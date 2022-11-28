Read full article on original website
Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?
Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East. But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final...
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Fans React to Mexico's Group Stage Elimination from 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It’s been a record that held firm for 44 years – Mexico has been eliminated in the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since 1978.
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup
All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field. It's a painful yet fair truth. Two teams from each of the eight groups must go home and the bracket whittled down before the tournament can go on.
Switzerland Equalizes Score in First Half of Group G Finale
Switzerland wasted no time in Friday’s Group G finale against Serbia. In the 19th minute, Xherdan Shaqiri put La Nati on the board with the first goal of the game. In a great effort down the field and impressive passing within the box, Switzerland’s Ricardo Rodriguez flicked it over to Djibril Sow, who took his time and passed to Shaqiri for a dart straight into the goal past Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
Uruguay Players Angrily Follow Refs Into Tunnel After World Cup Elimination
To say the least, Uruguay players were heartbroken after their 2-0 win vs. Ghana which did not convert into advancement into the 2022 World Cup round of 16. So much so that the Sky Blue players followed game officials into the tunnel after the game's final whistle. Players were seen...
Portugal Strikes Early in Group H Finale Vs. South Korea
Portugal is ready to move on. Despite already clinching a spot in the knockout round, Cristiano Ronaldo's squad isn't taking it easy in their final game of group play against South Korea. Portugal scored in the fifth minute of its last Group H match to take an early 1-0. The...
Christian Pulisic Cleared to Play in Round of 16 Vs. Netherlands
USMNT's Christian Pulisic has been cleared to compete in Saturday's game against the Netherlands. The news comes as the star midfielder had to undergo further evaluations of his pelvic contusion during the team's Friday training session. Originally listed as day-to-day, Team USA's coach Gregg Herhalter said the chances of the...
Christian Pulisic Chances ‘Pretty Good' for World Cup Return Vs. Netherlands
The chances of USMNT's star midfielder Christian Pulisic partaking in the round of 16 vs. the Netherlands are looking positive, according to U.S. men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter. "We're gonna see him on the training field today," Berhalter said at Friday's news conference. "What I think is, it looks...
Germany's Soul-Searching Begins After Another World Cup Flop
Another World Cup, another World Cup flop. Germany is facing another round of soul-searching after being eliminated from the sport’s most important tournament at the first stage for the second time in a row. The German players spoke afterward of good performances and missed chances — as they’ve done...
Arrascaeta Scores Uruguay's First Two Goals of 2022 World Cup
Giorgian de Arrascaeta is feeling it. The Uruguay midfielder scored back-to-back goals in its final group stage match vs. Ghana on Friday to give the Sky Blue a 2-0 lead. The first goal came in the 26th minute with Luis Suarez taking a low shot, which was saved by Ghana's goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, but it bounced over his arms and de Arrascaeta nodded it in at the far post.
Brazil Fans at World Cup Send Well Wishes to Hospitalized Soccer Great Pelé
Brazil fans at the World Cup sent a get-well-soon message to Pelé. Ahead of a matchup against Cameroon, Brazilian fans in the stands behind the goal at Lusail Stadium held up a large banner that displayed an image of Pelé with the message "Get Well Soon." The 82-year-old...
5 Biggest Disappointing Nations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup
You know the thing about chaos? It’s fair. One of The Joker’s several veritable quotes from “The Dark Knight” is ringing true in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver with multiple miraculous upsets and astonishing storylines, but the drama is only going to intensify as the round of 16 approaches.
Updated 2022 World Cup Odds Entering the Round of 16
Brazil is listed as the World Cup favorite at SI Sportsbook; USA checks in at +9000.
Wahbi Khazri Takes on French Defense to Give Tunisia 1-0 Lead
Wahbi Khazri answered Tunisia's prayers in the 58th minute. After a scoreless half, the 31-year-old forward stormed downfield, taking on four French defenders and goalkepper Steve Mandanda. The goal put Tunisia up 1-0 and moved it into second place behind France for a spot in the knockout round. Khazri's goal...
Netherlands Fighting Flu Outbreak Before Match Vs. USMNT
The United States hopes Christian Pulisic can play significant minutes in the round of 16 after suffering a pelvic injury earlier this week. The Netherlands, on the other hand, faces a different type of deterrent before Saturday's match. Several players are battling flu symptoms, Dutch manager Louis van Gaal revealed on Friday.
How to Watch Argentina Vs. Australia in FIFA World Cup Round of 16
One of the first games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 will feature a true David vs. Goliath showdown. On one side is Argentina, the 2021 Copa American champions ranked as the third-best team in the world by FIFA and led by soccer legend Lionel Messi. And...
History Being Made During Germany-Costa Rica Group E Finale
History is being made in Qatar on Thursday, Dec. 1 during Germany and Costa Rica’s Group E finale at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This fixture will not only be a determinant of who will advance to the round of 16, but it will also be run entirely by female referees – which is something we have never seen before.
