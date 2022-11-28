Switzerland wasted no time in Friday’s Group G finale against Serbia. In the 19th minute, Xherdan Shaqiri put La Nati on the board with the first goal of the game. In a great effort down the field and impressive passing within the box, Switzerland’s Ricardo Rodriguez flicked it over to Djibril Sow, who took his time and passed to Shaqiri for a dart straight into the goal past Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

1 HOUR AGO