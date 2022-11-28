HOUSTON — Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face the Houston Texans:. 1. The Browns are facing one of the worst offenses in the NFL. The Texans are averaging 15.8 points, ranked 31 out of 32 teams. They are 32nd in total yards. As for the run, they are 29th in rushing. Their record is 1-9-1, and they have lost six in a row.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO