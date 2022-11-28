Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Pawnbroker: New bill could put pawnshops out of business
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Decatur Jewelry & Pawn owner Perry Lewin says a move in the Illinois legislature to possibly cap interest rates on pawnshop loans at 36% could force him to close his doors. “It would virtually put me out of business almost immediately and every other pawnshop...
No, Today's Deadline Wasn't for the Real ID, But That Date is Coming Up. What to Know
Thursday marked a critical deadline for Illinois drivers, but it might not be the deadline they thought it would be. Dec. 1 marked the date drivers who postponed renewing their licenses or state IDs during the pandemic, would need to finally renew them. Another deadline, the one for the REAL ID, is coming up, however.
nprillinois.org
Pipeline project raises concerns
A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
After Thanksgiving, Illinois Sees Highest Single-Day COVID Case Total Since Summer
Amid concerns that a spike in COVID cases could occur after the Thanksgiving holiday, Illinois officials reported their highest single-day total since the summer. According to metrics from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state reported 5,724 cases of the virus on Wednesday, the highest number of cases reported in a single day since Aug. 11.
Illinois manufacturers, farmers worry about impact of possible rail strike
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Throughout the pandemic, supply chain shortages impacted shipping across the country. Now, a possible freight rail strike means it might take a little longer for items to make it onto the shelves. “Just as we’re trying to get those supply chains unsnarled, this rail strike would completely upend the supply chain […]
Illinois Democrats working to outlaw sale of assault-style weapons next year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Democrats in Springfield hope to pass a major Illinois gun control bill early next year which would outlaw the sale of assault-style weapons immediately. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the bill would raise the age at which a resident can purchase a gun to 21. The proposal has been in the […]
khqa.com
ISP issued citations for 3 move-over crashes in single day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) issued citations in three separate traffic crashes involving move-over law violations on Tuesday. The first crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound near milepost 64, near Vandalia in District 12. The second crash happened on Interstate 94 northbound near 142nd Street...
Here Are Northern Illinois’ Chances Of Having A White Christmas
There are generally 3 different takes about having a white Christmas; there's the hope and pray that we do have blanket of snow at Christmas time, there's the hope and pray that we don't, and then there's the "whatever, doesn't really matter to me" angle on things. Around our house,...
Governor JB Pritzker announces agreement to eliminate pandemic unemployment debt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker announced an agreement to pay off the state of Illinois’ remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance Tuesday. The bipartisan agreement will save taxpayers an estimated $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September. Representatives from business, labor, bipartisan members of the general assembly and the […]
khqa.com
Illinois holding online unclaimed property auction
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Jewelry, collectible coins, sports memorabilia and historic souvenirs are among the more than 450 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online for one week during December. Illinois State Treasurer Office will be holding the virtual auction from Monday, December 5 through Friday, December 9. Our...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Cases Start to Rise, Best Time to Test
Illinois' COVID metrics are on the rise following the Thanksgiving holiday, along with spikes in several other viruses, so what can you do if you're feeling ill?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. What is COVID's Incubation Period and When is the Best...
WIFR
Illinois driver’s license, state ID extensions to expire in December
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Time is almost up for you to get your driver’s license or state ID’s renewed as the final extension from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office expires in about 30 hours. I visited numerous Department of Motor Vehicles offices in the area today,...
khqa.com
New HIV treatment available in Illinois 2023
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Thursday, that a new, long-acting HIV treatment will become available to people in Illinois starting in January 2023. The HIV treatment is called Cabenuva. The injectable medication, which is being added to the...
Illinois Is Going After People Who Misuse/Abuse Disabled Parking
In the Christmas song, "The Holiday Season," the lyrics touch on some of the highlights of this time of year like shopping, hanging stockings, singing carols, etc. An Illinois version of the song would also include cracking down on what Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White calls "Holiday Scofflaws." So...
Two Illinois cities among 2022’s Best for Singles
CHICAGO — If you’re looking for someone special to kiss under the mistletoe this holiday season, your success may depend on where you live, according to WalletHub’s new report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles released on Monday. Researchers with the personal finance website...
Expansive Changes Proposed to Illinois' SAFE-T Act Just Before New Laws Slated to Begin
A proposed amendment to Illinois' SAFE-T Act would expand the number of and types of crimes that could keep people in jail as they await trial, addressing some of the biggest criticisms surrounding the bill just before it is set to take effect. While not a certainty just yet, Wednesday's...
newschannel20.com
New Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer in Illinois
CHICAGO (WICS) — There is a new Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer in Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker announced on Monday that Erin A. Johnson will serve as the state’s Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer (CROO). She replaces Danielle Perry, who previously served as the CROO. The state’s Cannabis Regulation Oversight...
Pritzker Anticipates Tweaks, but Says ‘SAFE-T Act' Should Go Into Effect Jan. 1
As lawmakers return this week for the final veto session of 2022, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker predicts tweaks will be made to the controversial SAFE-T Act. “I think there will be a good bill that will be presented," he said. "We shouldn’t be flinging the doors open Jan. 1, with the misinformation that’s been put out there, as the driver of that, let’s fix that.”
Pritzker expects only minor changes to Illinois law that eliminates cash bail
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers returned to Springfield Tuesday to discuss potential changes to the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail and goes into effect on January 1st, 2023. There is still no proposal to amend the law. On Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker said the law only needs minor changes, to clarify its language. […]
khqa.com
Illinois awarded $86 million in CDC funding
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois has been awarded $86 million in federal funding to strengthen the state's public health workforce and infrastructure. Officials say this first-of-its-kind funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will support efforts by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and its local health department partners to promote and protect health and address health disparities in communities throughout Illinois.
Comments / 1