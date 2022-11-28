Walton Arts Center offers $25 tickets for Black Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For a limited time people can buy $25 tickets to popular shows at the Walton Arts Center .

The Walton Arts Center has extended its Black Friday deal until Friday, Dec. 2.

The shows range from musicals, holiday shows, and kid’s shows. Find the shows and show dates below:

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas | 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and 2 and 8 pm Saturday, Dec. 3

Menopause The Musical | 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10

Tootsie | Offer good for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 17 and Wednesday, Jan. 18 and 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 performances

The Music of Sam Cook – The King of Soul | 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30

Complexions Contemporary Ballet STAR DUST: From Bach to Bowie | 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16

Madagascar The Musical | 7 p.m. Friday, June 2 and 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3

The Walton Arts Center will also have $10 tickets available to Time For Three’s performance at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Tickets are available online , by visiting the box office on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by calling 479-443-5600 on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

