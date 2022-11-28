Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
Winter 2022 Nail Trends: French Pearl, Extreme Minimalism, and More
Now that we’ve formally entered a brand new season (and a brand new yr!), it’s excessive time to start out in search of the brand new nail inspiration that can carry us via to spring. Although we’ll seemingly spend a very good portion of the winter with our palms tucked into gloves and pockets, we additionally know that nothing raises our spirits fairly like a contemporary mani. And through the darkish winter months, we’ll take all of the TLC we get.
As we know from previous collections, motoring, Y2K nostalgia, and futurism have become core concepts to Dominnico. Creative director Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro explored them once again in the brand’s spring 2023 proposal. This time around, however, there was a more personal approach. “I’m going back to my origins. ‘Nene’ is the pet name Juana, my mother, used to call Domingo, my late father; this intimate collection is in homage to him,” explained Rodríguez Lázaro. “It seemed the right moment to stop and think about my background. Life in the lorry, nature, my childhood… All those references that I have idealized all my life are now kept recorded.”
Inside 6 Homes That Prove Traditional Interior Design and Modern Style Really Do Go Together
While the popularity of modern styles show no signs of letting up, there’s no need to choose between spartan contemporary interiors and the cozy upholstered look of traditional interior design. The emphasis on heirloom pieces, floral prints, and striking chandeliers—all hallmarks of traditional decor—is undeniably comforting, perhaps in part because the layered aesthetic is so often a far cry from the minimalism of modern interiors. But there’s no need to choose between one or the other. In recent years, decorators the world over have proved how satisfying a space can be when it mixes the best elements of traditional design with the lessons of styles that have come around since. Below, we share six homes that perfectly marry traditional interior design with modern sensibilities.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Selling Their Lush Color-Filled Miami Estate and You’re Going to Want to See the Kitchen
Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner have found themselves back in the real estate market — just a year after living in their new Miami, Florida estate. The celebrity super-couple originally purchased the gated Bay Point home for $11 million after moving from Los Angeles, where they sold their mansion for $15.2 million to Grammy winning artist, DJ Zedd. Now, ready again for new horizons, Joe and Sophie have listed their luxurious 1980’s waterfront mansion for a cool $17 million, and we’ve got all of the juicy details on what can be found inside.
sneakernews.com
END. Brings A Bowling Aesthetic To Their A Bathing Ape Bapesta Collaboration
Who knew that the hardwood lanes would spawn its own micro-fashion aesthetic?. Drawing upon the true Americana bowling lane look, END applies premium full grain leathers in dark green, maroon, and light cream to their milestone collaboration with A Bathing Ape and the Bapesta. The green shade sits on the outer lateral side of the shoe, while the maroon splits evenly down the middle to create a mirror-image color-blocking. The signature Bape shooting star logo also alternates inversely, while contrasting stitching in the cream tone pops against the colored panels. Gum bottoms complete the classic look, while metallic lace dubrae featuring the English retailer sit at the base.
prestigeonline.com
Flexform’s Adda sofa is a dream of a couch
The sofa is an important centrepiece in the living room, and nothing quite matches up to Flexform’s timeless and ultra-comfortable Adda sofa. While Italian furniture design studio Flexform is internationally renowned for its vast collection of home furnishings, its focus is always invariably on its popular sofa ranges. A living room centrepiece that brings people together for relaxation and conversation, the sofa is the heart of the home and the soul of its occupants.
Jacquemus is Coming to the Bedroom
DREAM WEAVER: “I have always dreamed of developing a bedding and homewear line,” said Simon Porte Jacquemus, who made his dream come true by collaborating with Danish homewares brand Tekla. Launching today, the joint collection spans percale sheets, terry-cloth towels, robes, sleepwear and other ready-to-wear items, many of...
hypebeast.com
Rising Manchester Brand SKITZO Reveals Its "Urban Tetris" Collection for FW22
Emerging Manchester-based label SKITZO has just presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022 and it explores the versatility of denim. Throughout Manchester, there’s an abundance of labels that are representing the rainy city to the fullest. For example, Drama Call and Clints are driving fans into frenzies with their off-the-cuff release tactics for their oversized, skate-influenced designs. Elsewhere, Gramm is continuing to break the mold of technical fashion with luminous color palettes, and now SKITZO is experimenting with denim like never before.
archiscene.net
Take a Tour of Casa JC designed by Mário Alves arquiteto
Architect Mário Alves in Coimbra has recently completed his latest residential project, a house carved on one of the slopes of the city of Coimbra, Portugal. Developing a house in this location becomes a challenge due to the natural profile that the land develops. As a result, the project...
Bottega Veneta’s Gaetano Pesce Runway Chairs Are Now For Sale
At a fashion show, it’s usually the clothes that get all the attention. But at Bottega Veneta’s spring 2023 outing in Milan, the spotlight was shared by the runway itself: designed by renowned artist and architect Gaetano Pesce, models streamed through what appeared to be a pastel river of melted crayons, lined with color-blocked, Rothko-on-acid resin chairs. “The idea was ‘the world in a small room.’ We went full on,” Bottega Veneta creative director Matthieu Blazy told Vogue’s Nicole Phelps of the commission at the time. “The idea was to represent different characters and put them in the landscape of Gaetano.”
Hypebae
Harry Nuriev Debuts a "Trash Bag Sofa" at Design Miami/
Paris- and New York-based artist and Crosby Studios‘ creative director Harry Nuriev has unveiled his latest artwork at Design Miami/ — “The Trash Bag Sofa.”. As suggested by its name, the installation piece is a couch-shaped cluster of fabric pouches there resemble black trash bags. 15 drawstring bags are stitched together to complete the piece, which Nuriev uses to deliver a message on contemporary consumer culture — asking viewers whether it’s really worth making your next purchase on something that could end up in the trash. Stuffed with plush foam, the bags unexpectedly give a leathery feel, as opposed to the expected crinkly texture of an actual trash bag.
Complex
Supreme and True Religion Reunite for New Collab Collection
Supreme and True Religion have partnered up once more for a new collection for Fall 2022, notably including what the brands have billed as “slight updates” to their prior Fall 2021 pairing. In a press release, True Religion CEO Michael Buckley said the team was “thrilled” to again...
luxesource.com
The Majestic Home That Portrays The Evolution Of Lake Tahoe Style
Having designed dwellings in the Lake Tahoe region for a decade, Jay Jeffers has had a front-row seat to changes happening within luxury communities like Lahontan and Martis Camp. “I’ve watched the architecture become much more modern,” he says. “And owners are using their homes year-round now.” In this case, San Francisco-based couple Rob Darby and Chad Abbott, who also have an abode in Palm Springs, wanted an alpine escape from the city—one designed to feel as airy in the summer as it does cozy in winter. “Chad is from Alabama, but I grew up in Oregon. We went camping often, so mountains are my happy place,” Rob explains. Jeffers, who had worked with the couple previously, knew just what to do. “This project focused on three things: the architecture of the space, the geographic location and how the clients wanted to live,” he says.
