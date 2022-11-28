PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia City Councilmember Helen Gym resigned Tuesday, weeks after several of her former colleagues resigned to run for mayor next year."It has been an honor to serve as your city councilmember," Gym said in a video posted on Twitter. "Doing this work was a privilege every single day."The video touted several legislative accomplishments during Gym's time on council. But Gym did not formally state her next plans. "We're not done yet," Gym said. "Whatever happens next, know this: I will be right alongside all of you fighting to make sure that Philadelphia is a safer, healthier, more...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO