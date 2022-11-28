ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

landscapephotographymagazine.com

Upper Butte Creek Falls, Near Scotts Creek Mills, Oregon, USA

Upper Butte Creek Falls is a picturesque, 20 ft waterfall in the foothills of the Cascade mountains east of Salem. I visited during an overcast, dark autumn day with rain threatening. There wasn't much color in the immediate vicinity of the waterfall, so I arranged a couple of the huge maple leaves on a rock.
SALEM, OR
The Oregonian

Chance of snow hits Portland area Thursday

Portland could start Thursday morning with snow showers, and a mix of snow and rain through the lunch hour. “Showers” is the key word here. “They’re hit or miss,” said Clinton Rockey of the National Weather Service in Portland. That means where and when exactly the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Motorcyclist dies in Southeast Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash with a driver of a car in Southeast Portland on Thursday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Duke Street. The motorcyclist died at the scene. Police said...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Westbound Hwy 26 reopens after serious injury crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Highway 26 was closed for several hours in the westbound direction early Friday morning due to a serious injury crash. It reopened for drivers around 8:30 a.m. According to KATU reporters at the scene, the crash happened near the Cedar Hills off-ramp around 3:30 a.m. Police...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crews clearing landslide debris, Hwy 30 could be closed east of Astoria into weekend

Crews are working to clear a large landslide from Highway 30 between Astoria and Clatskanie, and transportation officials expect the roadway to remain closed into Friday. The slide happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday about 20 miles east of Astoria. About 1,800 yards of rocks and debris fell from about 100 feet above the highway, covering an area about 110 feet wide.
ASTORIA, OR
kptv.com

Thousands without power in Portland metro area; Hwy 26 back open

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people are without Wednesday morning after a night of heavy rain and strong wind. As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting about 9,252 customers were without power, while Pacific Power says 1,711 customers in the Portland area reported outages. Clark County PUD was reporting there were 463 outages and 3,096 outages recently restored.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

All aboard for holiday fun - Portland's Christmas Ships set sail

PORTLAND, Ore. — One of Portland's favorite winter traditions sets sail tonight!. The 2022 Christmas Ships are embarking on their first parade of the season tonight, December 2. This will mark the 68th year of the Christmas Ships, which offer a fun, colorful display of holiday spirit and seamanship.
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

City of Salem says airline service could return by next summer

After more than a decade without passenger service, airline flights to Oregon’s capital city could resume by next summer. City officials say two carriers have expressed interest in starting service to several destinations in the southwest United States. But in order for those to begin, the Salem Airport terminal needs some upgrades since the new flights would be on larger planes than those that previously served Salem.
SALEM, OR

