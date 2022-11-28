ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?

Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East. But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final...
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day

Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
Switzerland beats Serbia 3-2 to reach last 16 of World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Switzerland advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup for the third tournament in a row after a 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday. Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as the Swiss secured second place in Group G. They will next face Portugal on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium. Freuler finished off a backheel pass from Ruben Vargas after Xherdan Shaqiri clipped a ball into the penalty box. Shaqiri put Switzerland ahead early in the first half before Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic responded for Serbia. Breel Embolo evened the score just before halftime.
Switzerland Equalizes Score in First Half of Group G Finale

Switzerland wasted no time in Friday’s Group G finale against Serbia. In the 19th minute, Xherdan Shaqiri put La Nati on the board with the first goal of the game. In a great effort down the field and impressive passing within the box, Switzerland’s Ricardo Rodriguez flicked it over to Djibril Sow, who took his time and passed to Shaqiri for a dart straight into the goal past Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
Christian Pulisic Cleared to Play in Round of 16 Vs. Netherlands

USMNT's Christian Pulisic has been cleared to compete in Saturday's game against the Netherlands. The news comes as the star midfielder had to undergo further evaluations of his pelvic contusion during the team's Friday training session. Originally listed as day-to-day, Team USA's coach Gregg Herhalter said the chances of the...
Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup

All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field. It's a painful yet fair truth. Two teams from each of the eight groups must go home and the bracket whittled down before the tournament can go on.
5 Biggest Disappointing Nations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup

You know the thing about chaos? It’s fair. One of The Joker’s several veritable quotes from “The Dark Knight” is ringing true in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver with multiple miraculous upsets and astonishing storylines, but the drama is only going to intensify as the round of 16 approaches.
US Coach Gregg Berhalter to Draw on Dutch Lessons at World Cup

Gregg Berhalter felt like a student when he signed with the Dutch club Zwolle 28 years ago. The U.S. coach plans to apply the lessons he learned when the Americans play the Netherlands on Saturday for a berth in the World Cup quarterfinals. “I went to Holland just out of...
Arrascaeta Scores Uruguay's First Two Goals of 2022 World Cup

Giorgian de Arrascaeta is feeling it. The Uruguay midfielder scored back-to-back goals in its final group stage match vs. Ghana on Friday to give the Sky Blue a 2-0 lead. The first goal came in the 26th minute with Luis Suarez taking a low shot, which was saved by Ghana's goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, but it bounced over his arms and de Arrascaeta nodded it in at the far post.
Germany's Soul-Searching Begins After Another World Cup Flop

Another World Cup, another World Cup flop. Germany is facing another round of soul-searching after being eliminated from the sport’s most important tournament at the first stage for the second time in a row. The German players spoke afterward of good performances and missed chances — as they’ve done...
Netherlands Fighting Flu Outbreak Before Match Vs. USMNT

The United States hopes Christian Pulisic can play significant minutes in the round of 16 after suffering a pelvic injury earlier this week. The Netherlands, on the other hand, faces a different type of deterrent before Saturday's match. Several players are battling flu symptoms, Dutch manager Louis van Gaal revealed on Friday.
