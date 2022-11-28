Three men were rescued and treated for dehydration and hypothermia after they traveled from Nigeria to the Canary Islands on the outside of an oil and chemical tanker Three stowaways have been hospitalized after traveling from Nigeria to Spain on the rudder of an oil and chemical tanker. The Spanish coast guard rescued the men on Monday after the ship, the Alithini II, reached the Canary Islands following 11 days at sea, according to The Associated Press and The Guardian. The 183-meter (600-foot) vessel, which bore a Maltese flag, departed from Lagos, Nigeria,...

