ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Woman killed in test drive crash outside car dealership

By Stephanie Raymond
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UouQ2_0jQECcjA00

A 76-year-old woman was killed when the SUV she was riding in crashed and rolled over during a test drive right in front of a car dealership in Florida.

The accident happened Saturday evening in Winter Haven, about 70 miles southwest of Orlando.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the woman was a passenger in a 2023 Nissan Rogue that was pulling back into the dealership after a test drive.

As the 86-year-old driver went to turn into the dealership, the SUV was struck by another vehicle and rolled over.

The woman, identified as Jean Worme, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver suffered minor injuries. The sales representative who accompanied the test drive and the driver of the other vehicle were not injured, WKMG reported.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Sheriff: Florida man kills mom saying, 'She never pushed me to be a man'

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man admitted to killing his mother and severely injuring his sister at a home in Kissimmee, according to deputies. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday afternoon deputies responded to a reported stabbing at a home. Inside deputies found a gruesome scene, a woman stabbed to death and another with severe cuts to her hands.
KISSIMMEE, FL
westorlandonews.com

Deputy-Involved Shooting in Polk County Ends with Suspect Arrested

Two deputies responding to a suspicious person call near Lakeland last weekend were struck by the suspect’s vehicle, forcing them to fire their handguns upon the suspect. Neither one of the deputies were seriously hurt, and the suspect was arrested a short time later, also uninjured. The suspect was identified as 27-year old Carina Holder of Davenport.
POLK COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

2 people arrested in Winter Haven gas station attack

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police arrested a man and woman who authorities say attacked another man with a baseball bat at a Winter Haven gas station. Jose Torres, 44, and 44-year-old Aracelis Santiago each face charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, with Torres facing an additional charge of criminal mischief, according to a Winter Haven Police Department news release.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Robert Jones, 38 of Mena was arrested on a Body Attachment Warrant and warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Deputies responded to a residence on Kings Circle near Hatfield in reference to harassment leading to the arrest of Leon Jordan, 36 of Hatfield on a charge of Public Intoxication. November...
POLK COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Largest Fentanyl Trafficking Seizure in Polk County History

Recently, detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, conducted an undercover fentanyl drug trafficking investigation that resulted in three suspects being arrested. It was the largest seizure of fentanyl in the history of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
POLK COUNTY, FL
H. Roy Adams

To His Mom, He’s a Medical Masterpiece

Jaden with his care team at Johns Hopkins All Children's.Photo byAllyn DiVito. Originally published on Nov. 22, 2022 by Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. When Sarabeth dropped her 13-year-old son, Jaden, off at his best friend’s house to spend the weekend this past June, she never imagined she would next see him fighting for his life in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.

Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Why isn’t Sheriff Grady Judd not listening to the facts?

News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy