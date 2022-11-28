Read full article on original website
What’s at stake for Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry, others with Deshaun Watson’s return? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be back on the field on Sunday, returning after nearly two years away and starting for the Browns for the first time against his old team, the Houston Texans. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start Wednesday’s podcast by discussing...
Browns Releasing Quarterback After Deshaun Watson's Return
With Deshaun Watson being activated this week, the Cleveland Browns need to make room on their active roster for him. That roster spot being opened up will come at the expense of a quarterback. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns are releasing backup quarterback Josh Dobbs. The former...
Report: More UC Coaches Joining Luke Fickell At Wisconsin
The Bearcats are fervently searching for a new head coach.
numberfire.com
Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) 'trending towards' Week 13 return
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is reportedly "trending towards" playing in the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon missed the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans while recovering from a concussion, and while he has yet to clear the league's concussion protocols, it seems like the talented back has a good chance of returning for Week 13. Samaje Perine took over lead back duties in Week 12 and would be expected to hold onto that role if Mixon is unable to return.
Nathan Zegura: I'm expecting Deshaun Watson to be very good, a more dangerous Browns offense moving forward
Nathan Zegura talks about the Browns’ win over the Buccaneers, this team’s chances to get back into the playoff hunt, Deshaun Watson’s return, whether Jacoby Brissett could return as a backup, Cade York’s inconsistencies and more.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Chiefs are...
UC Football Legend Weighs In On Bearcats Coaching Search
Cincinnati has question marks at quarterback and head coach going into the Big 12.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (11/29): Ja’Marr Chase’s message after Cincinnati’s success while he recovered
The Cincinnati Bengals Coach of the Week program presented by Paycor awards outstanding high school coaches for their hard work and dedication, as well as their success on the field and in the community. Currently in its 21st year, the Cincinnati Bengals High School Coach of the Week program has awarded over $250,000 to high school football programs throughout Bengals Nation.
Conflicting Reports Surface On Major Coach's Interest In UC Job
The Bearcats are beginning their search for the next person to lead the football program.
Myles Garrett battling; Anthony Schwartz shines; A.J. Green in concussion protocol: Browns takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Myles Garrett had his reinjured left shoulder examined again on Monday, and received more treatment, but he’s still determined not to miss any time. Garrett said after the Browns’ 23-17 overtime victory over the Bucs on Sunday that he’ll keep playing “until they take me out.”
Report: UC One Of Deion Sanders' Final School Choices
Primetime is eyeing the Bearcats.
Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr., thriving against top competition in his rookie year, hopes opposing QBs keep testing him
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Coming into the 2022 season, Browns rookie cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. knew opposing quarterbacks were going to try and challenge him. So when does he think, given how few receptions he’s allowed, that will stop?. “I hope they don’t,” Emerson told cleveland.com with a laugh following...
Watch Deshaun Watson practice as Browns prepare for Texans
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns took the field for practice indoors on Wednesday, officially kicking off Deshaun Watson’s return week. The Browns quarterback is officially back from his 11-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He was reinstated on Monday. Watson has been practicing with the...
What Browns should expect from Deshaun Watson: Ashley Bastock, Garrett Bush on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan...
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts: How to watch Monday Night Football live for free (11/28/22)
The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: FuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial) and Hulu Live TV (free trial). Also, Sling TV has promotional offers. In...
Everything Ja’Marr Chase said in first news conference since suffering hip injury: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase took his next step back toward returning to the lineup by speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Why is that a good sign? He told reporters in early November he wasn’t going to speak again until he was ready to play after suffering a hip injury that forced him to miss four straight games.
The excitement continues building up for Chiefs vs. Bengals: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals’ home matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend is building up to be one of Week 13′s most exciting games. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appears on track to be back for Cincinnati this weekend after being sidelined by a hip injury. Running back Joe Mixon could potentially return from the concussion protocol as well.
Ja’Marr Chase expects to return from hairline hip fracture against the Chiefs
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase expects to play this week against the Chiefs. Chase revealed new details about the hairline fracture that’s sidelined him for the entire month of November when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday and said he didn’t suffer a torn labrum as some early reports about the injury suggested.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Lions are a...
Ohio State football and USC may soon confirm the 4-team College Football Playoff’s inadequacy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The more we discuss what could happen with Ohio State football, USC, TCU and God help us Alabama this weekend, the more I think the 12-team College Football Playoff cannot get here fast enough. Maybe the Trojans make a clean getaway. Win the Pac-12 championship game...
