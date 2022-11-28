ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Releasing Quarterback After Deshaun Watson's Return

With Deshaun Watson being activated this week, the Cleveland Browns need to make room on their active roster for him. That roster spot being opened up will come at the expense of a quarterback. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns are releasing backup quarterback Josh Dobbs. The former...
Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) 'trending towards' Week 13 return

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is reportedly "trending towards" playing in the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon missed the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans while recovering from a concussion, and while he has yet to clear the league's concussion protocols, it seems like the talented back has a good chance of returning for Week 13. Samaje Perine took over lead back duties in Week 12 and would be expected to hold onto that role if Mixon is unable to return.
Bengals News (11/29): Ja’Marr Chase’s message after Cincinnati’s success while he recovered

The Cincinnati Bengals Coach of the Week program presented by Paycor awards outstanding high school coaches for their hard work and dedication, as well as their success on the field and in the community. Currently in its 21st year, the Cincinnati Bengals High School Coach of the Week program has awarded over $250,000 to high school football programs throughout Bengals Nation.
Watch Deshaun Watson practice as Browns prepare for Texans

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns took the field for practice indoors on Wednesday, officially kicking off Deshaun Watson’s return week. The Browns quarterback is officially back from his 11-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He was reinstated on Monday. Watson has been practicing with the...
The excitement continues building up for Chiefs vs. Bengals: Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals’ home matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend is building up to be one of Week 13′s most exciting games. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appears on track to be back for Cincinnati this weekend after being sidelined by a hip injury. Running back Joe Mixon could potentially return from the concussion protocol as well.
