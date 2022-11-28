Read full article on original website
The Top 5 All Time Highest New Jersey County One-Day Snow Totals
Here it comes. Are you ready for another New Jersey winter? Let's take a look back at some of the worst snowstorms we've ever seen in the Garden State. We've all heard the long-range forecasts for New Jersey for the upcoming winter. it's going to be wetter, snowier, and colder than usual.
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed After Accident With Truck In New York
A 30-year-old Hudson Valley woman is dead. Police are trying to piece together what happened. On Tuesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal accident that killed a Dutchess County woman. Dutchess County, New York Woman Killed In Sullivan County, New York. On Monday, November 28,...
QuickChek opens newest store in Denville Township, win free coffee for a year
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – QuickChek is celebrating the spirit of the holidays with the opening of its newest store and offering the opportunity to win free coffee for a year. The iconic fresh convenience market chain is continuing to meet the needs of busy people on the...
Hudson Valley Cop, Educator Dies On Thanksgiving In New York
A Hudson Valley police officer and educator passed away, leaving behind six children. The City of Peekskill Police Department announced a police officer and educator passed away. Peekskill, New York Police Officer From Orange County, New York Passes Away. "This is by far the most difficult news we have ever...
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
Owners of Rockland farm say town unexpectedly closed one of their greenhouses
An Orangetown fire inspector found alleged violations deeming the building unsafe.
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different Colors
The Christmas season is all about making memories that last a lifetime and choosing and cutting your very own Christmas tree is an excellent way to create a family tradition. There are many amazing choose-and-cut tree farms throughout the Garden State, but none are quite as unique as Wyckoff's Christmas Tree Farm.
Christmas comes alive with poinsettias at NJ greenhouse
WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. – In a sea of red, with patches of white and green, one Hunterdon County greenhouse is looking like Christmas. At Hionis Greenhouse, more than a quarter of a million poinsettias await their home this holiday season. “You know, without poinsettias, I don’t think you can celebrate the right way,” said Tim […]
Wayne, NJ couple cheated out of nearly $20K in ‘grandparent scam’
WAYNE — Police are again warning residents about the crime-by-phone known as the "grandparent scam," saying an elderly couple from the township was recently victimized by two New York men. In a release Wednesday, the Wayne Police Department said the residents' adult child called the authorities on Nov. 21,...
Is Linden, NJ full of undesirable stoners? (Opinion)
Well there's a headline I never guessed I'd write. I grew up next door to this Union County city of 43,000 people. Being from Rahway it's where we often hung out as teenagers. It's where my mom has lived for the past 30+ years. And, according to a lawsuit filed...
Plane From Hudson Valley, New York Dangles After Crashing Into Powerline
A plane was seen dangling about 100 feet above ground after crashing into a live power line tower. Around 6:30 p.m., residents in Montgomery County, Maryland were told to "avoid the area" after a plane that took off from the Hudson Valley crashed into power liners. Plane From Hudson Valley,...
1 Dead, 7 Exposed To ‘Suspicious White Powder’ In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and seven first responders were treated after being exposed to a"suspicious white powder" On Monday, the Washingtonville Police Department and Blooming Grove EMS responded to a call reporting a man in cardiac arrest at a home on Burnett Way. "Suspicious White Powder" Discovered In...
The Dangers of East Hanover Ave
An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.Photo byMorristown Minute. In the last ten years, hundreds of motor vehicle accidents have occurred around East Hanover Avenue. An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.
Massive Tow Truck Fire Backs Up Route 80 In Morris County: UPDATE
A car caught fire on a tow truck on Route 80 Tuesday afternoon, shutting down several lanes in Morris County and snarling traffic as crews responded, authorities said. The car caught fire on a flatbed in the westbound lanes near milepost 28 in Roxbury Township around 1:40 p.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.
Foodie Website Names This The Best Pizza Place in New Jersey
There may be no more controversial topic in the history of New Jersey than the battle for the best pizza, so why don't we dive right into the middle of it? A foodie website has named the best pizza in New Jersey. Let the battle begin. This is without a...
Developer fires back as Saddle River blocks affordable housing
Eight affordable housing units may not seem like much, but it’s drawing Saddle River and a developer into court next month. Oral arguments in a lawsuit over a 60-unit project proposed for East Allendale Road are set for Dec. 16, NorthJersey.com reported. The Saddle River Planning Board rejected the...
NJ girl shot by stray bullet while in restroom
A New Jersey girl was accidentally shot in the back while in the bathroom during a birthday party in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. According to the affidavit in the case from the Berks County District Attorney's Office, the shot was fired in the men's room while the 11-year-old was in the women's room in the recreation center of the Laurel Springs apartment complex in Exeter, PA.
Wallkill Valley art students win carving contest
Wallkill Valley Regional High School recently won $1,000 for “Best Theme Group Collaboration” at Crystal Springs’ annual Jack-O-Lantern carving contest on Oct. 28. Schools from the area were invited to take part in the special event. Teachers and their students created a thematic pumpkin display, which were shown at the grounds of the Grand Cascades Lodge in Hamburg during the week leading up to Halloween.
Various Serving Pieces & Much More For Sale in Roxbury!
Various SERVING PIECES FOR THE ELEGANT TABLE: Vintage Homer Laughlin CHINA MATCHING floral pattern pieces, made in USA most all 14k gold STAMPED and numbered. Soup Taureen and Lid, Gravy boat and saucer (not a creamer), small platters and saucers for the gravy boat and Sugar bowl and lid. Sugar bowl has some crazing and grey hazing. All the pieces for just $75.00 pick up in Roxbury Township, NJ. Get a FREE teen’s boy’s bike with your $75 purchase. Bike needs tune up and rust removal. Please call days if ready to come for all the pieces: NO chips or breaks.. Please call 973-927-2289.
