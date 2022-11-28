ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WAND TV

Pawnbroker: New bill could put pawnshops out of business

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Decatur Jewelry & Pawn owner Perry Lewin says a move in the Illinois legislature to possibly cap interest rates on pawnshop loans at 36% could force him to close his doors. “It would virtually put me out of business almost immediately and every other pawnshop...
DECATUR, IL
nprillinois.org

Pipeline project raises concerns

A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Illinois manufacturers, farmers worry about impact of possible rail strike

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Throughout the pandemic, supply chain shortages impacted shipping across the country. Now, a possible freight rail strike means it might take a little longer for items to make it onto the shelves. “Just as we’re trying to get those supply chains unsnarled, this rail strike would completely upend the supply chain […]
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

ISP issued citations for 3 move-over crashes in single day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) issued citations in three separate traffic crashes involving move-over law violations on Tuesday. The first crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound near milepost 64, near Vandalia in District 12. The second crash happened on Interstate 94 northbound near 142nd Street...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WGN News

Governor JB Pritzker announces agreement to eliminate pandemic unemployment debt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker announced an agreement to pay off the state of Illinois’ remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance Tuesday. The bipartisan agreement will save taxpayers an estimated $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September. Representatives from business, labor, bipartisan members of the general assembly and the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Illinois holding online unclaimed property auction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Jewelry, collectible coins, sports memorabilia and historic souvenirs are among the more than 450 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online for one week during December. Illinois State Treasurer Office will be holding the virtual auction from Monday, December 5 through Friday, December 9. Our...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

New HIV treatment available in Illinois 2023

CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Thursday, that a new, long-acting HIV treatment will become available to people in Illinois starting in January 2023. The HIV treatment is called Cabenuva. The injectable medication, which is being added to the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Is Going After People Who Misuse/Abuse Disabled Parking

In the Christmas song, "The Holiday Season," the lyrics touch on some of the highlights of this time of year like shopping, hanging stockings, singing carols, etc. An Illinois version of the song would also include cracking down on what Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White calls "Holiday Scofflaws." So...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

Two Illinois cities among 2022’s Best for Singles

CHICAGO — If you’re looking for someone special to kiss under the mistletoe this holiday season, your success may depend on where you live, according to WalletHub’s new report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles released on Monday. Researchers with the personal finance website...
CHICAGO, IL
newschannel20.com

New Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer in Illinois

CHICAGO (WICS) — There is a new Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer in Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker announced on Monday that Erin A. Johnson will serve as the state’s Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer (CROO). She replaces Danielle Perry, who previously served as the CROO. The state’s Cannabis Regulation Oversight...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Pritzker Anticipates Tweaks, but Says ‘SAFE-T Act' Should Go Into Effect Jan. 1

As lawmakers return this week for the final veto session of 2022, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker predicts tweaks will be made to the controversial SAFE-T Act. “I think there will be a good bill that will be presented," he said. "We shouldn’t be flinging the doors open Jan. 1, with the misinformation that’s been put out there, as the driver of that, let’s fix that.”
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Illinois awarded $86 million in CDC funding

CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois has been awarded $86 million in federal funding to strengthen the state's public health workforce and infrastructure. Officials say this first-of-its-kind funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will support efforts by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and its local health department partners to promote and protect health and address health disparities in communities throughout Illinois.
