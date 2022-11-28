Read full article on original website
WWLP 22News
Bright Nights is open for its 28th Season
(Mass Appeal) – Spirit of Springfield is a non-profit organization that produces community events, like everyone’s favorite Bright Nights in Forest Park. Their President, Judy Matt joins us today to tell us all about their upcoming events.
Off the Menu: Get ready for ‘dynamic pricing’ based on timing and demand coming to restaurants
Dynamic pricing, the idea of pricing goods or services on the basis of demand at specific times, may soon be coming to the restaurant industry. Changing prices to reflect (or manage) demand isn’t an entirely new idea. The airline industry, for example, has been using the idea for decades, setting and changing fares on a sometimes day-to-day basis as the pattern of passenger bookings shifts.
Hot Oven Cookies announces new location in Westfield
A local cookie shop has announced expanding its business by adding another location.
Gwyneth Paltrow visits New Haven pizza shop
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Legendary actress and Goop businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow stopped in New Haven Tuesday for some of the city’s world-famous pizza. Paltrow visited Sally’s Apizza on Wooster Street and posed with two employees for a photograph. Sally’s Apizza shared photographs of the encounter, including a picture of a pizza box autographed by […]
Holiday light shows and events throughout Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is in full swing across the state with plenty of events, including light shows and holiday markets, to help you get in the spirit!. Merry Days and Jolly Nights in New London begins November 25 and lasts until January 1, 2023. The calendar of events is focused on helping celebrate the diverse array of faiths and holidays in New London's Culture. Learn more about all of the events and see the calendar here.
Springfield’s yard waste collection ending for winter
The City of Springfield Department of Public Works announced that they are suspending yard waste collection for the winter on December 16.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield woman wins $25,000 a year for life lottery prize
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield woman has thousands of reasons to be happy this holiday season. Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said Lillieth Hanson of Springfield won a $25,000 a year for life prize when her first five numbers matched on the “Lucky for Life” drawing that took place on Tuesday, November 22. He added that the numbers were “an assortment of family birthdays.”
Tickets expected to sell out for LEGO convention at MassMutual in Springfield
Springfield is hosting its first-ever LEGO convention in August 2023 at the MassMutual Center.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Northampton, MA
When heading into a new town for the first time, it can be challenging to decide where to eat. There are many options, but can you be sure the food is good? Or that the environment is right? This list is here to help. Below you will find the 15...
Ravalese remembered for good food and big heart
ENFIELD — Within minutes of the Country Diner family and staff sharing news that owner Joseph Ravalese died after a long illness on Nov. 26, there was an outpouring of sympathy and sadness from people who couldn’t say enough about his larger-than-life presence and generosity to the community.
New Cat Café In Old Saybrook Helps Cuddly Kittens Find Furever Homes
The cat's out of the bag when it comes to a new Connecticut café that is already making a huge impression on guests. All the Single Kitties officially opened in Middlesex County with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Nov. 17. The business, located at 242 Main St. in Old...
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: The old Lord & Taylor, Bishops Corner, West Hartford
Lord & Taylor had its first department store outside the greater New York area at Bishops Corner in West Hartford Connecticut. In this video I describe the store, which opened with great fanfare in 1953 and moved out (to Westfarms Mall) in 1983. I also talk about the adjacent shopping center, the Dutchland Farms dairy restaurant and summer pony rides that had previously existed on the site in the 1930s and 40s, and the attempts by local residents to block the building of Lord & Taylor.
Live Wire: Buddy Guy bringing farewell tour to Northampton
Blues legend Buddy Guy will bring his upcoming 2023 “Damn Right Farewell Tour” to Northampton in June. Guy, 86, is bidding adieu to extensive touring and will play the Pines Theater at Look Park on June 13. The recipient of the 2015 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Guy’s career...
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle fire on Chestnut Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews were called to a fire on Chestnut Street just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to the Holyoke Fire Department, a small fire was found in the kitchen of a first floor apartment. It was quickly contained and put out and no injuries were reported. The...
thesuffieldobserver.com
New Restaurant Opening in Suffield Commons
Walter Beaulieu is an energetic young man. He is the manager of the restaurant at the Avon Old Farms Inn on Route 44, a demanding position which he tackles with passion. But that’s not all; he also owns food trucks, two of which come to Suffield and are positioned at the corner of Sheldon and Taintor Streets. They sell smoked meats of all kinds – pork, chicken, brisket, steak, etc. – and also tacos, empanadas, and rice bowls, to name a few other options. Now there is yet another focus for his talents; he is opening a new restaurant right here in the Suffield town center, in the old Harvey Bissell house at Suffield Commons! He hopes to move in soon, so perhaps by the time the Observer goes to press we will be able to sample his specialties.
Christmas presents stolen from Chicopee storage unit for Westover ARB children’s party
Chicopee police are investigating after a storage unit was broken into that contained hundreds of gifts for children collected by a non-profit organization.
Westfield International Air Show dates announced
Barnes Air National Guard has announced their air show for 2023.
Car vs train accident in West Springfield Thursday evening
Lieutenant Tony Spears from the West Springfield Fire Department told 22News a train hit a car on Front Street Thursday evening.
WWLP 22News
Amherst Senior Center’s Can’t Remember Cafe
AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Senior citizens coping with mild memory loss don’t need to feel isolated and alone. A growing number of Western Massachusetts Senior Centers are adopting a Memory Cafe format for those folks. Amherst seniors with memory issues can kick back, converse, and make connections with...
Arlo Guthrie, woman who inspired ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ hold 1st Thanksgiving together since 1965
WASHINGTON, Mass. — After 57 years, they had a Thanksgiving dinner that couldn’t be beat. And this time, they did not have to take out the trash. Folk singing legend Arlo Guthrie had a sentimental reunion on Thanksgiving Day with Alice Pelkey Brock, the woman who was the inspiration behind the singer’s 1967 spoken-word anti-war song about littering, “Alice’s Restaurant” (also known as “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree”). The song also led to a 1969 movie of the same name directed by Arthur Penn that starred Guthrie, Patricia Quinn, and James Broderick and had a cameo role by Brock, now 81.
