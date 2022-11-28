ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State basketball checks in at No. 20 in latest AP and Coaches polls

By Andrew Brewster
 4 days ago
Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images

After a week of Phil Knight Invitational play that saw the Spartans lose to a surging Alabama team but narrowly escape match-ups against Oregon and Portland, Michigan State basketball is now No. 20 in the country in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll.

Alabama is now No. 14 in the Coaches Poll despite a lossto UConn in the Phil Knight Invitational championship.

The biggest jump in the country came for Purdue, who is now No. 5 after blowing out Duke and Gonzaga.

