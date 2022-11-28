Read full article on original website
Switzerland beats Serbia 3-2 to reach last 16 of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Switzerland advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup for the third tournament in a row after a 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday. Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as the Swiss secured second place in Group G. They will next face Portugal on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium. Freuler finished off a backheel pass from Ruben Vargas after Xherdan Shaqiri clipped a ball into the penalty box. Shaqiri put Switzerland ahead early in the first half before Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic responded for Serbia. Breel Embolo evened the score just before halftime.
Switzerland Equalizes Score in First Half of Group G Finale
Switzerland wasted no time in Friday’s Group G finale against Serbia. In the 19th minute, Xherdan Shaqiri put La Nati on the board with the first goal of the game. In a great effort down the field and impressive passing within the box, Switzerland’s Ricardo Rodriguez flicked it over to Djibril Sow, who took his time and passed to Shaqiri for a dart straight into the goal past Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
Updated 2022 World Cup Odds Entering the Round of 16
Brazil is listed as the World Cup favorite at SI Sportsbook; USA checks in at +9000.
AP Photo Catches Key Moment Before Japan's Controversial World Cup Goal
From most angles, it looked like the ball went out of play just before Japan scored its winning goal in the 2-1 victory against Spain in the World Cup. Associated Press photographer Petr David Josek took a photo from above that appears to support the referee’s decision to allow it.
Switzerland Clinches 3-2 Victory Over Serbia, Becomes Last Team to Qualify for Round of 16
The group stage is officially over and the 16 teams advancing to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been determined, following Switzerland's 3-2 victory over Serbia in Friday's Group G finale. Just three minutes into the second half, Switzerland’s Breel Embolo came rushing down the field...
Uruguay Players Angrily Follow Refs Into Tunnel After World Cup Elimination
To say the least, Uruguay players were heartbroken after their 2-0 win vs. Ghana which did not convert into advancement into the 2022 World Cup round of 16. So much so that the Sky Blue players followed game officials into the tunnel after the game's final whistle. Players were seen...
Uruguay Defeats Ghana, Eliminated from World Cup by Tiebreakers
It was a bittersweet 2022 World Cup ending for Uruguay after its win over Ghana in the last Group H game. Despite the 2-0 win, the Sky Blue did not advance to the Round of 16 after South Korea defeated Portugal 2-1 on Friday based on FIFA's fair play rule.
Christian Pulisic Cleared to Play in Round of 16 Vs. Netherlands
USMNT's Christian Pulisic has been cleared to compete in Saturday's game against the Netherlands. The news comes as the star midfielder had to undergo further evaluations of his pelvic contusion during the team's Friday training session. Originally listed as day-to-day, Team USA's coach Gregg Herhalter said the chances of the...
Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup
All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field. It's a painful yet fair truth. Two teams from each of the eight groups must go home and the bracket whittled down before the tournament can go on.
Tim Weah Says USMNT Will ‘Slow Jam' to Luther Vandross Before Saturday's World Cup Game
While athletes typically get pumped for a game with high-energy tunes, Team USA is planning on slowing things down before Saturday's game against the Netherland and saying "I’d rather" sway to Luther Vandross. Star forward Tim Weah, who has taken on the roll of DJ for the team's pregame...
5 Biggest Disappointing Nations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup
You know the thing about chaos? It’s fair. One of The Joker’s several veritable quotes from “The Dark Knight” is ringing true in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver with multiple miraculous upsets and astonishing storylines, but the drama is only going to intensify as the round of 16 approaches.
Christian Pulisic Chances ‘Pretty Good' for World Cup Return Vs. Netherlands
The chances of USMNT's star midfielder Christian Pulisic partaking in the round of 16 vs. the Netherlands are looking positive, according to U.S. men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter. "We're gonna see him on the training field today," Berhalter said at Friday's news conference. "What I think is, it looks...
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 2
We’ve finally made it to the end of the group stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. At the moment, almost all eight groups have had their final matches and determined who will be advancing as well as who is eliminated. And now we’re down to our last two groups.
US Coach Gregg Berhalter to Draw on Dutch Lessons at World Cup
Gregg Berhalter felt like a student when he signed with the Dutch club Zwolle 28 years ago. The U.S. coach plans to apply the lessons he learned when the Americans play the Netherlands on Saturday for a berth in the World Cup quarterfinals. “I went to Holland just out of...
Arrascaeta Scores Uruguay's First Two Goals of 2022 World Cup
Giorgian de Arrascaeta is feeling it. The Uruguay midfielder scored back-to-back goals in its final group stage match vs. Ghana on Friday to give the Sky Blue a 2-0 lead. The first goal came in the 26th minute with Luis Suarez taking a low shot, which was saved by Ghana's goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, but it bounced over his arms and de Arrascaeta nodded it in at the far post.
Germany's Soul-Searching Begins After Another World Cup Flop
Another World Cup, another World Cup flop. Germany is facing another round of soul-searching after being eliminated from the sport’s most important tournament at the first stage for the second time in a row. The German players spoke afterward of good performances and missed chances — as they’ve done...
Netherlands Fighting Flu Outbreak Before Match Vs. USMNT
The United States hopes Christian Pulisic can play significant minutes in the round of 16 after suffering a pelvic injury earlier this week. The Netherlands, on the other hand, faces a different type of deterrent before Saturday's match. Several players are battling flu symptoms, Dutch manager Louis van Gaal revealed on Friday.
