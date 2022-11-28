Read full article on original website
NYC building manager beaten with a chair by marijuana-smoking suspects
NEW YORK, NY – After receiving complaints regarding three individuals smoking marijuana inside a vestibule in his building, a New York City building manager approached the suspects and asked them to leave. According to detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 13th Precinct, the men refused to leave and an argument ensued. During the argument, one of the suspects picked up a chair and assaulted the 61-year-old man with it. The man suffered head injuries. The suspects fled the scene. The building manager was treated for minor head injuries. This week, police have released surveillance video of the attacker. The post NYC building manager beaten with a chair by marijuana-smoking suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nearly 2 dozen NYC, state employees arrested in crackdown against COVID-19 relief fraud
Prosecutors say employees from the MTA, the NYPD and other agencies stole millions of dollars from the federal government in the form of COVID-19 relief.
NYPD workers among 17 NYC employees busted in $1.5M COVID relief scam
Seventeen New York City municipal workers – including seven from the NYPD and one MTA staffer – were busted in separate COVID-19 relief schemes that netted them over $1.5 million in federal funds, prosecutors said Wednesday. Some of the conspirators allegedly spent the fraudulently obtained cash to gamble or on stocks, furniture and electronics, according to criminal complaints unsealed in Manhattan federal court. The scams centered on the oft-abused US Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program meant to help those struggling during the pandemic. In the main alleged scheme, ringleader Rodney Smith, 54, is accused of conspiring to file fraudulent applications...
Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are asking the public to help identify a suspect who attacked a Hispanic man aboard a subway train in the Bronx. The attack took place on November 20th, but police released a photo of the suspect early Wednesday morning. According to police the man approached a Hispanic man aboard the southbound 6 train. The suspect then started shouting anti-Hispanic slurs at the man while he assaulted him, punching the 26-year-old male in the head. The New York City Police Department’s 43rd Precinct is investigating the attack. The post Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey tapped for top uniformed spot
NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey is set to take over as the department’s highest-ranking uniformed cop, The Post has learned. Maddrey, who will be promoted from Chief of Patrol, will take the reins of the department from Chief Ken Corey, who resigned from the post with less than a year in the new administration, according to an NYPD order obtained by The Post. The order, distributed to all commands in the NYPD, designated Maddrey as acting Chief of the Department as of Wednesday morning. This will be Maddrey’s third reassignment under the new administration. It was unclear if the chief was the permanent pick...
What is the Gorilla Stone Mafia? Here’s some insight into the Staten Island-based gang
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The The Gorilla Stone Mafia has become a prominent gang in the borough of Staten Island in recent years. Earlier this week it was tied to another shooting. A 53-year-old man shot and killed outside the Stapleton Houses Monday was identified as the father of reputed “Gorilla Stone Mafia” gang leader John Pena.
Alleged gang member in ‘Justice for Junior’ case rejects plea deal: attorney
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Danel Fernandez, a purported gang member allegedly seen on video dragging 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz out of a bodega before the teen was fatally stabbed in 2018, rejected a plea deal on Wednesday that would have sent him to prison for 18 years. Defense attorney Patrick Higgins told PIX11 News […]
Trial of murderous jewelry heist with harrowing arrest set to begin in federal court
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Two men charged in connection with a murderous jewelry heist in Connecticut — which ended with a harrowing arrest on Staten Island — are scheduled to stand trial next week in federal court. Paul (Tony Pro) Prosano, 62, of Brooklyn, and Thomas Liberatore, 64,...
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For Migrants
Mayor Adams opens a new housing shelter for migrantsPhoto byTwitter. After about 3 months when New York started receiving migrants from Texas and spending a lot of money, the mayor spends more money on another housing project. This time Mayor Eric Adams plans to house migrants at Stewart Hotel according to Spectrum News. The hotel is located on Seventh Avenue and is an emergency shelter. There are 56 hotels that are emergency shelters in New York City.
17 NY state, city employees charged with over $1.5M in COVID era relief fraud
Most of the defendants were arrested Wednesday morning and faces charges that include conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud for defrauding federal programs meant to help Americans cope with the pandemic.
Man gets 17.5 years in prison for brutal hate crime attack of Asian woman in Westchester
A man from Yonkers was sentenced to over 17 years in prison for a violent hate crime that left a 67-year-old woman in the hospital with a brain bleed.
Autistic man beaten, slashed in broad-daylight NYC attack: cops
Two heartless assailants punched and slashed an autistic man in a broad-daylight beatdown in the Bronx, authorities said. The 26-year-old victim was running errands with his mother on Melrose Avenue near East 154th Street around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 22 when the pair struck, according to cops and a WPIX report. The victim’s mother told the network the ruthless pair — without warning — hit her son with a stick in the back and punched him. Then they slashed him in the right elbow, police said. “They started fighting with him,” the mother, who did not want to be identified or provide her son’s name,...
Ex-con busted for 2015 shooting death of teen at East Harlem housing project
A felon freed two years ago on an attempted murder rap has now been arrested for a seven-year-old gang killing at a Manhattan housing project, police said Wednesday. Suspect Tyrell Lewis, 25, was taken into custody on the murder charge Tuesday after he was identified as one of two men allegedly responsible for the June 6, 2015 killing of Anthony Fries. Lewis’ parole in the prior criminal case ...
Suspect charged in deadly wooden-board beating of NYC man: cops
A suspect has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly wooden-board beating of a Queens man during a street brawl, authorities said. Michael Santander, 20, was picked up by the Regional Fugitive Task Force for alleged involvement in the brutal Nov. 13 attack on Esvin Vasquez, 23, cops said late Tuesday. In addition to the murder rap, Santander was also hit with manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said. Previous 1 of 2 Next Vasquez was involved in a dispute with “a large group of males” when one of them whacked him in the head with the board outside a gas station on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m., authorities said. The group fled south on Junction Boulevard. Vasquez — who lived around the corner from the scene of the clash — was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital but couldn’t be saved. Police could not say Wednesday how many other suspects remain at large. Authorities also were not able to confirm what sparked the violence.
NYC student arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up’ City College — then freed without bail
A student at City College was arrested for allegedly sending messages threatening to “shoot up” the Manhattan school last week, and then released without bail, The Post has learned.City University of New York officials issued a warning to the school community on Monday about the case involving 21-year-old Din Bajrektarevic, who has been suspended and barred from campus. Bajrektarevic, of Old Bridge, New Jersey, was busted when he returned to the college in Harlem on Nov. 25 following Thanksgiving — two days after he had allegedly sent the hateful messages. “When I shoot up the school, know who is to blame,” one...
Sources: Staten Island shooting victim, 53, was father of reputed Gorilla Stone Mafia gang leader
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 53-year-old man shot and killed in Stapleton Monday has been identified as the father of reputed “Gorilla Stone Mafia” gang leader John Pena, according to police sources. John Pena Sr. was standing outside of the Stapleton Houses on Broad St. when two...
Arrest made after Queens man beaten to death with wooden board by mob
NEW YORK - An arrest has been made in connection to the death of a man killed after a large group got into an argument with him earlier this month on a Queens street and one of them struck him with a wooden board, the New York City Police Department said.
NYPD Chief of Department Ken Corey gets raucous farewell after 34-year career
NYPD Chief of Department Ken Corey was applauded by dozens of police officials Tuesday as he walked out of headquarters for the last time as a uniformed cop. Corey, the NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed officer, is set to retire Wednesday after 34 years on the job. Bagpipers and two lines of cops greeted Corey as he left One Police Plaza in Manhattan and hopped into the antique NYPD police car in the afternoon. The 54-year-old left with his wife on his arm and his two children following close behind. He had taken over command of the department’s 35,000 uniformed officers Jan. 1 as part of Mayor Eric Adams’ new administration. It was not clear who would replace him. As one of the most visible members of the force, Corey spear-headed the rollout of the department’s anti-gun unit, a revamped set of teams that replaced the controversial anti-crime groups. Corey’s tenure will be credited for combating the pandemic-fueled surge in gun violence, overseeing an eventual double-digit percent dip in shootings. Crime overall, though, continued to tick up in 2022 — with major crime up nearly 27% compared to last year and more than 30% from 2017.
Assembly prepared to vote against seating Brooklyn Republican over residency question
In an extremely rare move, the Democratic-led state Assembly is preparing to vote against seating the Republican winner of an Assembly race in Brooklyn, Lester Chang, because he may not have moved into the borough one year prior to the election as required by law. Earlier this month, Chang defeated...
Gunman Chases Victim Down the Block During East NY Shooting
A gunman chased a man down the block during a shooting in Brooklyn. It happened November 7 around 4:30 p.m. on Linwood Street and Pitkin Avenue in East New York. The victim had just parked on the block. He tried to escape from the gunman and at one point ducked behind […] Click here to view original web page at www.msn.com.
