.
Spain Completes Insane Number of Passes in First Half Against Japan
Spain completed 530 passes during the first half of their matchup against Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. They held possession for 78 percent of the half, allowing Japan to complete just 102 passes. One of those Spain passes led to an early goal in a matchup...
Social Media Goes Crazy Over USMNT Win, Advancement to Knockout Round
After two stressful hours and 100 minutes of play, the U.S. Men's National Team has in fact survived and advanced. The young American squad held on to a 1-0 lead to beat Iran and punch its ticket into the Round of 16. The game was not for the faint of...
Updated 2022 World Cup Odds Entering the Round of 16
Brazil is listed as the World Cup favorite at SI Sportsbook; USA checks in at +9000.
England's Harry Kane Ties David Beckham Assists at 2002 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Harry Kane became the first English player to assist three goals at a single World Cup since David Beckham in 2002, who also had three. The historic milestone by...
