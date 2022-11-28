ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paddy Pimblett accepts Jake Paul’s sparring challenge: “I fight Saturday, I’ll chill Sunday and I’ll beat you up Monday”

Paddy Pimblett has accepted Jake Paul’s offer to spar him. Pimbeltt recently came out and accused Paul of fixing his fights and he pointed to the Anderson Silva fight. He thinks Paul never landed the punch that dropped Silva, and to no surprise, Paul responded to those claims. Paul also issued a challenge to spar him if he didn’t think his power was real.
MMAmania.com

Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out

Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five-round war.
The Spun

UFC Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz's run with the UFC has come to an end - for now. MMA Fighting reported on Tuesday that Diaz was officially removed from the UFC roster. Promotion officials then confirmed the news with ESPN. Diaz last fought for the UFC on Sept. 10 against Tony Ferguson. He won...
TMZ.com

Paddy Pimblett Counters Jake Paul Offer To Spar, Meet Me In Vegas This Week!

UFC star Paddy The Baddy" Pimblett is responding to Jake Paul's $1 million sparring challenge ... telling us he's 100% down to box the Problem Child this week in Las Vegas!. The 27-year-old UFC star joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weekdays on FS1) ... where he was asked about 25-year-old Paul's offer to spar, and whether he's truly interested.
theScore

Pimblett accepts Jake Paul's $1M sparring challenge under condition

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has accepted a $1-million sparring challenge from Jake Paul, but he won't travel ahead of his Dec. 10 fight. "I'm not going to Puerto Rico next week when I'm fighting next Saturday, Pimblett said in a video response posted by ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "If you want to come and spar, get to the (UFC Performance Institute) next week. As I said, I'll fight Saturday, I'll chill Sunday, and I'll beat you up Monday. Offer's there."
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury: I Think Wilder’s A Piece Of Sh!t As A Person; I Hope Ruiz Knocks Him Out Cold!

Tyson Fury figures a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder would sell well in England, where the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is a bigger star than ever in his home country. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Fury’s unforeseen third fight against British rival Dereck Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wilder’s pulverizing power, in addition to their intense dislike for one another, would make Fury-Wilder IV more marketable than many other fights that could be made for Fury in his homeland.
BoxingNews24.com

David Avanesyan insists he’s not easy fight for Crawford

By Dan Ambrose: David Avanesyan says Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford isn’t in for an easy fight when he defends his WBO welterweight title against him on BLK Prime pay-per-view on December 10th at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The boxing world is giving the #6 WBO-ranked...
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder tried to KO teenage heavyweight contender in spar

Deontay Wilder lost it with a current heavyweight title contender when he embarked on a sparring tour during his days as a contender. In a heated sparring session, the former WBC champion attempted to take the younger Filip Hrgovic’s head off. Wilder went on a European sparring tour back...
Boxing Scene

Derek Chisora: I Won The Usyk Fight; I Just Hope For Fair Judging, Ref In Fury Fight

Derek Chisora doesn’t dispute the outcomes of his first two fights with Tyson Fury. Chisora’s upcoming opponent out-pointed him in their first fight, a 12-rounder in July 2011 at Wembley Arena in London. The undefeated Fury produced an even more decisive victory over Chisora in their rematch three years later, which was stopped by Chisora’s handlers after the 10th round in November 2014 at ExCeL London.
worldboxingnews.net

Mike Tyson rated above Deontay Wilder on greatest punchers list

Mike Tyson is rated above fellow heavyweight Deontay Wilder on a new list looking at the greatest punchers over the last one hundred years. Despite the consensus that Wilder is probably the hardest-hitting top-division boxer ever, Tyson takes the nod over “The Bronze Bomber” by three places. According...
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury 268.6 vs. Derek Chisora 260.7 – weigh-in results

By Brian Webber: Tyson Fury weighed in at 268.6 lbs at Friday’s weigh-in for the title defense of his WBC heavyweight title against challenger Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) looked in great shape, weighing in at 260.7lbs for his trilogy match against...

