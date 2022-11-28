Read full article on original website
Cleveland.com
Jacoby Brissett will be hard for the Browns to keep; no in-season coaching changes expected, and more: Browns Insider
HOUSTON — Jacoby Brissett has exceeded expectations this season and did more than his share to try to hand a playoff contender over to Deshaun Watson. What’s more, he’s one of the few truly “great” leaders I’ve covered in my many years on the beat.
NFL Week 13 ATS Picks
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL’s Week 13 started with a bang on Thursday night as Buffalo dusted aside New England, 24-10, keeping itself in...
Cleveland.com
With Deshaun Watson’s return, which Browns players will be most impacted? Hey, Mary Kay!
HOUSTON — In this week’s edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer questions about Deshaun Watson, the Browns defense and more. Hey Mary Kay: With DeShaun Watson starting this Sunday, what adjustments will be most critical and who will be most affected by his return? — Tom Bayes, Charlotte, NC.
Browns at Texans: Picks for Sunday’s Week 13 game from cleveland.com staff
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns and Deshaun Watson head to Houston for Watson’s debut as the Browns’ starting quarterback. He’ll face his old team, the Texans. Houston is in full-on rebuild mode, collecting draft picks and, at 1-9-1, in position for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
Cleveland.com
Wrangling with the emotions of Deshaun Watson’s return to the field - a fan’s perspective: Will Singer
CLEVELAND -- I had a conniption when the Browns passed on Deshaun Watson in 2017. My friend Greg, who had come over for the draft, merely chuckled. He knew, as most Browns fans knew, that they would screw it up. But such is life as a Browns fan. Never simple. Never easy. And endlessly infuriating.
Cleveland.com
Yes, Deshaun Watson plays. But can you trust Browns defense? Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
HOUSTON — Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face the Houston Texans:. 1. The Browns are facing one of the worst offenses in the NFL. The Texans are averaging 15.8 points, ranked 31 out of 32 teams. They are 32nd in total yards. As for the run, they are 29th in rushing. Their record is 1-9-1, and they have lost six in a row.
Glenville vs. Cincinnati Wyoming: OHSAA football Division IV state championship live scores, updates and highlights
Bengals vs. Chiefs: Predictions for the Week 13 AFC showdown
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have their most difficult, and most important, test of the season upcoming on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. In a rematch of last year’s AFC championship game. Here are our staff picks for what figures to be a thrilling Sunday afternoon affair:. Andrew Gillis:...
Chiefs vs. Bengals will be another thriller, plus more predictions: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The weekend is finally here. Chiefs vs. Bengals. Burrow vs. Mahomes. Reid vs. Hurst. All the trash talk, head-to-head matchups, playoff momentum and rivalry excitement come to a head. 1st place Kansas City will look to exorcise demons against a Cincinnati team that has had its number...
Why the Bengals’ offensive line is sharpening its identity and having fun as a unit
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line is composed of uniquely different personalities that are finding a way to come together and have fun. Take center Ted Karras for starters. The veteran has already established himself as a “demeanor hound” among his teammates in his first season in Cincinnati. He put that on full display following his team’s road win over Tennessee last Sunday.
Hayden Hurst responds to Chiefs safety Justin Reid’s trash talk: ‘I have a long memory’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst laughed when he watched the video of Chiefs safety Justin Reid telling reporters that he was going to, “lock him down, straight up.”. Whatever humor he found in the comments was gone by the time he talked to reporters on...
Cavaliers’ dominance at home continues with Philly beatdown: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers delivered a beatdown against Philadelphia on Wednesday, moving to 9-1 at home and matching the 2016-17 squad for the best home record to start a season in franchise history. It was the Cavs’ biggest win against Philly since a 29-point victory in February 2014,...
