Montgomery County, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro names Lehigh Valley native as chief of staff

Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro announced the appointment of Dana Fritz as his chief of staff, one of the key senior staff positions in any governor’s office. A longtime aide to Shapiro, Fritz is a Lehigh County native and Temple University graduate who has spent virtually all of her career working for Shapiro in some capacity - most recently as the manager of his successful gubernatorial campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia City Council approves permanent 10 p.m. curfew

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's summertime curfew could soon become permanent. City council passed a bill Thursday afternoon that would make the summer curfew permanent.Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson proposed the legislation and is a mother herself.Gilmore Richardson says her goal is to protect Philadelphia's young people who all too often fall victim to the city's violence."There are too many young people who have been involved in crime or criminal incidents simply because they have been out late at night," she said.Philadelphia City Council on Thursday passed a bill requiring anyone 17 years old and younger to be home by 10 p.m.There...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

A name change five years in the making: Should Philadelphia rename Taney Street?

In 2018, George Basile, a Temple University senior, created a petition to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia. Four years have passed, and the street name remains the same. Taney street is widely believed to be named after Roger B. Taney, the Chief Supreme Court Justice in the Dred Scott v. Sanford case. The Supreme Court ruled that currently and formerly enslaved people were not American citizens and had no right to sue in federal courts. That verdict was announced in 1857, and the city of Philadelphia renamed Minor Street to Taney Street one year later.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
local21news.com

Berks, Montgomery D.A.'s announce arrests in large-scale drug trafficking organizations

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Thursday that twenty-seven defendants were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization in Berks, Montgomery, and other surrounding counties. These twenty-seven individuals were arrested Thursday in an early-morning round-up. The defendants were charged with committing offenses involving violations of the PA Crimes Code and the PA Controlled Substance Act, delivery of controlled substances which included bulk amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, corrupt organization, and criminal use of communication facility. The arrest warrants were issued by Magisterial District Judge Priscilla Campos.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
tmabucks.com

Philadelphia Commuter Benefit Law To Take Effect Beginning December 31, 2022

Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission and SEPTA recently announced that effective December 31, 2022, Title 9 of The Philadelphia Code will require large employers in Philadelphia to offer a mass transit program to covered employees. Commuter benefits allow employees to save by setting aside money tax-free from their paychecks every month to spend on public transportation and carpool expenses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia City Council member Helen Gym resigns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia City Councilmember Helen Gym resigned Tuesday, weeks after several of her former colleagues resigned to run for mayor next year."It has been an honor to serve as your city councilmember," Gym said in a video posted on Twitter. "Doing this work was a privilege every single day."The video touted several legislative accomplishments during Gym's time on council. But Gym did not formally state her next plans.  "We're not done yet," Gym said. "Whatever happens next, know this: I will be right alongside all of you fighting to make sure that Philadelphia is a safer, healthier, more...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Horsham-Headquartered Toll Brothers, Finding Not Much Glitter There, Abandons Jewelers Row Project

The corner of Seventh and Sansome Sts. on Jeweler's Row, transferring from Toll Brothers to another developer. A diamond-in-the-rough empty lot on Jewelers Row — acquired by Horsham’s Toll Brothers in 2019 — is going back on the market. Jake Blumgart’s Philadelphia Inquirer story detailed the now-vacant real estate’s opportunity for another visionary to transform it into a Center City gem of development.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

