Michigan State basketball checks in at No. 20 in latest AP and Coaches polls

Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images

After a week of Phil Knight Invitational play that saw the Spartans lose to a surging Alabama team but narrowly escape match-ups against Oregon and Portland, Michigan State basketball is now No. 20 in the country in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll.

Alabama is now No. 14 in the Coaches Poll despite a lossto UConn in the Phil Knight Invitational championship.

The biggest jump in the country came for Purdue, who is now No. 5 after blowing out Duke and Gonzaga.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.