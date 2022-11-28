ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMAZ

Here's a look at the Christmas tree at Georgia's Capitol building

ATLANTA — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Georgia's State Capitol Building!. The Georgia Forestry of Commission helped find, prepare and transport the 24-foot-tall Redcedar tree. On its social media page, the commission said it was "delighted" to help with the tree this year – adding...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Casper on the mend after fending off pack of coyotes in Decatur

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Great Pyrenees livestock dog Casper is still recovering after a violent encounter with a pack of coyotes nearly a month ago in their Laurel Ridge neighborhood in Decatur. “I can’t even explain how good it is to see him right now because I felt...
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Longtime Atlanta restaurant closing after nearly three decades

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A staple restaurant in northeast Atlanta is closing for good after nearly 30 years in business. The owners of Cameli’s Pizza located on Moreland Avenue announced the Dec. 11 closure of the restaurant on Facebook:. “BAD NEWS Cameli’s fans! Our last full day...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of five amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly praised for their food and service.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Jackson EMC members getting margin refund checks

The Jefferson-based Jackson EMC says the checks will be hitting northeast Georgia mailboxes later this month: $15 million in margin refunds are being divided among the nearly one-quarter million Jackson EMC members. From Jackson EMC…. Approximately 221,000 current and former members of Jackson EMC will receive their share of a...
JACKSON, GA
WMAZ

Texas man fatally shot in the head in Norcross

NORCROSS, Ga. — A man from Texas was shot in the head on Tuesday and died days later, and police are still looking for a suspect. Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called regarding a person shot on Estates Court in Norcross just around 6:45 a.m. When police arrived, they found 22-year-old Alinton Joel Rivieria-Zuniga alive, but with had been shot in the head.
NORCROSS, GA
WMAZ

'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site

ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Special needs bus crashes in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus was involved in a crash in Gwinnett County, police said early Thursday morning. The Gwinnett County Police Department said it happened in the area of Nelson Brogdon Blvd. at Buford Hwy. in Sugar Hill. The department said there were no injuries reported....
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

Atlanta is gentrifying fast. Can nightlife survive it?

This is Part 1 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Edgewood is the most rapped about street in Atlanta. The endless number of songs pay homage to one of Atlanta’s last remaining nightlife districts — one that embodies hip-hop culture in Atlanta. It’s made up of over...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Fischer Homes closes on final phase of Braselton master-planned community

Fischer Homes purchased the final phase of land at The Reserve at Liberty Park master-planned development in Braselton from Walton Global. Fischer is building 139 single-family homes from its Designer Collection in the gated Jackson County community. The homebuilder acquired the first phase of the 70-acre parcel in 2021 through...
BRASELTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy