Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland Thorns head coach resigns, Christmas Ships Parade returns for 68th yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Upper Butte Creek Falls, Near Scotts Creek Mills, Oregon, USA
Upper Butte Creek Falls is a picturesque, 20 ft waterfall in the foothills of the Cascade mountains east of Salem. I visited during an overcast, dark autumn day with rain threatening. There wasn't much color in the immediate vicinity of the waterfall, so I arranged a couple of the huge maple leaves on a rock.
Icy roads around Oregon: Officials warn drivers to slow down
Slick, icy roads are creating hazardous driving conditions around Northwest Oregon on Thursday. Portland’s National Weather Service office has warned drivers to slow down, especially around bridges, where black ice is more prevalent.
Chance of snow hits Portland area Thursday
Portland could start Thursday morning with snow showers, and a mix of snow and rain through the lunch hour. “Showers” is the key word here. “They’re hit or miss,” said Clinton Rockey of the National Weather Service in Portland. That means where and when exactly the...
KATU.com
Motorcyclist dies in Southeast Portland crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash with a driver of a car in Southeast Portland on Thursday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Duke Street. The motorcyclist died at the scene. Police said...
KATU.com
Snow piling up in the Cascades as the snow level creeps toward the valley floor
PORTLAND, Ore. — More snow is on the way and the snow level will fall toward the valley floor. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades. KATU Chief Meteorologist Dave Salesky says "in the mountains, we’ve gone from measuring snow in inches to measuring snow in feet.”
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Things get worse for SE Portland food cart owner
PORTLAND, Ore. — “The problems are getting worse,” says a food cart owner in Southeast Portland, who we’ve earlier profiled in a “City in Crisis, Finding Solutions” report. We first visited the neighborhood at Southeast 146th Avenue and Stark Street in September. On a...
Snow showers possible in Portland area Thursday morning, but accumulation unlikely
PORTLAND, Ore. — A mix of rain and snow showers are moving through Oregon and Southwest Washington on Thursday, but with morning temperatures remaining above freezing in many areas, snow isn't expected to accumulate in most areas throughout the Portland-Vancouver metro area. The Portland International Airport reported a temperature...
KATU.com
Westbound Hwy 26 reopens after serious injury crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Highway 26 was closed for several hours in the westbound direction early Friday morning due to a serious injury crash. It reopened for drivers around 8:30 a.m. According to KATU reporters at the scene, the crash happened near the Cedar Hills off-ramp around 3:30 a.m. Police...
Hwy 26 WB reopens after crash hospitalizes three
Three people were rushed to a hospital early Friday morning following a major crash that closed the westbound lanes of Highway 26 near Highway 217, according to Beaverton police.
Snowfall possible across low-lying areas of the Willamette Valley Thursday afternoon
Falling snow could be intermixed with heavier periods of rain around the greater Portland-Vancouver metro area and throughout the Willamette Valley on Thursday.
What’s my altitude? List of elevations in Portland, SW Wash., Willamette Valley
When the meteorologist says there’s a chance of snow at elevations above 500 feet or a winter weather watch in effect for areas above 2,000 feet, it can be informative – but only if you know the elevation you’re at or traveling to.
More snow possible Thursday morning for lower elevations
More wintry weather is on the way Thursday for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington.
KATU.com
Crews clearing landslide debris, Hwy 30 could be closed east of Astoria into weekend
Crews are working to clear a large landslide from Highway 30 between Astoria and Clatskanie, and transportation officials expect the roadway to remain closed into Friday. The slide happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday about 20 miles east of Astoria. About 1,800 yards of rocks and debris fell from about 100 feet above the highway, covering an area about 110 feet wide.
KATU.com
Hwy 26 back open after downed powerlines forced closure early Weds. morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — Downed power lines across U.S. 26 forced the closure of the highway in both directions Wednesday morning. The closed section was between Interstate 405 and Sylvan. As per KATU's reporters on the scene, the situation was precarious for drivers - pitch black, dense fog, and rain-slick...
Winter storm in Oregon could cause hazardous road conditions
“The next system off the coast is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest,” KOIN 6 Meteorologist Steve Pierce said.
kptv.com
Thousands without power in Portland metro area; Hwy 26 back open
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people are without Wednesday morning after a night of heavy rain and strong wind. As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting about 9,252 customers were without power, while Pacific Power says 1,711 customers in the Portland area reported outages. Clark County PUD was reporting there were 463 outages and 3,096 outages recently restored.
KATU.com
All aboard for holiday fun - Portland's Christmas Ships set sail
PORTLAND, Ore. — One of Portland's favorite winter traditions sets sail tonight!. The 2022 Christmas Ships are embarking on their first parade of the season tonight, December 2. This will mark the 68th year of the Christmas Ships, which offer a fun, colorful display of holiday spirit and seamanship.
klcc.org
City of Salem says airline service could return by next summer
After more than a decade without passenger service, airline flights to Oregon’s capital city could resume by next summer. City officials say two carriers have expressed interest in starting service to several destinations in the southwest United States. But in order for those to begin, the Salem Airport terminal needs some upgrades since the new flights would be on larger planes than those that previously served Salem.
KATU.com
State, local transportation agencies say they're ready for Wednesday's snow storm
PORTLAND, Ore — ODOT, PBOT, and Clackamas County all say they're ready for Wednesday's snowstorm despite staffing and other challenges. “This is our first real test of the season here we are! It’s not even the first of December yet,” said Don Hamilton, spokesperson for ODOT. He...
Portland business admits to selling psilocybin mushrooms
Multiple people are accusing a Portland business of selling psilocybin mushrooms illegally.
Comments / 0