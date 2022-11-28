Belmont University and the Gregg Allman Estate today announced the creation of the Gregg Allman Endowed Scholarship for students in Belmont’s Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business. Endowed posthumously, the scholarship in Gregg Allman’s name honors his Nashville heritage and continues his notable legacy by continuing to support music business and entertainment education. Allman before his death created two similar scholarship funds at the University of Georgia and Syracuse University.

