Jefferson, WI

No one injured in weekend drive-by shooting in Jefferson, police say

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON, Wis. — No one was injured in a drive-by shooting in Jefferson over the weekend, the city’s police department said.

In a news release Monday, the department said officers and deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired from a vehicle in the 200 block of South High Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Three adults and two kids were inside the home at the time; none of them were hurt, police said. Investigators did find multiple shell casings in the area and noted one bullet hit a door frame of the home.

Police questioned four teens between the ages of 14 and 16 in connection with the crime and took one teenage boy into protective custody on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and being a minor in possession of a firearm.

While police said the incident was isolated, they’re asking anyone with information to call them at 920-674-7707.

