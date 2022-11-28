ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WWLP 22News

Bright Nights is open for its 28th Season

(Mass Appeal) – Spirit of Springfield is a non-profit organization that produces community events, like everyone’s favorite Bright Nights in Forest Park. Their President, Judy Matt joins us today to tell us all about their upcoming events.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Off the Menu: Get ready for ‘dynamic pricing’ based on timing and demand coming to restaurants

Dynamic pricing, the idea of pricing goods or services on the basis of demand at specific times, may soon be coming to the restaurant industry. Changing prices to reflect (or manage) demand isn’t an entirely new idea. The airline industry, for example, has been using the idea for decades, setting and changing fares on a sometimes day-to-day basis as the pattern of passenger bookings shifts.
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Gwyneth Paltrow visits New Haven pizza shop

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Legendary actress and Goop businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow stopped in New Haven Tuesday for some of the city’s world-famous pizza. Paltrow visited Sally’s Apizza on Wooster Street and posed with two employees for a photograph. Sally’s Apizza shared photographs of the encounter, including a picture of a pizza box autographed by […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Holiday light shows and events throughout Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is in full swing across the state with plenty of events, including light shows and holiday markets, to help you get in the spirit!. Merry Days and Jolly Nights in New London begins November 25 and lasts until January 1, 2023. The calendar of events is focused on helping celebrate the diverse array of faiths and holidays in New London's Culture. Learn more about all of the events and see the calendar here.
CONNECTICUT STATE
westernmassnews.com

Springfield woman wins $25,000 a year for life lottery prize

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield woman has thousands of reasons to be happy this holiday season. Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said Lillieth Hanson of Springfield won a $25,000 a year for life prize when her first five numbers matched on the “Lucky for Life” drawing that took place on Tuesday, November 22. He added that the numbers were “an assortment of family birthdays.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Northampton, MA

When heading into a new town for the first time, it can be challenging to decide where to eat. There are many options, but can you be sure the food is good? Or that the environment is right? This list is here to help. Below you will find the 15...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Journal Inquirer

Ravalese remembered for good food and big heart

ENFIELD — Within minutes of the Country Diner family and staff sharing news that owner Joseph Ravalese died after a long illness on Nov. 26, there was an outpouring of sympathy and sadness from people who couldn’t say enough about his larger-than-life presence and generosity to the community.
ENFIELD, CT
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video: The old Lord & Taylor, Bishops Corner, West Hartford

Lord & Taylor had its first department store outside the greater New York area at Bishops Corner in West Hartford Connecticut. In this video I describe the store, which opened with great fanfare in 1953 and moved out (to Westfarms Mall) in 1983. I also talk about the adjacent shopping center, the Dutchland Farms dairy restaurant and summer pony rides that had previously existed on the site in the 1930s and 40s, and the attempts by local residents to block the building of Lord & Taylor.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle fire on Chestnut Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews were called to a fire on Chestnut Street just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to the Holyoke Fire Department, a small fire was found in the kitchen of a first floor apartment. It was quickly contained and put out and no injuries were reported. The...
HOLYOKE, MA
thesuffieldobserver.com

New Restaurant Opening in Suffield Commons

Walter Beaulieu is an energetic young man. He is the manager of the restaurant at the Avon Old Farms Inn on Route 44, a demanding position which he tackles with passion. But that’s not all; he also owns food trucks, two of which come to Suffield and are positioned at the corner of Sheldon and Taintor Streets. They sell smoked meats of all kinds – pork, chicken, brisket, steak, etc. – and also tacos, empanadas, and rice bowls, to name a few other options. Now there is yet another focus for his talents; he is opening a new restaurant right here in the Suffield town center, in the old Harvey Bissell house at Suffield Commons! He hopes to move in soon, so perhaps by the time the Observer goes to press we will be able to sample his specialties.
SUFFIELD, CT
WWLP 22News

Amherst Senior Center’s Can’t Remember Cafe

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Senior citizens coping with mild memory loss don’t need to feel isolated and alone. A growing number of Western Massachusetts Senior Centers are adopting a Memory Cafe format for those folks. Amherst seniors with memory issues can kick back, converse, and make connections with...
AMHERST, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arlo Guthrie, woman who inspired ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ hold 1st Thanksgiving together since 1965

WASHINGTON, Mass. — After 57 years, they had a Thanksgiving dinner that couldn’t be beat. And this time, they did not have to take out the trash. Folk singing legend Arlo Guthrie had a sentimental reunion on Thanksgiving Day with Alice Pelkey Brock, the woman who was the inspiration behind the singer’s 1967 spoken-word anti-war song about littering, “Alice’s Restaurant” (also known as “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree”). The song also led to a 1969 movie of the same name directed by Arthur Penn that starred Guthrie, Patricia Quinn, and James Broderick and had a cameo role by Brock, now 81.
WASHINGTON, MA

