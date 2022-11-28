ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

European Union Officials Set Russian Oil Price Cap at $60 a Barrel

The announcement comes after the G-7 group of advanced economies agreed back in September to impose a limit on Russian seaborne crude and therefore constrain revenues the Kremlin makes from the commodity. However, details on how the cap would work in practice have been debated and hashed out since that...
NBC Chicago

European Markets Lower as Investors Await U.S. Payrolls Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets opened lower on Friday as investors closely monitored news from China over its zero-Covid policy and looked ahead to U.S. non-farm payrolls data. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.5% after the open but narrowed losses to 0.1% later in...
NBC Chicago

Treasury Yields Jump After Stronger-Than-Expected Jobs Report

Treasury yields popped on Friday as November jobs report showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected. The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped 8 basis points to 3.64%. On Thursday, it fell by as many as 19 basis points. The 2-year Treasury yield soared 14 basis points to 4.41%.
NBC Chicago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Senate on Thursday passed legislation to enforce a railroad labor agreement, sending the bill to President Joe Biden for signing ahead of a strike deadline. The agreement grants rail workers pay raises, one-time payouts and one additional day of paid time off. But it won't guarantee workers paid sick leave — chief among the labor unions' concerns — after the Senate voted against a separate House-approved resolution to include seven days of paid sick time in the agreement. Biden had urged quick approval of the agreement in order to avoid the economic impacts of a rail workers' strike.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
82K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy