Secret Santa: It's a fun tradition, especially in offices. Everyone draws names and buys gifts for assigned people. By design, recipients never know who gave the gift, hence the "secret." But it's not easy to choose a gift for someone you may only know in passing. It can be even more challenging if you're forced to stay below a certain price limit.

1 DAY AGO