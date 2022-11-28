Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Family of Saugatuck man desperately seeking partial liver donation
HOLLAND, Mich — It's a busy day at Fellinlove Farm in Laketown Township. The sun is slowly melting the snow. There is laughter in the crisp country air as humans bond with horses, goats, pigs, cats, and more. Everything feels almost perfect. But there's one thing missing at the...
wgvunews.org
America's Tallest Singing Christmas Tree
America's Tallest Singing Christmas Tree is back in Muskegon for the 37th year. This Mona Shores tradition is discussed on TMS with singers in the house. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
This West Michigan Businessman Made A $100,000 Donation To The Jamestown Library
There are updates about the Patmos Library in Jamestown. If you recognize the name, it is due to all of the news coverage since they lost their funding because of their millage. There was controversy after community members wanted to get rid of certain books that have queer relationships, such...
300 miniature buildings, dozen Christmas trees, 16,000 lights: Historic inn decorated for holidays
HOLLAND, MI — Tucked away in the closets of the Dutch Colonial Inn in Holland is an extensive Christmas village, all in miniature. The village, made up of over 300 Department 56 Snow Village buildings, takes bed and breakfast owners Bob and Pat Elenbaas over a month to set up.
'They don't have anybody coming to see them': Demand grows for Meals on Wheels program in West MI
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — It's the season of giving and a local organization is hoping people will give their time volunteering. Meals on Wheels offers nutritious home-delivered meals for the elderly and disabled across West Michigan. Besides being an associate pastor at a local church, Ronald Pimpleton also works...
The City of Grand Rapids Wants You to Stop Throwing Away Your Old Christmas Lights
Thanksgiving has come and gone, so if you celebrate Christmas, you're probably busting out the boxes full of decorations and lights to decorate your yard and home for the season. Hopefully, you tested that strand of lights before you got up on the ladder, because it seems like the most...
itinyhouses.com
28′ Amish Tiny House Can Be a Cabin or a Micro Dwelling!
Custom and thoughtful construction is the name of the game with this 28′ Amish tiny house that spans 28 feet and is priced quite reasonably. Add some furnishings of your own, and you have a fully furnished tiny home in your hands for well under $50,000!. Sounding good so...
Hudsonville Christmas tree lighting rescheduled, holiday parade canceled
HUDSONVILLE, MI — The Hudsonville Christmas tree lighting ceremony is rescheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1 but the holiday parade has been canceled. Originally, the tree lighting and parade were scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, but had to be canceled due a snowstorm. Officials say even thought the parade won’t...
Monday, November 28th was “Bill Steffen Day” in Grand Rapids
Meteorologist Bill Steffen has been on our televisions for over 40 years. He made his West Michigan weather forecasting debut on WZZM TV-13 back in November of 1974. Years later, in 2001, Bill made the move to WOOD TV-8. Who would have thought that an 8 year old Boy Scout...
townbroadcast.com
Hopkins Main Street Bakery video airs Friday
The America’s Best Restaurants video episode featuring the Main Street Bakery in Hopkins has been completed and it will air on Friday, Dec. 2. A spokesperson for the eatery said, “We are excited to share with everyone! Be sure to tune in when it premieres on Dec 2nd! If you’re new here, here’s a little about us: Bakery in Hopkins specializing in fresh, from scratch items such as doughnuts, muffins, cookies, cakes and more!”
Hudsonville Church holds vigil for victims of LGBTQ+ club shooting
More than 30 people came out to Hudsonville Church to remember the five lives lost in the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.
‘It’s spectacular’: Hundreds gather for Holland’s annual Parade of Lights
Downtown Holland shone bright Tuesday night for its annual Parade of Lights. There were some special guests in town for the celebration, including Santa Clause and his reindeer.
In whispered 911 call, teacher fears gunshots fired in school
KENT COUNTY, MI – After hearing what she thought was gunfire, a teacher – alone in her room – whispered to a 911 dispatcher. “I heard gunshots go off,” she said on Oct. 31. Breathing heavily, she told the dispatcher she didn’t know if there was...
Body of missing man found along lakeshore in West Michigan
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police have located the body of a man who was reported missing from his Allegan County home a week ago. Avel T. Martinez, 42, was found dead on Monday, Nov. 28, near the lakeshore in the area of Riley Street and North Lakeshore Drive in Ottawa County. His body was recovered by members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team.
Mel Trotter adding three new thrift stores
Mel Trotter Ministries will be added three new thrift stores and a new distributing warehouse.
Police asking for public's help locating 4-year-old in parental kidnapping
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 4-year-old girl after they say their non-custodial mother kidnapped her from a supervised visit. Police say 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin had arranged a supervised visit to shop with her daughter, 4-year-old Zora...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 breaks down NWS Dec. outlook
There may be some snow coming in the 8-day forecast. The National Weather Center just came out with its December outlook. (Nov. 30, 2022) There may be some snow coming in the 8-day forecast. The National Weather Center just came out with its December outlook. (Nov. 30, 2022) GR Gold...
What’s being built near I-96 in Grand Rapids? Lots of homes and they’re for rent
GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, MI — More than six years after a proposal for a large apartment complex was scrapped, a different type of residential structures are being built on the site. A large-scale rental housing project is under construction at the site along Knapp Street NE near I-96.
Safety box cutter company formed after 9/11 attacks growing into new Norton Shores facility
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A company that manufactures safety box cutters designed in West Michigan following the 9/11 terrorist attacks is moving into a new facility with more than twice the space it currently uses. Klever Kutter, a growing company established 17 years ago in Grand Haven, has run...
WOOD
It’s Bill Steffen Day! Celebrating Storm Team 8’s chief emeritus
The city of Grand Rapids proclaimed Monday “Bill Steffen Day” to celebrate the career of longtime meteorologist Bill Steffen, chief emeritus for Storm Team 8. (Nov. 28, 2022) It’s Bill Steffen Day! Celebrating Storm Team 8’s …. The city of Grand Rapids proclaimed Monday “Bill Steffen...
Comments / 0