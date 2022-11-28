Read full article on original website
Suspect in mailbox break-ins identified by Shreveport police
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police have identified the suspect they believe is responsible for breaking into mailboxes at an apartment complex in Shreve City and are asking the public to help them find and arrest him. Police say they identified 35-year-old Darren L. Gray as the person...
‘Reckless driver’ crash turns out to be dog behind wheel in Kilgore
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Kilgore police said they apprehended a “reckless driver” after it hit two vehicles in the Walmart parking lot, but the “driver” was actually a dog. An owner of one of the cars that was hit said he saw a suspect barreling down on him but he couldn’t get out of the […]
Kilgore Police Department respond to a wreck caused by a furry friend
TYLER, Texas — A unattended dog drove their owners truck into another vehicle in the Kilgore Walmart parking lot Thursday afternoon. Kilgore Police responded to the scene and upon investigation, the dog was left unoccupied in the vehicle while the owners shopped. According to an eyewitness, they saw a...
Suspect arrested, accused of trying to steal car at Rusk County convenience store
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is in jail in Rusk County after authorities said he tried to rob a person of their car. Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, authorities responded to a call of a shooting at Clayton’s Convenience Store at the intersection of State Highway 322 and FM 2011 outside of Lakeport.
Woman sentenced for causing deadly 3-vehicle wreck while drunk
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman who was found to be responsible for causing a fatal three-vehicle wreck back in 2020 has been sentenced. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Angella Rochell Marshall, 43, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Nov. 30, 2022. She was convicted of vehicular homicide back on Oct. 25, 2022. The wreck caused the death of a poet and youth counselor from south Louisiana, Lenard Pierce, 64. The DA’s office says he was pinned in his vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.
Family left living without closure in 15-year East Texas cold case
WOOD COUNTY (KETK) — A man was no-billed by a grand jury this week after being arrested earlier this year for the capital murder of Brittany McGlone. Hope McGlone, Brittany’s half-sister, said the family is disappointed in the decision. “Everything points to this person, so my biggest question to them is why,” Hope said. “I […]
2 teens arrested after stand-off in Henderson County
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Two teenagers were arrested after reports of shots fired and a barricaded person in Gun Barrel City. According to officials, Gun Barrel City Police received reports of shots heard around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday and while canvasing the area of 159 Bedfords Bend, a sergeant said they heard “numerous […]
Man Charged For Concealing Body
Charles Lennon II, 60, was arrested in 2018 with his son concerning the death of Rachel Lynn Jackson, 31, of Tyler. Officials found Jackson’s body in a trash bin in Bullard. Lennon’s son Charles Lennon III pleaded guilty to Jackson’s murder in April 2019 and received life in prison. Lennon was charged “because of his involvement in attempting to conceal the body,” according to a press release from 114th District Court Judge Reeve Jackson.
Marshall man arrested in connection with shooting that injured woman, child
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Monday shooting injuring a woman and child. The Marshall Police Department said Dameion Deon Redd, 43, was arrested following an investigation into the shooting incident that occurred just after 12 a.m. Monday morning in the 2500 block of East End Boulevard South. A department spokesperson said in a written statement that officers responded to 911 calls reporting gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, officers found two gunshot victims, a woman and a child, inside an apartment home. Both were transported to area hospitals.
Marshall Shooting Injuries Woman And Child
Marshall Police arrested Dameion Deon Redd, 43, of Marshall, in connection with a shooting that injured a woman and child early Monday morning. The call came in after midnight in the 2500 block of SE End Boulevard.
South Shreveport stand-off ends, 80-year-old woman in custody
Police are in south Shreveport attempting to de-escalate a dispute between neighbors Tuesday morning after reports that shots were fired.
Officials: 18-wheeler crash leaves one dead in Van Zandt County
TYLER, Texas — One person died in a crash on US 80 near Wills Point Wednesday night. According to the preliminary investigation by DPS, Teresa Reyes, 57, was traveling east in a 2014 Ford Focus when her car collided with the trailer of a 18-wheeler driven by Antoka K. Idris, 49.
Report: Frankston woman killed when driver pulls in front of vehicle
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Frankston woman died following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 175 in Anderson County Tuesday night. Devany Betancourt, 18, died at the scene, located on U.S. 175 at the intersection of County Road 3051, which is less than a mile east of Frankston. According to...
Bullard man pleads guilty to concealing murdered woman’s body
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard man pleaded guilty to a Smith County judge for his actions related to the 2018 murder of Rachel Lynn Jackson. In Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court on Wednesday, Charles Lennon II plead guilty to a felony charge of tampering with a human corpse in exchange for a 16-year prison sentence. Before the deal was struck, Lennon was facing a maximum sentence of 20 years after he was accused of attempting to conceal the body of Jackson. Lennon’s son, Charles Lennon III plead guilty in 2019 to murdering Jackson. He was sentenced to life in prison.
Chandler police identify man who died in officer-involved shooting
Authorities have identified 30-year-old Cody Allan Smestad as the suspect who died from an officer-involved shooting in Chandler on Nov. 23. According to Chandler police, Smestad was armed and disobeyed officer's commands at a home in the 2900 block of East Folley Place. Police said a person, who wasn't home,...
Suspended Smith County constable accused of theft seeks to remove judge from trial for second time
TYLER, Texas — Suspended Pct. 1 Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris accused of stealing and abusing his power is seeking to remove Judge Jack Skeen Jr. as judge for his trial for the second time. Traylor-Harris filed another request to recuse Skeen as the judge for his case on...
FM 3172 Scene of Fatal Truck-tractor Crash
December 1, 2022 - FM 3172 near CR 2665 was the scene of a fatal crash November 30, 2022, involving a truck-tractor hauling saltwater. Emergency personnel with four fire departments including the Huxley Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Shelbyville VFD, Joaquin VFD and Center Fire Department immediately responded to the scene when they were alerted to the incident two miles from FM 2694.
Wood County Indicted Constble Out On Bond
Wood County Pct 2 Constable Kelly Smith appeared before a federal judge Tuesday. Smith is out on a sealed bond. A federal grand jury indicted Smith for directing his police dog to bite a suspect who did not pose a threat. The order resulted in bodily injury to the suspect. Judge Jeremy Kernodle will hear the case on Jan. 9, and if convicted, Smith faces up to ten years in federal prison.
Grand jury dismisses charges for man accused in Wood County cold murder case
‘Operation Crypto Runner’ lands 21 indictments from federal grand jury in Tyler. 21 individuals have been charged for their roles in transnational money laundering networks, including those that laundered millions of dollars stolen from United States fraud victims through romance scams, business email compromises, technical support schemes, and other fraud schemes.
Multi-agency traffic stop lands Shreveport man in jail for drugs
CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Shreveport man with thousands of dollars of drugs in his possession. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, DEA Taskforce, ATF Task Force, FBI Task Force, and the CPSO Patrol Division assisted CPSO narcotics agents with a traffic stop. They executed two search warrants on 53-year-old Emmanuel Barrett.
