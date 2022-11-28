ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield, AL

Marine Corps League of the Shoals collecting Toys For Tots donations

By Addison Willmon
 4 days ago

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — The Marine Corps League of the Shoals (MCLS) has opened registrations and is collecting donations to help needy families on Christmas.

Toys For Tots, founded by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves 75 years ago in 1947, is a program that collects toy donations and gives them out to families in need.

MCLS Assistant Commandant Curtis Griffith told News 19 that parents can register their children for the program at their headquarters at 215 South Montgomery Avenue in Sheffield. Registration is open until December 3.

Volunteers will be available at the MCLS headquarters every day from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“The way the economy is right now, a lot of people are hurting,” Griffith said.

Griffith told News 19 that they want to take as much stress off of families in need as they can. Their goal this year is to help 1,200 families in the Shoals.

“I just want to get to twelve hundred. That’s just a magic mark that we’re looking for,” Griffith said. “We’re almost up to 200 kids already.”

To help, people can donate toys to 115 different drop-off boxes in Colbert, Franklin, and Lauderdale counties. To find the nearest drop-off location near you, you can text HELP to (256) 764-0996.

