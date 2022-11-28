Read full article on original website
OPEC+ to Consider Deeper Oil Output Cuts Ahead of Russia Sanctions and Proposed Price Cap
OPEC+, a group of 23 oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will convene on Sunday to decide on the next phase of production policy. The highly anticipated meeting comes ahead of potentially disruptive sanctions on Russian oil, weakening crude demand in China and mounting fears of a recession.
European Union Officials Set Russian Oil Price Cap at $60 a Barrel
The announcement comes after the G-7 group of advanced economies agreed back in September to impose a limit on Russian seaborne crude and therefore constrain revenues the Kremlin makes from the commodity. However, details on how the cap would work in practice have been debated and hashed out since that...
European Markets Lower as Investors Await U.S. Payrolls Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets opened lower on Friday as investors closely monitored news from China over its zero-Covid policy and looked ahead to U.S. non-farm payrolls data. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.5% after the open but narrowed losses to 0.1% later in...
Treasury Yields Jump After Stronger-Than-Expected Jobs Report
Treasury yields popped on Friday as November jobs report showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected. The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped 8 basis points to 3.64%. On Thursday, it fell by as many as 19 basis points. The 2-year Treasury yield soared 14 basis points to 4.41%.
Payrolls and Wages Blow Past Expectations, Flying in the Face of Fed Rate Hikes
Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 for the month while the unemployment rate was 3.7%, the Labor Department reported Friday. The payrolls number was well above the 200,000 estimate, while the unemployment rate was in line. Average hourly earnings jumped 0.6% for the month, double the estimate, and 5.1% annually versus the...
Goldman Sachs Warns Traders of Shrinking Bonus Pool as Wall Street Hunkers Down
Goldman Sachs traders and salespeople will have to contend with a bonus pool that's at least 10% smaller than last year, despite producing more revenue this year, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Goldman began informing executives in its markets division this week to expect a smaller bonus...
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Had Its Best Month Since 1998, But Remains in Bear Market Territory
Hong Kong's benchmark index soared 26.6% in November – the Hang Seng index's highest monthly gain since October 1998, or near the end of the Asian financial crisis 24 years ago. But the index still sits in bear market territory, which is defined as down 20% from a recent...
Rolls-Royce Uses Hydrogen Produced With Wind and Tidal Power to Test Jet Engine
The test was carried out at an outdoor site in the U.K. and used a converted regional aircraft engine from London-listed Rolls-Royce. The hydrogen came from facilities at the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney, an archipelago in waters north of mainland Scotland. Hydrogen has a diverse range of applications...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Senate on Thursday passed legislation to enforce a railroad labor agreement, sending the bill to President Joe Biden for signing ahead of a strike deadline. The agreement grants rail workers pay raises, one-time payouts and one additional day of paid time off. But it won't guarantee workers paid sick leave — chief among the labor unions' concerns — after the Senate voted against a separate House-approved resolution to include seven days of paid sick time in the agreement. Biden had urged quick approval of the agreement in order to avoid the economic impacts of a rail workers' strike.
November Unemployment Fell for Hispanic Workers and Black Women, While Holding Steady Overall
The U.S. unemployment rate held steady at 3.7% in November. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs last month, according to the Labor Department. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting 200,000 jobs. Hispanic workers saw the unemployment rate dipped to 3.9% last month, down from 4.2% in October. The unemployment rate...
Toyota Secures Funding to Develop Hydrogen Fuel Cell Version of Its Hilux Pickup in the UK
LONDON — A consortium led by automotive giant Toyota will receive millions in funding to develop a hydrogen fuel cell pickup truck in the U.K. In a statement Friday, Toyota said the fuel cell-powered prototype of its Hilux pickup would be developed at its plant in Burnaston, in the East Midlands of England.
