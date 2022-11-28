Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersStone Mountain, GA
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itGrass Roots NewsAtlanta, GA
Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with BojanglesWHEREISTHEBUZZAtlanta, GA
Waffle House Is Too Legit to Close – EverSteven DoyleAtlanta, GA
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
One Georgia Chick-Fil-A Is Getting A $3 Million Remodel
Customers can look forward to these big updates.
WMAZ
Here's a look at the Christmas tree at Georgia's Capitol building
ATLANTA — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Georgia's State Capitol Building!. The Georgia Forestry of Commission helped find, prepare and transport the 24-foot-tall Redcedar tree. On its social media page, the commission said it was "delighted" to help with the tree this year – adding...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Casper on the mend after fending off pack of coyotes in Decatur
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Great Pyrenees livestock dog Casper is still recovering after a violent encounter with a pack of coyotes nearly a month ago in their Laurel Ridge neighborhood in Decatur. “I can’t even explain how good it is to see him right now because I felt...
Atlanta restores William Bagley’s Name to Buckhead Park
The city of Atlanta is restoring the historical name of Bagley Park on Pharr Road....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Longtime Atlanta restaurant closing after nearly three decades
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A staple restaurant in northeast Atlanta is closing for good after nearly 30 years in business. The owners of Cameli’s Pizza located on Moreland Avenue announced the Dec. 11 closure of the restaurant on Facebook:. “BAD NEWS Cameli’s fans! Our last full day...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
City of Woodstock enters into phase one of $3.5 million construction
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Woodstock City Council voted unanimously to move forward with a construction project to create a new “city center.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The city plans to spend $3.5 million on phase one of the project. The construction will extend...
5 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of five amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly praised for their food and service.
Jackson EMC members getting margin refund checks
The Jefferson-based Jackson EMC says the checks will be hitting northeast Georgia mailboxes later this month: $15 million in margin refunds are being divided among the nearly one-quarter million Jackson EMC members. From Jackson EMC…. Approximately 221,000 current and former members of Jackson EMC will receive their share of a...
WMAZ
Texas man fatally shot in the head in Norcross
NORCROSS, Ga. — A man from Texas was shot in the head on Tuesday and died days later, and police are still looking for a suspect. Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called regarding a person shot on Estates Court in Norcross just around 6:45 a.m. When police arrived, they found 22-year-old Alinton Joel Rivieria-Zuniga alive, but with had been shot in the head.
Georgia Park Visitor Makes Chilling Discovery In Woods
They had been there for nearly six months.
WMAZ
'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site
ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
At least 18 killed on Georgia roads over Thanksgiving holiday weekend
At least 18 people were killed on Georgia roads over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to the Georgia Departme...
5 local senior home repair services for aging in place
Home repair programs offer discounted or free repairs for older adults who have low income or disabilities to make it more accessible, safe and livable.
WMAZ
Special needs bus crashes in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus was involved in a crash in Gwinnett County, police said early Thursday morning. The Gwinnett County Police Department said it happened in the area of Nelson Brogdon Blvd. at Buford Hwy. in Sugar Hill. The department said there were no injuries reported....
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Georgia
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
wabe.org
Atlanta is gentrifying fast. Can nightlife survive it?
This is Part 1 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Edgewood is the most rapped about street in Atlanta. The endless number of songs pay homage to one of Atlanta’s last remaining nightlife districts — one that embodies hip-hop culture in Atlanta. It’s made up of over...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Fischer Homes closes on final phase of Braselton master-planned community
Fischer Homes purchased the final phase of land at The Reserve at Liberty Park master-planned development in Braselton from Walton Global. Fischer is building 139 single-family homes from its Designer Collection in the gated Jackson County community. The homebuilder acquired the first phase of the 70-acre parcel in 2021 through...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties: Friday, December 2, 2022
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County due to possible late night thunderstorms Friday December 2, lasting into Saturday morning. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. “.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. “A few showers and perhaps a brief thunderstorm...
WSB-TV Atlanta
At least 1 dead after shooting at Clayton County shopping center, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead after a shooting near a busy shopping center in Clayton County, according to police. NewsChopper 2 flew over the Pointe South Shopping Center on Hwy. 85 in Jonesboro on Friday afternoon. Several police cars are surrounding the shopping center.
