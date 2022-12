An era will come to an end next month at Walt Disney World as the Florida theme park shuts down Splash Mountain and ramps up work on its replacement, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Disney says Splash Mountain will send its last vessel down the flume on January 23, 2023. A final date for the attraction at Disneyland in Southern California will be set down the line. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open in late-2024, though an official date has not been announced. Carmen Smith, SVP, Creative Development – Product/Content & Inclusive Strategies for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, confirmed the plans in a blog...

