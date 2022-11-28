Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo warns Terence Crawford: “Don’t call my name unless you’re ready to fight”
By Brian Webber: Jermell Charlo warned Terence Crawford today not to mention his name unless he’s ready to fight. The undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) took reacted with anger to Crawford, saying this week that he’s not on his nor Errol Spence’s level. Charlo...
Boxing Referee Claims He Cheated to Help Manny Pacquiao in 2000
The result gave Pacquiao his 30th career win and allowed him to retain his WBC International super-bantamweight title.
Paddy Pimblett accepts Jake Paul’s sparring challenge: “I fight Saturday, I’ll chill Sunday and I’ll beat you up Monday”
Paddy Pimblett has accepted Jake Paul’s offer to spar him. Pimbeltt recently came out and accused Paul of fixing his fights and he pointed to the Anderson Silva fight. He thinks Paul never landed the punch that dropped Silva, and to no surprise, Paul responded to those claims. Paul also issued a challenge to spar him if he didn’t think his power was real.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: I Think My Dad and Jake Paul Should Fight Bare-Knuckle - I'd Give $100 on PPV
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury would love to see Jake Paul fight father John Fury, who is 58-years-old. For the last two years, Paul has been trying to put a fight together with Tyson's younger brother, light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury. They were initially set to collide last year, but...
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out
Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five-round war.
UFC Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz's run with the UFC has come to an end - for now. MMA Fighting reported on Tuesday that Diaz was officially removed from the UFC roster. Promotion officials then confirmed the news with ESPN. Diaz last fought for the UFC on Sept. 10 against Tony Ferguson. He won...
TMZ.com
Paddy Pimblett Counters Jake Paul Offer To Spar, Meet Me In Vegas This Week!
UFC star Paddy The Baddy" Pimblett is responding to Jake Paul's $1 million sparring challenge ... telling us he's 100% down to box the Problem Child this week in Las Vegas!. The 27-year-old UFC star joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weekdays on FS1) ... where he was asked about 25-year-old Paul's offer to spar, and whether he's truly interested.
theScore
Pimblett accepts Jake Paul's $1M sparring challenge under condition
UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has accepted a $1-million sparring challenge from Jake Paul, but he won't travel ahead of his Dec. 10 fight. "I'm not going to Puerto Rico next week when I'm fighting next Saturday, Pimblett said in a video response posted by ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "If you want to come and spar, get to the (UFC Performance Institute) next week. As I said, I'll fight Saturday, I'll chill Sunday, and I'll beat you up Monday. Offer's there."
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: I Think Wilder’s A Piece Of Sh!t As A Person; I Hope Ruiz Knocks Him Out Cold!
Tyson Fury figures a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder would sell well in England, where the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is a bigger star than ever in his home country. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Fury’s unforeseen third fight against British rival Dereck Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wilder’s pulverizing power, in addition to their intense dislike for one another, would make Fury-Wilder IV more marketable than many other fights that could be made for Fury in his homeland.
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
Daniel Cormier: Nate Diaz 'moves the needle' like none of Jake Paul's previous opponents
Daniel Cormier thinks Nate Diaz would be Jake Paul’s biggest fight to date. Diaz officially became a free agent after the UFC waived his exclusive negotiating period Monday night. Paul wasted no time to call out Diaz after the news broke, and Cormier expects the fight to happen. Paul...
MMAmania.com
Referee admits cheating to save Manny Pacquiao in bombshell new confession — ‘I prolonged the count’
It once took Count Von Count 77 seconds to count to four, which leads me to believe his arithmetic teacher at Carpathian Mountains Elementary was none other than veteran boxing referee and Filipino homer Carlos Padilla. Turns out Padilla cheated in Manny Pacquiao’s Oct. 2000 victory over Nedal Hussein, leading...
BoxingNews24.com
David Avanesyan insists he’s not easy fight for Crawford
By Dan Ambrose: David Avanesyan says Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford isn’t in for an easy fight when he defends his WBO welterweight title against him on BLK Prime pay-per-view on December 10th at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The boxing world is giving the #6 WBO-ranked...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder tried to KO teenage heavyweight contender in spar
Deontay Wilder lost it with a current heavyweight title contender when he embarked on a sparring tour during his days as a contender. In a heated sparring session, the former WBC champion attempted to take the younger Filip Hrgovic’s head off. Wilder went on a European sparring tour back...
Boxing Scene
Derek Chisora: I Won The Usyk Fight; I Just Hope For Fair Judging, Ref In Fury Fight
Derek Chisora doesn’t dispute the outcomes of his first two fights with Tyson Fury. Chisora’s upcoming opponent out-pointed him in their first fight, a 12-rounder in July 2011 at Wembley Arena in London. The undefeated Fury produced an even more decisive victory over Chisora in their rematch three years later, which was stopped by Chisora’s handlers after the 10th round in November 2014 at ExCeL London.
Boxing Scene
Bivol on Canelo Rematch: First He Said It Wasn’t His Weight Class, Now It's His Arm; What [Can I] Say?
Dmitry Bivol couldn’t help but break out into a smile when he was informed of another one of Canelo Alvarez’s justifications for his loss in their light heavyweight title bout in May. In what was a minor upset, Russia’s Bivol outpointed Mexico’s Alvarez over 12 rounds to successfully...
CBS Sports
Tyson Fury taking unnecessary risks mentally, physically and financially in facing Derek Chisora a third time
If there's anything predictable about the historically unpredictable boxing journey of Tyson Fury, it's that the WBC heavyweight champion rarely lets a day go by without successfully controlling the current narrative at play. So it should come as no surprise that as the "Gyspy King" prepares to snap an eight-month...
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson rated above Deontay Wilder on greatest punchers list
Mike Tyson is rated above fellow heavyweight Deontay Wilder on a new list looking at the greatest punchers over the last one hundred years. Despite the consensus that Wilder is probably the hardest-hitting top-division boxer ever, Tyson takes the nod over “The Bronze Bomber” by three places. According...
Nate Diaz officially free agent after UFC removes him from the roster, manager reveals Conor McGregor trilogy still possible
Nate Diaz is now free to fight wherever he chooses. The Stockton slugger has been out of action since September at UFC 279. While he was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev, the fight was scrapped after ‘Borz’ missed weight. Diaz instead faced Tony Ferguson in the pay-per-view headliner.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury 268.6 vs. Derek Chisora 260.7 – weigh-in results
By Brian Webber: Tyson Fury weighed in at 268.6 lbs at Friday’s weigh-in for the title defense of his WBC heavyweight title against challenger Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) looked in great shape, weighing in at 260.7lbs for his trilogy match against...
Comments / 2