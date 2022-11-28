Read full article on original website
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves
Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news
Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the entire NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals in just his second season in the league. Unfortunately for him, he has been sidelined for several weeks with a quite concerning hip injury. Chase was held out of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans despite Read more... The post NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air
You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
Deion Sanders Is Reportedly Down To 3 Notable Schools
Deion Sanders has collected some serious head coaching consideration due to his overwhelming success with the Jackson State football program. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is reportedly down to three programs as he fields college football suitors. The decision appears to be down to Colorado, Cincinnati and USF, per...
Kyle Shanahan responds to Raheem Mostert’s criticism of 49ers
In a recent feature for Go Long, Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert criticized his former team and upcoming opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, for how they handled his injury situation last year. Mostert suffered a knee injury during Week 1, and the 49ers felt the running back would miss...
College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Final Game
A college football starting quarterback has reportedly decided to transfer. Davis Brin, the starting quarterback at Tulsa, has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Tulsa's starting quarterback threw for 2,138 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He added two rushing touchdowns. On3 first reported the news. "Brin will be immediately eligible...
NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day
On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
Football World Is Stunned By 2 Firings On Monday
It's been a surprising Black Monday in the college football world. We've had a couple of surprising Group of Five head coaching firings on Monday afternoon. The first, out of UNLV, was truly stunning. The Rebels have fired head coach Marcus Arroyo despite the head coach improving on his win total every year.
Ole Miss Rebels Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Clowney Announces Departure
Track the player movement with the Ole Miss Rebels football roster following the 2022 college football season
Joe Burrow could be ready to make an MVP run for the Bengals. Here's why.
Joe Burrow’s break out season in 2021 led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance. His return from injury, along with the arrival of Ja'Marr Chase, provided the Bengals with a potent offense. Expectations were raised headed into 2022 – but Burrow didn’t get off to the best start.
Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update
Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
College Football World Stunned By Urban Meyer's No. 1 Team
This one must've hurt Urban Meyer to his core. The former Ohio State head coach ranked the Michigan Wolverines as the No. 1 team in the nation after Saturday's blowout win over the Buckeyes in Columbus. Meyer has his former arch rival at No. 1 — followed by Georgia, TCU...
Auburn Reportedly Makes Decision On Cadillac Williams
Auburn will hire Liberty's Hugh Freeze as its next football head coach, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. While interim coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams won't receive an extended opportunity at the position, he's expected to stay with the school. Per Auburn Live's Cole Pinkston, Williams will likely remain at...
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 13
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams are dealing with some players coming back from injuries. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Shoulder FP. WR Justin Watson...
Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) 'trending towards' Week 13 return
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is reportedly "trending towards" playing in the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon missed the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans while recovering from a concussion, and while he has yet to clear the league's concussion protocols, it seems like the talented back has a good chance of returning for Week 13. Samaje Perine took over lead back duties in Week 12 and would be expected to hold onto that role if Mixon is unable to return.
Luke Fickell Was Asked If He Will Coach Wisconsin In Bowl Game
The Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 campaign didn't go as expected, but the team filled its head coaching vacancy with a hire that's drawn positive reviews across the board. Luke Fickell, who owns a 63-25 lifetime coaching record, revitalized the Cincinnati Bearcats football program and will seek to ...
Referees completely missed a Seahawks linebacker running off the bench to block after an interception
We have no word from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor on what exactly happened on this play from Sunday’s overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. But here’s what we do know: He should be happy referees and replay officials didn’t catch it at the time. Derek...
