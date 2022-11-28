Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WALA-TV FOX10
Teen accused of stealing jacket, threatening to shoot someone after school
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a teen who they say stole a jacket from a fellow student at the Mobile Continuous Learning Center then threatened to shoot another someone. Officers were called to the center on 1870 Pleasant Ave. around 11:44 a.m. Thursday regarding a potential school threat...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD arrests 1 of a pair of men suspected in home invasion
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old man believed to be one of two men responsible for a reported home invasion earlier this month. Corionne Marlteiz Blackledge of Mobile faces a charge of first-degree burglary. According to police, the home invasion took place Nov. 19 at...
1 shot on Hathcox Street: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said one person was shot Thursday night. Police said it happened on Hathcox Street at 5:39 p.m. on Thursday, December 1st. Police said the victim suffered a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been reported. WKRG News 5 is working to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: Armed robber puts victims in deep freeze
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile police say an armed gunman gave his victims the “cold shoulder” during a hold-up at a south Mobile grocery store. This is 45-year-old Christopher Joseph. According to investigators, earlier this month, Joseph decided to do a little “early morning shopping” at the Fulton Grocery on Dauphin Island Parkway -- for cash. They say he walked into the store, around 1:30 a.m., pulled a gun, and demanded the cashier give him all the money from the drawer, and his cell phone. After getting the money, Joseph then herded the cashier, and a couple of customers into the store’s freezer, according to the Mobile Police Department. They say he then fired a single shot before running out of the store.
WALA-TV FOX10
Police looking for 2 men suspected of burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police are looking for assistance in identifying a pair of men they suspect committed a burglary. On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at approximately 7:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to Wood Spring Suites regarding a vehicle burglary from earlier that day according to police. Police say upon...
1 arrested in connection to Paparazzi Club shooting: Mobile Police
UPDATE (11:25 p.m.): Lieutenant Stanley Ladnier with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested 28-year old John McCarroll and charged him with four counts of assault in the first degree for the shooting at Paparazzi Lounge early Saturday morning. Ladnier said three people who were shot are fine, while the fourth one remains in “critical […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Two arrested for robbery and drug possession after brief vehicle pursuit
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man and a woman are charged with possession and robbery after a brief vehicle pursuit with police on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to police. Authorities said they responded to a robbery report at approximately 6:30 p.m. at the 6000 block of San Marino Drive. Upon arrival, authorities say they discovered a known subject had robbed the victim at gunpoint and fled the scene.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile teenager’s death in Mississippi ruled ‘undetermined’ in autopsy
(WALA) - Months after a missing 14-year-old girl from Mobile turned up at a Mississippi motel and then died at a hospital, investigators still cannot determine how she died. An autopsy report lists Keyanna Sylvester’s cause of death is “undetermined.” Harrison County Coroner Brian Sweitzer said that means forensic investigators also cannot say whether it was a homicide.
Family still seeking answers 1 year after bullet hit son
This weekend marks one year since a bullet went through a home on Dobbs Avenue, near Emogene and Sage Avenue, hitting then-nine-year-old Orion Comiskey in the arm.
16-year-old arrested for attempting to steal two 4-wheelers: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a 16-year-old and transported him to Strickland Youth Center for allegedly trying to steal two 4-wheelers Wednesday, according to a release from the MPD. The suspect was not named because he is a minor, but he was charged with theft of property and two counts of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Downtown Mobile businesses prioritizing safety after horrific shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the wake of a horrific shooting in the heart of downtown Mobile, surrounding businesses aren’t taking any chances with safety. Police say a gunman opened fire inside Paparazzi nightclub on Dauphin Street, four people were shot. An arrest was made late Wednesday night. 28-year-old...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD arrests 16-year-old boy on multiple theft charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 16-year-old boy on several theft charges related to vehicles. According to police, officers responded to the 6000 block of Belle Bayou Drive at 3 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a male subject attempting to steal a 4-wheeler. The suspect fled before officers arrived. Later Wednesday, police were called to Dauphin Island Parkway and Bayou Road in reference to a resident detaining a male subject who allegedly attempted to steal a 4-wheeler.
WALA-TV FOX10
Store employee accused of letting customers leave without full payment, MPD says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A store employee is facing a first-degree theft of property charge after police say he let several people leave the store without paying the full amount owed. Mobile police responded to Big Lots at 3250 Airport Blvd. in the Springdale Shopping Center on Wednesday afternoon regarding...
Charges dropped for man accused of attempted murder of Mobile Police officers: Court documents
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of two suspects accused of shooting at Mobile Police officers in September got their charges dropped by a district judge Tuesday afternoon, according to documents from the Mobile County District Court. Valeido Davidson was accused of two counts of attempted murder and discharging a gun into an occupied building and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
2 arrested in connection to police chase where speeds reached over 100 mph
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A blazing-fast police pursuit on Wednesday reached speeds of more than 100 mph and ended about 30 minutes later with two people taken into custody. Taylor Gage Crawford, 29, of Chunchula, and Evan Jacob Weaver, 28, of Baton Rouge, La., face multiple charges stemming from...
Suspect charged in Mobile nightclub shooting that critically wounded woman, injured 3 others
A suspect has been arrested and charged with assault in the Mobile nightclub shooting that seriously wounded a woman and injured three others early Saturday morning, police said Thursday. John McCarroll, 28, was detained Wednesday and charged with four counts of assault in connection with the shooting at Club Paparazzi,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man accused of murder had confrontation with victim’s sister, detective testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fatal shooting outside of a convenience store on Pecan Street came after an earlier confrontation with the victim’s sister, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing Monday. The shooting occurred in August in front of Blessings Convenience, but police did not arrest Billy Russell...
niceville.com
Pensacola man sentenced for illegal firearm charges
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Pensacola convicted felon has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for illegal firearm charges and supervision violations, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO),...
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge denies request to reduce bail for man charged in double murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge turned down a defense request to reduce bail Patrick Lewis who is charged in the murder of Tony and Leila Lewis. Lewis is one of four men charged in the murder. The Lewis’s were killed in Happy Hill last year and are the grandparents of rapper Honeykomb Brazy’s.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Suspects snatch woman’s car keys, try to find her vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A spare car key helped a woman get away from a pair of would-be car thieves, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the Bel Air Apartments at 505 Bel Air Blvd., around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. According to authorities, the woman reported that two males approached her, snatched her car keys out of her hand and then fled to the parking lot trying to locate her vehicle.
