Walter Beaulieu is an energetic young man. He is the manager of the restaurant at the Avon Old Farms Inn on Route 44, a demanding position which he tackles with passion. But that’s not all; he also owns food trucks, two of which come to Suffield and are positioned at the corner of Sheldon and Taintor Streets. They sell smoked meats of all kinds – pork, chicken, brisket, steak, etc. – and also tacos, empanadas, and rice bowls, to name a few other options. Now there is yet another focus for his talents; he is opening a new restaurant right here in the Suffield town center, in the old Harvey Bissell house at Suffield Commons! He hopes to move in soon, so perhaps by the time the Observer goes to press we will be able to sample his specialties.

SUFFIELD, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO