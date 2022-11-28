ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Walton Arts Center offers $25 tickets for Black Friday

By Elena Ramirez
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xre8N_0jQEBKzz00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For a limited time people can buy $25 tickets to popular shows at the Walton Arts Center .

The Walton Arts Center has extended its Black Friday deal until Friday, Dec. 2.

Holiday events in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

The shows range from musicals, holiday shows, and kid’s shows. Find the shows and show dates below:

  • Million Dollar Quartet Christmas | 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and 2 and 8 pm Saturday, Dec. 3
  • Menopause The Musical | 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10
  • Tootsie | Offer good for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 17 and Wednesday, Jan. 18 and 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 performances
  • The Music of Sam Cook – The King of Soul | 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30
  • Complexions Contemporary Ballet STAR DUST: From Bach to Bowie | 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16
  • Madagascar The Musical | 7 p.m. Friday, June 2 and 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3

The Walton Arts Center will also have $10 tickets available to Time For Three’s performance at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Tickets are available online , by visiting the box office on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by calling 479-443-5600 on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

