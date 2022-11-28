Minka Kelly & Dan Reynolds Hold Hands 1 Day After Going Public With Romance On Date Night

Image Credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

It’s on! Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds made it clear they were very much an item this weekend. The actress, 42, and Imagine Dragons 35, frontman, looked smitten as they walked hand-in-hand during a stroll around an LA neighborhood on Sunday, Nov. 17, seen in pics here.

Minka Kelly seems smitten for Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. She’s seen here in New York in 2018. (MEGA)

The new couple seemed totally at ease with one another during their casual walk. Minka was dressed to move, donning a black tank top with ‘Wild Card Boxing Club’ written across it. She matched her top with dark leggings and a straw hat made sure her face was shaded from the sun. Minka beamed as Dan clutched her hand and pulled it to his heart. Not needing to look fancy for his new love, he wore a similarly sporty white tee shirt and dark shorts.

Just the night before, they enjoyed a dinner date that lasted until the early AM, strongly suggesting the two had a sleepover. Minka and Dan weren’t hiding their romance during a visit to Cafe Stella in LA’s hip Silverlake neighborhood on Saturday night. Though there was no obvious PDA, it was definitely a date. They arrived together, and took their time getting to know each other at dinner, spending over five hours at the establishment and leaving around 1 AM, according to Page Six.

Dan announced his divorce from his wife of 10 years in Sep. 2022. (ZUMAPRESS.com)

Dan split from his wife of a decade Aja Volkman in September. He announced their divorce in an Instagram statement, telling fans, “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”

Minka was last linked to comedian Trevor Noah, but the pair broke up in May 2022 after about two years together. He’s now reportedly seeing pop star Dua Lipa, but she brushed off relationship rumors in Oct.