Oklahoma Sooners drop in USA TODAY Sports re-rank after loss to Texas Tech
The Big 12 has provided a lot of entertaining football this season. The depth of the league has been really good. Even teams at the bottom of the standings, Iowa State and West Virginia, have provided competitive games this season.
In West Virginia’s case, they beat Baylor, Oklahoma State, and Oklahoma for their only wins in Big 12 play. Iowa State had the best defense in the Big 12, though it didn’t look like it on Saturday in Fort Worth.
In the final year of the 10-team league, the Big 12 showed it has an entertaining product to offer. Next week’s Big 12 title game between TCU and Kansas State should be an entertaining affair between two teams playing really good football right now.
With the regular season behind us, let’s take a look at where the Big 12 landed in USA TODAY Sports latest 1-131 re-rank after week 13.
3. TCU Horned Frogs
Change: +1
That was an emphatic performance against an Iowa State team that hadn’t allowed more than 31 points in a game all season. TCU has to beat Kansas State, but a win in the Big 12 title game and they’ll avoid a date with Georgia in the College Football Playoff.
10. Kansas State Wildcats
Change: +3
Kansas State earned an opportunity to get back at TCU for the loss handed to them by the Horned Frogs earlier in the season. The Wildcats played spoiler to Oklahoma’s national title aspirations in 2003. Can they do it again?
22. Texas Longhorns
Change:+3
The Longhorns outscored Baylor 21-8 in the second half to pick up their eighth win of the season. Texas got better in 2022. Will they be able to take another step in 2023?
42. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Change: +10
Texas Tech beat Texas and Oklahoma in the same season for the first time in school history. That’s a pretty nice way to start the Joey McGuire era.
43. Baylor Bears
From a two-win team to Big 12 champions and then back to the middle of the pack. They’re 20-15 under Dave Aranda in three seasons. Would things have turned out differently had they stuck with Gerry Bohanon at quarterback?
Change: -10
50. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Change: -7
No Spencer Sanders after the beating he took against Oklahoma, but the Cowboys still put up a fight in their loss to West Virginia. They took a 10-7 lead into halftime but were outscored 17-9 in the second half to finish 7-5 on the season.
58. Kansas Jayhawks
Change: -5
After starting 5-1, the Kansas Jayhawks finished the season with losses in six of their last seven contests. Kansas locked up Lance Leipold with a contract extension, but finished the season on a totally different trajectory than they did a year ago. Still, they’re going bowling and that’s a positive sign for the Jayhawks.
62. Oklahoma Sooners
Change: -7
Anytime a team scores 48 points in a game and loses, it’s disappointing. The defense wasn’t good after the first quarter and the offense missed opportunities throughout the game to put up even more points. Special teams struggled and the coaching staff had some questionable decisions in the loss.
79. West Virginia Mountaineers
Change: +10
Did Neal Brown do enough in wins over Oklahoma and Oklahoma State to preserve his job? They haven’t won more than six games under Brown and this is his second 5-7 finish in four years.
90. Iowa State Cyclones
Change: -11
The best defense in the Big 12 laid an egg on Saturday in Fort Worth. They got absolutely romped by the Horned Frogs. Matt Campbell may have done all he can in Ames, but after the season they’ve had, are there any better jobs that will come calling?
