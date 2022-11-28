Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates welcomed three kids during their 27-year marriage: Jennifer, Rory and Phoebe Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are going to be grandparents! Their eldest child, Jennifer, 26, is currently expecting her first baby with husband Nayel Nassar and announced the news on Thanksgiving in 2022. Bill and Melinda, who divorced in 2021 after 27 years of marriage, are also parents to son Rory, 23, and daughter Phoebe, 20. All three Gates kids are now adults, and a source told PEOPLE that the former...

5 HOURS AGO