Woman killed in test drive crash outside car dealership

A 76-year-old woman was killed when the SUV she was riding in crashed and rolled over during a test drive right in front of a car dealership in Florida.

The accident happened Saturday evening in Winter Haven, about 70 miles southwest of Orlando.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the woman was a passenger in a 2023 Nissan Rogue that was pulling back into the dealership after a test drive.

As the 86-year-old driver went to turn into the dealership, the SUV was struck by another vehicle and rolled over.

The woman, identified as Jean Worme, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver suffered minor injuries. The sales representative who accompanied the test drive and the driver of the other vehicle were not injured, WKMG reported.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.