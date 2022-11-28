Read full article on original website
Michigan awarding grants for EMT training
In May, during EMS Recognition Week, Michigan Association of Ambulance Services President, Jason MacDonald said, “The EMS staffing crisis is worsening every day and there’s unfortunately no end in site [sic].”. It’s estimated there’s a need for 1,000 Emergency Medical Technicians and paramedics. The state’s 2022...
Amplify GR
Boston Square lights up the tree. Organizations and businesses join neighborhood volunteers in hosting a family friendly Christmas tree lighting park. We talk to Amplify GR’s Latesha Lipscomb and Oakdale Park Church’s James Jones.
Legislature heads into post-election “lame duck” session
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she still hopes to make some deals with Republican leaders before the session’s over. The possibilities include tax rollbacks, some year-end spending decisions, and moving Michigan’s presidential primary date. The goal, she says, is to make Michigan a bigger player in choosing the presidential...
Final push underway to adopt MI tax credit in 2022
A final push is underway to get the state Legislature to expand a tax break for working poor people before the end of the year. Chances to expand the earned income credit appear to be dwindling. Kent County Treasurer Peter MacGregor is a former Republican legislator. He says wide bipartisan...
Pete Hoekstra joins MI GOP chair race
Former U-S Ambassador Pete Hoekstra is joining Republicans Billy Putman, Garrett Soldano, and Matt DePerno in the race. They’ll vie for party control after a disappointing showing in this month’s election that saw donors shy away from some of the party’s nominees. Michigan State University Professor Matt...
Thousands of Michigan students are qualified for AP courses, according to Dept. of Edu
Not all Michigan high schools offer AP courses. School leaders can learn more about how to start an AP Program on the College Board’s website. More than 40,000 letters are being sent to households in Michigan notifying parents and guardians that their high school students have shown potential for Advanced Placement courses (AP), which could earn students college credit.
Michigan canvassers board to finalize election results after November primary
The board is made up of two Democrats and two Republicans, will meet Monday to ensure numbers add up. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers will meet Monday to certify the results of the November elections. The board is made up of two Democrats and two Republicans. It will vote on whether to adopt a determination by the Michigan Bureau of Elections that the numbers add up.
MDOC appears before Senate Oversight amid audit follow up
The state auditor general first noted the problems at the Michigan Department of Corrections in a 2017 report. Republican Ed McBroom chairs the state Senate Oversight Committee. “The Department wants to point out, ‘Well we have dramatically improved.’ And I certainly want to give that credit. At the same point,...
Judge denies bid for new trial in Whitmer kidnapping case
Lawyers for Adam Fox and Croft Jr. alleged misconduct by a juror and unfairness by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker following their conviction by a federal jury in August. A federal judge has denied a new trial request by two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer.
