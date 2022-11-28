The America’s Best Restaurants video episode featuring the Main Street Bakery in Hopkins has been completed and it will air on Friday, Dec. 2. A spokesperson for the eatery said, “We are excited to share with everyone! Be sure to tune in when it premieres on Dec 2nd! If you’re new here, here’s a little about us: Bakery in Hopkins specializing in fresh, from scratch items such as doughnuts, muffins, cookies, cakes and more!”

HOPKINS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO