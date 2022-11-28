Read full article on original website
Rev. Warren Bloom Sr., 9th Democratic running for Philly mayor, dances to send a message
The field of Democrats running to be Philadelphia's next mayor now stands at nine.
Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro names Lehigh Valley native as chief of staff
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro announced the appointment of Dana Fritz as his chief of staff, one of the key senior staff positions in any governor’s office. A longtime aide to Shapiro, Fritz is a Lehigh County native and Temple University graduate who has spent virtually all of her career working for Shapiro in some capacity - most recently as the manager of his successful gubernatorial campaign.
PA Liquor Board Spills the Details: Chester County Prefers Whiskey
Chester County has ranked No. 5 out of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties for the amount of money spent on liquor sales in 2021-22, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s annual report. The county spent $123,876,646, or 5.06 percent, of the state’s total liquor sales. This is 2.47 percent...
Philadelphia City Council approves permanent 10 p.m. curfew
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's summertime curfew could soon become permanent. City council passed a bill Thursday afternoon that would make the summer curfew permanent.Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson proposed the legislation and is a mother herself.Gilmore Richardson says her goal is to protect Philadelphia's young people who all too often fall victim to the city's violence."There are too many young people who have been involved in crime or criminal incidents simply because they have been out late at night," she said.Philadelphia City Council on Thursday passed a bill requiring anyone 17 years old and younger to be home by 10 p.m.There...
Montgomery County residents receive another tax hike for Christmas | PennLive letters
While Santa Claus is saying HO, HO, HO, the Democrat Montgomery County Commissioners are once again saying GO, GO, GO to higher property taxes. I hate to be the bearer of bad news this Christmas season, but your county tax bill will surge a whopping 8% next year thanks to big-government liberals in Norristown.
Pa. city No. 2 most rat-infested in the U.S.: Census
Good thing they have so many cats around. Philadelphia has been found to be the second most rat-infested city in the whole U.S. SIMILAR STORIES: Researchers discover rats can groove when you play Lady Gaga and other pop. Music, a new study suggests. Axios Seattle reports how information from a...
A name change five years in the making: Should Philadelphia rename Taney Street?
In 2018, George Basile, a Temple University senior, created a petition to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia. Four years have passed, and the street name remains the same. Taney street is widely believed to be named after Roger B. Taney, the Chief Supreme Court Justice in the Dred Scott v. Sanford case. The Supreme Court ruled that currently and formerly enslaved people were not American citizens and had no right to sue in federal courts. That verdict was announced in 1857, and the city of Philadelphia renamed Minor Street to Taney Street one year later.
Berks, Montgomery D.A.'s announce arrests in large-scale drug trafficking organizations
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Thursday that twenty-seven defendants were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization in Berks, Montgomery, and other surrounding counties. These twenty-seven individuals were arrested Thursday in an early-morning round-up. The defendants were charged with committing offenses involving violations of the PA Crimes Code and the PA Controlled Substance Act, delivery of controlled substances which included bulk amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, corrupt organization, and criminal use of communication facility. The arrest warrants were issued by Magisterial District Judge Priscilla Campos.
Philadelphia Commuter Benefit Law To Take Effect Beginning December 31, 2022
Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission and SEPTA recently announced that effective December 31, 2022, Title 9 of The Philadelphia Code will require large employers in Philadelphia to offer a mass transit program to covered employees. Commuter benefits allow employees to save by setting aside money tax-free from their paychecks every month to spend on public transportation and carpool expenses.
Chesco restaurant owner ordered to pay about $140,000 to employees they failed to fully compensate
According to the judgment siding with the U.S. Department of Labor, the owner of Taqueria Moroleon in Avondale failed to pay some tipped workers a cash wage and didn’t pay for training time, meeting time and overtime.
Philadelphia City Council member Helen Gym resigns
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia City Councilmember Helen Gym resigned Tuesday, weeks after several of her former colleagues resigned to run for mayor next year."It has been an honor to serve as your city councilmember," Gym said in a video posted on Twitter. "Doing this work was a privilege every single day."The video touted several legislative accomplishments during Gym's time on council. But Gym did not formally state her next plans. "We're not done yet," Gym said. "Whatever happens next, know this: I will be right alongside all of you fighting to make sure that Philadelphia is a safer, healthier, more...
This Chester County Bookshop Among Best Indie Bookstores in Region
The gifting season is the perfect time to support your local independent bookshops, and luckily one of the best in the region is here in Chester County, write Nick Vadala and Michelle Myers for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Reads & Company in Phoenixville has only been open for three years but...
South Street jeweler convicted of selling fake Rolexes, concealing cash flow
A former South Street jeweler was convicted at trial of knowingly selling counterfeit Rolex watches and failing to report thousands of dollars in sales.
New Data Shows Which Alcoholic Beverages PA Residents Prefer. See How Bucks County Ranked on the List
Here is a list of the alcoholic beverages that Pennsylvania residents bought this year. A recent report from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board shows the preferences of alcohol among the state’s residents. Staff writers at the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette wrote about the report and its findings. The Board’s annual report...
Grant to give Philly region a trail network ‘unlike any other in the country’
Aiming for 800 miles of connected trail in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the Circuit Trails of Greater Philadelphia will connect additional trails to the system using a $90,000 grant from the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. It’s the largest trail grant made this year by the conservancy, which also awarded a $20,000 grant...
Despite Previous Rejections, Bucks County-Based Healthcare Firm Tries to Buy Local Hospitals
A Bucks County hospital turnaround firm is working to secure several healthcare locations in the area, even after previous attempts failed. John George wrote about the business plans in the Philadelphia Business Journal. Stonebridge Healthcare, a Bucks County-based firm, has reached out to representatives of Tower Health in an attempt...
Major break in Philadelphia's 'Boy in the Box' cold case
Philadelphia police sources say they have identified the child known as "the boy in the box."
Horsham-Headquartered Toll Brothers, Finding Not Much Glitter There, Abandons Jewelers Row Project
The corner of Seventh and Sansome Sts. on Jeweler's Row, transferring from Toll Brothers to another developer. A diamond-in-the-rough empty lot on Jewelers Row — acquired by Horsham’s Toll Brothers in 2019 — is going back on the market. Jake Blumgart’s Philadelphia Inquirer story detailed the now-vacant real estate’s opportunity for another visionary to transform it into a Center City gem of development.
See Which Supermarkets are the Most Popular for Chester County Shoppers
When heading out to refill their pantries or grab what’s required for the day’s meals, grocery shoppers in Chester County are most likely to load their carts at these supermarkets, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Giant is the top choice in Chester County, as well...
'How is this going to work?': Delaware County college students share housing with nuns
ASTON, Pa. - Student housing conjures up visions of cramped dorms and difficult roommates, but that is not the case for one local university, where students are living with nuns. "My initial thought was like, huh, how is this gonna work?" Neumann University student Katela Villasenor said. But, it is...
