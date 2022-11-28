ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

101.5 WPDH

Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
wrnjradio.com

QuickChek opens newest store in Denville Township, win free coffee for a year

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – QuickChek is celebrating the spirit of the holidays with the opening of its newest store and offering the opportunity to win free coffee for a year. The iconic fresh convenience market chain is continuing to meet the needs of busy people on the...
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ
PIX11

Christmas comes alive with poinsettias at NJ greenhouse

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. – In a sea of red, with patches of white and green, one Hunterdon County greenhouse is looking like Christmas. At Hionis Greenhouse, more than a quarter of a million poinsettias await their home this holiday season. “You know, without poinsettias, I don’t think you can celebrate the right way,” said Tim […]
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Morristown Minute

The Dangers of East Hanover Ave

An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.Photo byMorristown Minute. In the last ten years, hundreds of motor vehicle accidents have occurred around East Hanover Avenue. An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Developer fires back as Saddle River blocks affordable housing

Eight affordable housing units may not seem like much, but it’s drawing Saddle River and a developer into court next month. Oral arguments in a lawsuit over a 60-unit project proposed for East Allendale Road are set for Dec. 16, NorthJersey.com reported. The Saddle River Planning Board rejected the...
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ girl shot by stray bullet while in restroom

A New Jersey girl was accidentally shot in the back while in the bathroom during a birthday party in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. According to the affidavit in the case from the Berks County District Attorney's Office, the shot was fired in the men's room while the 11-year-old was in the women's room in the recreation center of the Laurel Springs apartment complex in Exeter, PA.
EXETER, PA
advertisernewssouth.com

Wallkill Valley art students win carving contest

Wallkill Valley Regional High School recently won $1,000 for “Best Theme Group Collaboration” at Crystal Springs’ annual Jack-O-Lantern carving contest on Oct. 28. Schools from the area were invited to take part in the special event. Teachers and their students created a thematic pumpkin display, which were shown at the grounds of the Grand Cascades Lodge in Hamburg during the week leading up to Halloween.
WALLKILL, NY
wrnjradio.com

Various Serving Pieces & Much More For Sale in Roxbury!

Various SERVING PIECES FOR THE ELEGANT TABLE: Vintage Homer Laughlin CHINA MATCHING floral pattern pieces, made in USA most all 14k gold STAMPED and numbered. Soup Taureen and Lid, Gravy boat and saucer (not a creamer), small platters and saucers for the gravy boat and Sugar bowl and lid. Sugar bowl has some crazing and grey hazing. All the pieces for just $75.00 pick up in Roxbury Township, NJ. Get a FREE teen’s boy’s bike with your $75 purchase. Bike needs tune up and rust removal. Please call days if ready to come for all the pieces: NO chips or breaks.. Please call 973-927-2289.
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ

