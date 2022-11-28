ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, MI

wgvunews.org

America's Tallest Singing Christmas Tree

America's Tallest Singing Christmas Tree is back in Muskegon for the 37th year. This Mona Shores tradition is discussed on TMS with singers in the house. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
MUSKEGON, MI
itinyhouses.com

28′ Amish Tiny House Can Be a Cabin or a Micro Dwelling!

Custom and thoughtful construction is the name of the game with this 28′ Amish tiny house that spans 28 feet and is priced quite reasonably. Add some furnishings of your own, and you have a fully furnished tiny home in your hands for well under $50,000!. Sounding good so...
NEWAYGO, MI
townbroadcast.com

Hopkins Main Street Bakery video airs Friday

The America’s Best Restaurants video episode featuring the Main Street Bakery in Hopkins has been completed and it will air on Friday, Dec. 2. A spokesperson for the eatery said, “We are excited to share with everyone! Be sure to tune in when it premieres on Dec 2nd! If you’re new here, here’s a little about us: Bakery in Hopkins specializing in fresh, from scratch items such as doughnuts, muffins, cookies, cakes and more!”
HOPKINS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Body of missing man found along lakeshore in West Michigan

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police have located the body of a man who was reported missing from his Allegan County home a week ago. Avel T. Martinez, 42, was found dead on Monday, Nov. 28, near the lakeshore in the area of Riley Street and North Lakeshore Drive in Ottawa County. His body was recovered by members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 breaks down NWS Dec. outlook

There may be some snow coming in the 8-day forecast. The National Weather Center just came out with its December outlook. (Nov. 30, 2022) There may be some snow coming in the 8-day forecast. The National Weather Center just came out with its December outlook. (Nov. 30, 2022) GR Gold...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

